Yuma, AZ

Snow is coming to the Christmas Village this weekend

By Melissa Zaremba
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
This coming weekend we're going to have snow in Yuma. That's right, snow in Yuma, and our own Weather forecaster Melissa Zaremba is telling us how this is possible

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - You heard that right.

We're tracking some snow here in Yuma Saturday December 17th, so make sure to stay tuned and head to the Christmas village to come and check it out.

After eight years, a Yuma Christmas tradition came back, and this time with a very special surprise for its visitors.

"We wanted to bring this tradition back by bring snow back to the community. We’re looking at five tons of snow this weekend and next," said Rachel Robles CEO of Art of Intelligent Minds.

All proceeds will go toward Art of Intelligent Minds, a nonprofit organization that offers mental health services to our community.

"We want to offer the school districts licensed psychologists, so we help evaluate the spectrum disorders,  behavioral issues, learning disabilities. We want to get to the schools we want to help individuals that are struggling with mental health," said Art of Intelligent Minds Aaron Fitch.

By and large, The Christmas Village, located at the Z Fun Factory, has entertainment for the entire family.

Not only that. admission is $5 for adults and $1 for 17 years or younger.

"We’re trying to bring back the real tradition and bless families offering raffles toys for tots. There are a lot fun things we have at the Christmas village and we want everyone to be a part", said Robles.

So, make sure to head out to the Christmas village this Saturday to get a glimpse of snow here in the desert.

Frosty’s Holiday Shop open for business

Students are secretly shopping at Frosty's Holiday Shop for their own families. The twist, is what the students feel is an undercover operation, the parents are fully aware of. The post Frosty’s Holiday Shop open for business appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
