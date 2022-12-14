Read full article on original website
Why Is There So Much English As Opposed To Na'vi In Avatar: The Way Of Water?
One of the things that made the original "Avatar" so impressive was the lengths James Cameron went to construct an entirely new world and culture. The Na'vi, the indigenous tribe of the moon Pandora, not only have all the markers of a complex society but there are notable elements of it that have been built out with impressive consistency.
An Avatar Comic Shows What Happened To Jake's Human Body Before The Way Of Water
While actor Sam Worthington has headlined several projects throughout his time in Hollywood (via Rotten Tomatoes), it's no surprise that the most successful by far has ultimately been the Academy Award-winning film "Avatar." The actor has attempted to lead other franchises since his first days on Pandora, with a "Clash of the Titans" remake and a stint in the "Terminator" franchise, but all of these projects didn't have anywhere close to the same impact as "Avatar" with audiences.
The Avatar Faithful Are Split On The Way Of Water's Use Of High Frame Rate Scenes
Meeting the high expectations for the visuals for "Avatar: The Way of Water" was always going to be a tall task. Following James Cameron's groundbreaking 2009 film, the sequel had to not only continue and build off of the grand world of Pandor created by Cameron in the first "Avatar," but it also had up the ante of its visual effects. The first film was already considered a major game changer, but a lot of time has passed since the first release, and viewers expected Cameron to use new technology to break ground yet again.
James Cameron Does A Deep Dive Into The Relationship Between Avatar 2's Na'vi And Tulkun
If there were anything fans of James Cameron's "Avatar" were understandably expecting from its long-awaited sequel, it had to be the kind of intricate world-building that made the first movie such a massive box-office smash. Cameron is no stranger to the craft of world-building, implementing it in so many iconic sci-fi and fantasy works, from the cyberpunk-lite time traveling of the first two "Terminator" films to mapping out the class stratification of a luxury steamliner in "Titanic."
Avatar 3 Reportedly Has A Tulkun-Sized Runtime Of Nine Hours Ahead Of James Cameron's Cuts
Moviegoers are now returning to the world of Pandora more than a decade after it was introduced in "Avatar." The 2009 film garnered three wins and nine nominations at the Academy Awards in 2010. And now, fans can experience its highly anticipated sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water." The first film introduced Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a Marine who joins an operation that's infiltrating Pandora because it's the home to a valuable mineral known as unobtainium. As part of the mission, Jake and his teammates take on the likeness of the Na'vi, the inhabitants of Pandora. While learning about the culture, Jake becomes smitten with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the two ultimately help take down the operation that's threatening the Na'vi's home.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Proves James Cameron Is Still Processing The Abyss
James Cameron's latest sure-to-be-massive-hit blockbuster, "Avatar: The Way of Water," is another remarkable achievement that will change the landscape of special effects for years to come. At the heart of it all, though, is a spirited adventure that celebrates the power of family while tapping into our collective climate anxieties.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Fans Foresee A Budding Romance Between Spider And Kiri
"Avatar: The Way of Water" introduces a new crop of characters to the ever-expanding world of Pandora. While much of the film does focus on the returning Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) from 2009's "Avatar," the majority of the James Cameron-directed sci-fi fantasy epic follows Sully's children and their new found friends from the ocean-dwelling Metkayina tribe. But, as interesting as it is to see how Sully's biological family — consisting of Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), and Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss) — adapt to their new home, possibly the most intriguing of these new additions are not genetically linked to Sully's family whatsoever.
Avatar 2 Fans Are Already Claiming The Sequel Has The Oscar For Best Visual Effects On Lock
Some might say that James Cameron possesses the golden touch — literally. For over 30 years, almost anytime the Canadian director has touched a movie, it has resulted in a golden statuette for the film's visual effects. Beginning with "Aliens" and continuing on to "Titanic," all but one of Cameron's films won the Academy Award for best visual effects, with "True Lies," which was nominated for the award, being the only outlier (his pre-"Aliens" films, "Piranha II: The Spawning" and "The Terminator," also missed out on the award).
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Bountiful Planet Pandora Plays On Our Climate Anxieties
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." In 2009, James Cameron's "Avatar" arrived in theaters and went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. Boasting boundary-pushing special effects that redefined 3D technology, the sci-fi epic was set up to succeed from the get-go. However, the film also arrived toward the end of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, when public debate about the environment was at an all-time high.
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of The Terminator
In 1984, "The Terminator" shook up the movie world: It was a blockbuster success and an instant classic that kick-started a major sci-fi-action franchise. It left audiences everywhere saying, "I'll be back," in a gravelly Austrian monotone — the American Film Institute even ranks that line as one of its top 100 movie quotes. The movie also makes AFI's list of top 10 science fiction films, and the Terminator himself is enshrined on the list of best villains. It's safe to say this film is a major part of pop culture.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Sam Worthington Offers His Own Take On The Unsettling Underwater Training
Audiences are ready for another Pandora adventure, and director James Cameron is more than happy to oblige. The filmmaker will be debuting the long-awaited sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," 13 years after the original became an instant box-office success. Its story sees Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) building a family as they respect Na'vi traditions; dangers from the past threaten their way of life as the couple fight side-by-side with new allies.
