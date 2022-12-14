Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins Finally Choke; Horvat, NHL Trade Rumors
NHL trade chatter is picking up but are the Boston Bruins really in on anyone right now?. It took an astonishing 29 games but the Boston Bruins choked in a game and are finally looking human. More on that, more Boston Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors in...
Yardbarker
Devils’ Trade of Taylor Hall to Coyotes Has Become a Massive Win
Anytime a team makes a trade, there’s always an initial reaction from its fan base. “Did we win the trade?” “Was this the ideal return for said player?” The list goes on. When the New Jersey Devils traded Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes three years ago to the date, most Devils fans seemed to think, “meh.”
Yardbarker
Report: Smith Placed On Waivers By Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins are winning hockey games despite being amidst a very difficult salary cap crunch that continues to force them into certain cap-forced roster moves. There was another one of them on Sunday afternoon as veteran winger Craig Smith was placed on waivers by the Black and Gold, per a report from Elliotte Friedman.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
Yardbarker
LA Reportedly Tried to Sign Top Starting Pitcher on the Market
The Toronto Blue Jays signed RHP Chris Bassitt last week to a three-year, $63 million deal. However, they weren’t the only team in on him. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Angels were among the teams interested in the All-Star starting pitcher before he signed with the Blue Jays.
Comments / 0