Bush Hamdan departs Mizzou for Boise State; Kris Abrams-Draine to return in 2023

On a Wednesday when Missouri football learned it would lose one of its best offensive coaches, it also learned it would return one of its best defensive players.

Boise State announced Monday it had hired MU quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan as its offensive coordinator, while MU also announced cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine would return for the 2023 season.

Missouri announced Abrams-Draine would return in a highlight video that concluded by saying "unfinished business" and "one more year."

Abrams-Draine was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 39 overall prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft. His first season as an outside cornerback for the Tigers was successful, as he recorded 40 tackles and 13 pass breakups while defending some of the top opposition in the SEC.

His return comes as Martez Manuel and Isaiah McGuire have declared for the NFL Draft. Jayden Jernigan also announced his intentions to stay at MU for another year on Monday.

Hamdan's departure came after he had taken up some playcalling responsibilities in the final few games of the season, starting against Tennessee. He was responsible for the recruitment of four-star quarterback Gabarri Johnson, who committed to Missouri in May.

"He's an outstanding person," Drinkwitz said before the season began in August. "He runs the offense on a day-to-day basis when I can't be in there. There's no doubt he's one of the best coaches in the county in my opinion."

Hamdan returns to Boise State, where he played quarterback from 2004 to 2008. As a coach, Hamdan's career went through the Sun Belt, Pac-12 and NFL before he eventually came to Columbia.

With Hamdan's assistance calling plays, MU closed the final three games of the 2022 season averaging 33 points per game and scored 24 points or more in each of those games. In the nine games before, the Tigers averaged 23 points per game and only scored more than 24 points twice.

"We're very excited to bring one of our brothers back to coach with our Boise State family," Boise State head coach Andy Avalos said in a statement. "Bush is a proven coach at all levels of collegiate and professional football. We were very diligent in our process and there is no question he will be a huge part of the development of our program as we continue to grow forward."

Missouri closes its season on Dec. 23 at the Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest in Tampa.