The Avatar 2 Screen Guide: How To Choose The Right Format
With director James Cameron's CGI mega-spectacle "Avatar: The Way of Water" now in theaters, the question on many movie-goers' minds is simple: where should I see the flick? As the feverishly anticipated follow-up to the all-time champion of ticket-selling blockbusters, the "Avatar" sequel has some big off-world boots to fill, both with the public and Disney studio accountants.
The Avatar: The Way Of Water Scene That Went Too Far
The following contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." Upon watching "Avatar" for the first time, the theme immediately makes itself clear. The story may be about blue people trying to protect a tree from humans, but at its core, it's a tale of colonization and how humanity will wipe nature off the map if it means turning a profit. The ecological themes are pertinent throughout the story, and director James Cameron doubles down on environmentalism for the follow-up.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Zoe Saldaña Notes The Similarities Between Gamora And Neytiri
Back in November 2022, Zoe Saldaña praised James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise as being the highlight of her life and acting career — with it helping to pave the way for other big hits, like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and her now-legendary role as Gamora. "[Cameron] is responsible for...
James Cameron Teases A Darker Portrayal Of The Na'vi In Avatar 3
After 13 long years, fans are finally going back to Pandora on the big screen courtesy of James Cameron and "Avatar: The Way of Water." And rather than wait another decade-plus to do another installment of what has become Cameron's signature franchise, "Avatar 3" is just around the corner, with "Avatar 4" and "Avatar 5" planned for the future as well. Cameron has even said that he has plans for "Avatar 6" and "Avatar 7" if the fans demand them, and it's somewhat dizzying to imagine how the acclaimed filmmaker might intend to keep the film series from running out of creative steam into those unusually high-numbered installments.
James Cameron Turned To Science To Prove The Door In Titanic Could Only Hold One Surviving Person
There are several universal questions that we may never get answers to. Are we alone in the universe? Is there life after death? And why on earth couldn't Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) climb onto the door at the end of "Titanic?" Well, it appears we finally have an answer to the latter from none other than director James Cameron. Following its release, "Titanic" became a worldwide phenomenon, to say the least. The film went on to become the first to ever earn $1 billion worldwide (via BBC) and received a record-breaking 14 Academy Award nominations, taking home 11 golden statuettes, including best picture (via History). The story of the fictional star-crossed lovers aboard the real-life ill-fated vessel might have sunk all competition at the box office and throughout award season, but over time, one question has plagued both the film and its director over 25 years later.
Hypno-Hustler's Creator Is Also Responsible For A Beloved Guardians Of The Galaxy Member
The big-screen version of the Spider-Verse is reportedly expanding. The Hollywood Reporter said it has learned from sources that actor and musician Donald Glover is stepping into the Hypno-Hustler suit in a new film with Sony Pictures. According to Marvel, the Hypno-Hustler is known in the comics for using hypnotic music and some groovy technology to cause chaos as a member of the band Mercy Killers. THR notes that the villain made his Marvel Comics debut back in 1978 in "Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man" No. 24. The issue, written by Bill Mantlo and penciled by Frank Springer, found Spider-Man fighting crime inside a disco as he tried to pull the plug on the Hypno-Hustler's scheme (via Marvel).
Best new TV shows of 2022 to watch in the new year
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Some say we’re living in a golden age of television, and 2022 gave us nothing less than a stunning collection of new shows to binge-watch. Whether it’s visiting a dystopian society in “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,” uncovering a corporate conspiracy in “Severance,” or looking at life in a high-adrenaline sandwich shop kitchen in “The […]
What Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Are Saying About Babylon
Some may argue that we are living in an age of the "critic-proof" blockbuster, but with an auteur-driven project like Damien Chazelle's upcoming old Hollywood epic "Babylon," prospective viewers might be particularly attuned to what the film critic crowd has to say about the film. "Babylon" has an expansive ensemble...
Dan Harmon Just Outed Hallmark For Cutting Two Movies Out Of One (& We're Honestly Just Impressed)
What better way to celebrate Christmas than to binge watch Hallmark Channel movies?. For years the Hallmark Channel has been a literal hallmark when it comes to producing Holiday-focused movies. Take a look at its catalog and prospective viewers will find dozens upon dozens of Christmas films that celebrate the ups, downs, and all the moments in between that manifest during the Holiday season. The channel's yearly offerings are so compelling and festive that any Grinch could fall in love with the period of Yuletide.
