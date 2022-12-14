It took 13 years to follow up on 2009's "Avatar," an understandable wait for the highest-grossing movie of all time, as well as the new benchmark in CGI and motion-capture technology. Luckily, "Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally been released, and fan reactions have proven it to be nearly everything fans had hoped. The trip back to Pandora is even more visually impressive than the first, with the reefs and seas that sustain the Metkayina people as paradoxically fantastical and realistic as any that have ever been on screen. In addition, backing up all the flash and 3D is an ever-expanding and evolving cast of characters who add some much-needed (and in many cases, ironic) humanity.

