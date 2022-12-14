ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haledon, NJ

Shore News Network

Jackson council quietly approves settlement in lawsuit by private girls high school

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Jackson Township Council quietly approved a settlement agreement with Oris Bais Yaakov that will award the private religious school a monetary settlement and grant approval for the construction of the school on Cross Street. The item was quietly placed on last night's agenda by Council President Marty Flemming and approved by the township council. The council did not hold any discussion on the matter prior to approving the settlement agreement. The all-girls school was denied by the township zoning board for multiple safety violations, setbacks, traffic, and other reasons.
JACKSON, NJ
94.5 PST

This Mercer County University Ranks Best In The Country

Princeton University is once again getting some recognition and putting Mercer County on the map. There are plenty of great schools in New Jersey that are amazing but this one, in particular, is getting some recognition, and not just in our state. Princeton University is rated by usnews.com as the...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

That hunt was a real bear | Mulshine

Back in October, state Senator Tony Bucco took his wife to Italy for a week to mark their anniversary. That meant no one was home at the house in Boonton Township where the Morris County Republican lives. So a stranger moved in.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Paterson Times

17-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting on Keen Street

A teen was wounded in a shooting on Keen Street late Friday night, according to authorities. The victim, 17-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Keen and Mercer streets at around 10:44 p.m. Police arrived at the scene, but initially did not find the victim. They later located the victim suffering...
PATERSON, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley's volunteer fire chief arrested, sent to Hudson County Jail, HCPO says

Editor's note: This story was updated at 6:40 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, to include a statement issued by Nutley's Board of Commissioners. The chief of Nutley's Fire Department is behind bars after he was arrested for his involvement in an online sex sting involving a purported 14-year-old boy, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said today.
NUTLEY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County Sheriff warns residents of holiday scam tactics

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County Sheriff Fred W. Brown is warning the public about new and increasingly sophisticated scams targeting residents during the holiday season. The Hunterdon County Sheriff's Office is aware of two ongoing scam campaigns of which the public should be alerted. The first is...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Nutley Fire Chief Arrested on Attempted Luring Charges

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez tweed at 10:30 this morning that the North Bergen Police Department, the Nutley Police Department and the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit have arrested a Fire Chief from Nutley on attempted luring charges. No further information has been released at this time.
NUTLEY, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

