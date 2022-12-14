ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

bctv.org

Gov. Wolf Announces $1.35 Million in Veterans’ Trust Fund Awards

Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that 14 Pennsylvania county veterans affairs offices will receive $200,000 in grants, and 34 charitable or veteran service organizations will receive $1.15 million in grants from the Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF), administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “The Veterans’...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Injuries reported in Route 819 car crash

At least one person was injured in a car crash Friday evening on Route 819. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in East Huntingdon in the area of the Route 119 exit ramp, according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. State police out of Uniontown are handling the incident, the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

PSP Searching for Female Runaway

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help from the public, as they search for a 14-year-old runaway. Thursday evening, Police and several fire departments spent hours searching the woods near Rick Road and West Road in McKean Township. They stopped around 9:30 p.m. when they learned she was not in the area and got a ride to the Millcreek Mall. Police shifted their focus to the Millcreek area.
MCKEAN, PA
WBRE

A mixed bag of rain and snow for Luzerne County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot of people are still dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm, but some areas didn’t have much cleanup. Many prepared all week for the winter weather that belted the area, with Wilkes-Barre residents getting more use out of their umbrellas than snow boots. As the snow and rain […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman hit by car in Wilkes-Barre Twp. dies from injuries

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner states a woman, struck by a car Tuesday night in Wilkes-Barre Township, has died from her injuries. Coroner Jill Mathews tells Eyewitness News a 70-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was pushing a shopping cart across Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard was hit just before 8:00 p.m. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Massive elk sets new archery record: Largest in Pennsylvania history

Hunting guide Matt Lutz called it the "Dagger Bull." With Lutz's help, hunter Dave Kammerdiener was able to enter the record books with a once-in-a-lifetime hunt this past September. A post on Trophy Rack Lodge's Facebook page states that "Dave Kammerdiener, guided by Trophy Rack Lodge’s Matt Lutz, takes his place in the Boone and Crockett book at the 7th biggest bull ever taken in the world!" Kammerdiener's "Dagger Bull" also goes into the record books as the second biggest bull elk taken in Pennsylvania history, regardless of weapon used, and first for the largest archery bull elk taken in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourdailylocal.com

Gas Prices Drop in Warren, Western Pennsylvania

Gas prices are seven cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.867 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Prices also dropped in Warren this week, with the average down to $ 3.899 per gallon. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $3.867. Average...
WARREN, PA
WTAJ

Here’s the deadline to purchase your 2023 dog license

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Licenses are not just a responsibility of owning a dog, they protect all Pennsylvania dogs and are the best way to bring your pet home quickly if it’s lost. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded Pennsylvania dog owners to purchase a 2023 license from their county treasurer by January 1, 2023. “If […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

