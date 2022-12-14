Read full article on original website
Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) has come a long way since his first ingratiation into the Na'vi's culture. When we first meet the protagonist of "Avatar," he does not adhere to the idealism of Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver). As part of the military, he blindly follows orders from Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang), who views the Na'vi as adversaries and wants to strip Pandora of its precious resources. Jake accepts the task of being put into an Avatar and comes to learn the Na'vi way of life. But after seeing the plight of the Na'vi up close and personal, he turns away from his marine background and fights against the military occupation.
One of the things that made the original "Avatar" so impressive was the lengths James Cameron went to construct an entirely new world and culture. The Na'vi, the indigenous tribe of the moon Pandora, not only have all the markers of a complex society but there are notable elements of it that have been built out with impressive consistency.
"Avatar: The Way of Water" introduces a new crop of characters to the ever-expanding world of Pandora. While much of the film does focus on the returning Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) from 2009's "Avatar," the majority of the James Cameron-directed sci-fi fantasy epic follows Sully's children and their new found friends from the ocean-dwelling Metkayina tribe. But, as interesting as it is to see how Sully's biological family — consisting of Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), and Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss) — adapt to their new home, possibly the most intriguing of these new additions are not genetically linked to Sully's family whatsoever.
Believe it or not, the internet wasn't always obsessed with spotting movie plot holes. According to YouTuber Patrick H. Willems, there once was a time when audiences were content to just enjoy movies without picking them apart, hunting for trivial details. Yet, ever since the mid-2000s, fans and critics have become increasingly preoccupied with nitpicks about tiny inconsistencies in movies, and some of the things people call "plot holes" aren't even plot holes, points out Willems. Arguably, the whole concept of writing an article that lists movie plot holes is ridiculous. Yet, here we are.
If there were anything fans of James Cameron's "Avatar" were understandably expecting from its long-awaited sequel, it had to be the kind of intricate world-building that made the first movie such a massive box-office smash. Cameron is no stranger to the craft of world-building, implementing it in so many iconic sci-fi and fantasy works, from the cyberpunk-lite time traveling of the first two "Terminator" films to mapping out the class stratification of a luxury steamliner in "Titanic."
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meeting the high expectations for the visuals for "Avatar: The Way of Water" was always going to be a tall task. Following James Cameron's groundbreaking 2009 film, the sequel had to not only continue and build off of the grand world of Pandor created by Cameron in the first "Avatar," but it also had up the ante of its visual effects. The first film was already considered a major game changer, but a lot of time has passed since the first release, and viewers expected Cameron to use new technology to break ground yet again.
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Some say we’re living in a golden age of television, and 2022 gave us nothing less than a stunning collection of new shows to binge-watch. Whether it’s visiting a dystopian society in “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,” uncovering a corporate conspiracy in “Severance,” or looking at life in a high-adrenaline sandwich shop kitchen in “The […]
When we were first introduced to Pandora and all the eclectic and out-there creatures it homed, the one certainty was that Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) was the man with a plan in a new body. Fully aware of how outgunned the people he had become a part of were, he took on the brave task of proving his worth by snagging an enormous bird and amping up the tribe to face off against the enemy when war was on the horizon.
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." After 13 years of anticipation, James Cameron has finally debuted "The Way of Water," the long-awaited sequel to "Avatar," the highest-grossing film of all time (via The Numbers). Will the sequel live up the financial expectations set up by the first? For now, it remains to be seen, as the film's domestic gross rests at $134 million, behind industry expectations, per The Hollywood Reporter. The sci-fi spectacle has a long way to go before it turns a profit as Deadline estimates "The Way of Water" has a price tag of $460 million, making it the most expensive movie of all time.
Some might say that James Cameron possesses the golden touch — literally. For over 30 years, almost anytime the Canadian director has touched a movie, it has resulted in a golden statuette for the film's visual effects. Beginning with "Aliens" and continuing on to "Titanic," all but one of Cameron's films won the Academy Award for best visual effects, with "True Lies," which was nominated for the award, being the only outlier (his pre-"Aliens" films, "Piranha II: The Spawning" and "The Terminator," also missed out on the award).
