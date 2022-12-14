OJ Da Juiceman had a big run in the late aughts, but the Atlanta rapper ran into a stiff crowd one night in New York City while opening up for Wu-Tang Clan. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), The 85 South Comedy Show shared a snippet of their new interview with OJ Da Juiceman where the Atlanta rapper recalled a time he got a less-than-warm reception in The Big Apple. According to OJ, this incident happened around 2009, shortly after his song with Swizz Beatz and Jadakiss, "Who's Real," came out.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO