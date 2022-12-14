ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hot 99.1

Not ‘Ro-done’! These Crucial Decisions Remain for the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees got the deal Ro-done last night. Late on Thursday, it was announced that the Yankees had come to terms on an agreement with left-handed starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, to the tune of six years and $162 million. Rodon joins a rotation that's already quite strong in New York, with Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas surrounding the southpaw.
BRONX, NY
Hot 99.1

OJ Da Juiceman Recalls Getting Booed While Opening Up for Wu-Tang Clan

OJ Da Juiceman had a big run in the late aughts, but the Atlanta rapper ran into a stiff crowd one night in New York City while opening up for Wu-Tang Clan. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), The 85 South Comedy Show shared a snippet of their new interview with OJ Da Juiceman where the Atlanta rapper recalled a time he got a less-than-warm reception in The Big Apple. According to OJ, this incident happened around 2009, shortly after his song with Swizz Beatz and Jadakiss, "Who's Real," came out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Schenectady, NY