Moviegoers are now returning to the world of Pandora more than a decade after it was introduced in "Avatar." The 2009 film garnered three wins and nine nominations at the Academy Awards in 2010. And now, fans can experience its highly anticipated sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water." The first film introduced Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a Marine who joins an operation that's infiltrating Pandora because it's the home to a valuable mineral known as unobtainium. As part of the mission, Jake and his teammates take on the likeness of the Na'vi, the inhabitants of Pandora. While learning about the culture, Jake becomes smitten with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the two ultimately help take down the operation that's threatening the Na'vi's home.
Megan Boone is best known for playing the deuteragonist Elizabeth Keen on the NBC crime drama "The Blacklist," but after eight seasons and 174 episodes (per IMDb), the thespian retired Lizzy's badge and pistol. And rather than leaving the door open for Boone to possibly return in the future, her character is tragically murdered in "The Blacklist's" Season 8 finale. The series continues to score off the charts with critics, per Rotten Tomatoes, and Boone had nothing but kind words to say when it came to discussing her swan song.
His friends call him Jim, but the rest of the world knows him as James Cameron, the director of classics such as "Terminator," "Titanic," "Avatar," and "Piranha II: The Spawning." But is he one of the best to ever do it? That's a loaded question to which there is no correct answer. At the same time, Cameron deserves to be in the conversation when it comes to trying to determine who is the greatest filmmaker of all time.
Back in November 2022, Zoe Saldaña praised James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise as being the highlight of her life and acting career — with it helping to pave the way for other big hits, like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and her now-legendary role as Gamora. "[Cameron] is responsible for...
It took 13 years to follow up on 2009's "Avatar," an understandable wait for the highest-grossing movie of all time, as well as the new benchmark in CGI and motion-capture technology. Luckily, "Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally been released, and fan reactions have proven it to be nearly everything fans had hoped. The trip back to Pandora is even more visually impressive than the first, with the reefs and seas that sustain the Metkayina people as paradoxically fantastical and realistic as any that have ever been on screen. In addition, backing up all the flash and 3D is an ever-expanding and evolving cast of characters who add some much-needed (and in many cases, ironic) humanity.
In 1984, "The Terminator" shook up the movie world: It was a blockbuster success and an instant classic that kick-started a major sci-fi-action franchise. It left audiences everywhere saying, "I'll be back," in a gravelly Austrian monotone — the American Film Institute even ranks that line as one of its top 100 movie quotes. The movie also makes AFI's list of top 10 science fiction films, and the Terminator himself is enshrined on the list of best villains. It's safe to say this film is a major part of pop culture.
Audiences are ready for another Pandora adventure, and director James Cameron is more than happy to oblige. The filmmaker will be debuting the long-awaited sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," 13 years after the original became an instant box-office success. Its story sees Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) building a family as they respect Na'vi traditions; dangers from the past threaten their way of life as the couple fight side-by-side with new allies.
The following contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." Upon watching "Avatar" for the first time, the theme immediately makes itself clear. The story may be about blue people trying to protect a tree from humans, but at its core, it's a tale of colonization and how humanity will wipe nature off the map if it means turning a profit. The ecological themes are pertinent throughout the story, and director James Cameron doubles down on environmentalism for the follow-up.
Based on the book series of the same name by author Robyn Carr, "Virgin River" is a series that's jam-packed with soapy drama and titillating romance. First and foremost, the series is about the love story between Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). As with any good romance, many obstacles have kept the couple from being happy. Despite having similar life goals and an obvious chemistry that's impossible to ignore, their romance has been a challenge from the beginning. When Mel first arrived in town, she was still mourning the death of her husband, a factor that made her cautious about jumping into a new relationship. However, Jack's former flame, Charmaine, has proved to be an even bigger issue.
