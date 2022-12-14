Read full article on original website
Related
Hills Department Store Food Truck coming to Pennsylvania
Do you miss the smell of a snack bar from the Hills Department Store? If you’re answer is yes, you’re in luck! Jason Powell from Aliquippa told ABC News Partner WTAE that he plans to create a snack bar, food truck style, that will travel to former Hills store location and serve treats from the […]
bctv.org
Gov. Wolf Announces $1.35 Million in Veterans’ Trust Fund Awards
Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that 14 Pennsylvania county veterans affairs offices will receive $200,000 in grants, and 34 charitable or veteran service organizations will receive $1.15 million in grants from the Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF), administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “The Veterans’...
fox29.com
Husband charged with strangulation death of sleeping wife in Pennsylvania home
Investigators say Stephen Capaldi strangled his wife of 30 years, Elizabeth, as she slept in an upstairs bedroom and used a pillow to smother her. He then dismembered her body in the basement of the home.
lebtown.com
Three local used car dealers charged in multi-county ‘title washing’ ring
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General has filed charges against three Lebanon auto dealers, accusing them of being part of a Philadelphia-based crime ring that has been falsifying titles and inspections of totaled and stolen vehicles since 2018. Criminal charges were announced in a press release issued Dec. 9 by Attorney General...
Injuries reported in Route 819 car crash
At least one person was injured in a car crash Friday evening on Route 819. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in East Huntingdon in the area of the Route 119 exit ramp, according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. State police out of Uniontown are handling the incident, the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
erienewsnow.com
PSP Searching for Female Runaway
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help from the public, as they search for a 14-year-old runaway. Thursday evening, Police and several fire departments spent hours searching the woods near Rick Road and West Road in McKean Township. They stopped around 9:30 p.m. when they learned she was not in the area and got a ride to the Millcreek Mall. Police shifted their focus to the Millcreek area.
76-year-old Pa. woman charged in cold case after DNA disproves goose story | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Is your favorite liquor store among the PLCB’s biggest in sales? Here are the top 50
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) recently published its fiscal year 2021-2122 annual report, which details agency operations, sales trends, popular products, and financial results. As of July 1, 2022, a total of 588 stores were in operation across the commonwealth, divided into 213 in the Central Region, 161 in...
Lancaster Farming
These 7 Southeastern Pennsylvania Light Displays Invite You to Enjoy the Spirit of the Holidays
There’s no faster way to catch the holiday spirit than taking a drive to look at Christmas lights. These Pennsylvania venues, all brimming with good cheer, will dazzle you with their brilliant displays. A visit to any of them will have you humming “Holly Jolly Christmas” before you know it.
Winter weather hits the Valley; What to expect
Roads throughout the Valley are wet after overnight snow and rain on Saturday. Road temps are below 32 degrees - which means some streets may be icy and slick.
A mixed bag of rain and snow for Luzerne County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot of people are still dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm, but some areas didn’t have much cleanup. Many prepared all week for the winter weather that belted the area, with Wilkes-Barre residents getting more use out of their umbrellas than snow boots. As the snow and rain […]
Woman hit by car in Wilkes-Barre Twp. dies from injuries
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner states a woman, struck by a car Tuesday night in Wilkes-Barre Township, has died from her injuries. Coroner Jill Mathews tells Eyewitness News a 70-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was pushing a shopping cart across Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard was hit just before 8:00 p.m. […]
Massive elk sets new archery record: Largest in Pennsylvania history
Hunting guide Matt Lutz called it the "Dagger Bull." With Lutz's help, hunter Dave Kammerdiener was able to enter the record books with a once-in-a-lifetime hunt this past September. A post on Trophy Rack Lodge's Facebook page states that "Dave Kammerdiener, guided by Trophy Rack Lodge’s Matt Lutz, takes his place in the Boone and Crockett book at the 7th biggest bull ever taken in the world!" Kammerdiener's "Dagger Bull" also goes into the record books as the second biggest bull elk taken in Pennsylvania history, regardless of weapon used, and first for the largest archery bull elk taken in the state.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf talks efforts to send $2,000 stimulus checks
(WHTM) – Tom Wolf is wrapping up his tenure as Pennsylvania’s Governor after two terms and eight years marked by COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the question of whether Pennsylvania would be able to send $2,000 stimulus checks directly to Pennsylvania residents. It came amid the […]
yourdailylocal.com
Gas Prices Drop in Warren, Western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are seven cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.867 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Prices also dropped in Warren this week, with the average down to $ 3.899 per gallon. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $3.867. Average...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
Here’s the deadline to purchase your 2023 dog license
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Licenses are not just a responsibility of owning a dog, they protect all Pennsylvania dogs and are the best way to bring your pet home quickly if it’s lost. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded Pennsylvania dog owners to purchase a 2023 license from their county treasurer by January 1, 2023. “If […]
Lehigh Valley weather: Late-week storm likely to bring rain and snow, followed by ‘very cold airmass’
The weather this coming week leading up to Christmas is forecast as dry at the outset, with rain and snow likely Thursday into Friday in the Lehigh Valley, the National Weather Service says. Temperatures are forecast slightly under or close to the normal high of 42 and low of 26...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Dec. 15: Cases down slightly, hospitalizations up
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2022, there were 13,535 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total number […]
Comments / 0