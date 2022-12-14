Maria Alvarez makes return in USF’s win over Marshall

USF guard Maria Alvarez (1) dribbles during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against Marshall at Yuengling Center on the USF campus in Tampa. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

TAMPA — The eighth-largest crowd in the 51-year history of the USF women’s basketball program — 5,573 fans — poured into Yuengling Center Wednesday afternoon and watched the Bulls beat Marshall 77-68.

It was the annual “Education Day” game, which meant more than 4,500 of the spectators were elementary and middle school students bussed to the arena.

And the kids were loud, jumping and waving throughout the 1-hour, 38-minute contest — an atmosphere that energized the Bulls.

“We really loved it,” said Elena Tsineke, who finished with 16 points and seven assists. “Having all the kids in there breeds a lot of excitement. It was really fun.”

USF guard Sammie Puisis (3) squares up against Marshall guard Kendall Miller (1) in the third quarter. Puisis had nine points in the game. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Tsineke said she loved seeing teammate Maria Alvarez play in her first game this season after a year-long rehabilitation from a torn ACL. Alvarez, who was injured at the end of last season, played 10 minutes, scoring nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

“There was some getting out of the nerves and anxiety before the game, because it has been a while since I played,” Alvarez said. “I’ve been working real hard on the physical part, and this past week was a lot of preparation on the mental stuff. Once I got on the floor, it felt so great. I was so happy.”

Less than a minute after she entered the game, Alvarez made her first shot, giving USF (9-3) its biggest lead to that point, 32-20 with 7:17 to go in the second quarter.

Marshall (5-4) steadily clawed its way back, cutting the gap to 45-39 at the half and then taking a 46-45 lead with 6:05 left in the third quarter.

That’s when Alvarez made her second 3-pointer, giving USF a lead (48-46) it would not relinquish. The Bulls, in fact, reeled off an 18-5 run to close the third quarter and held a comfortable cushion the rest of the way.

USF guard Priscilla Williams makes a pass during the second quarter. She finished with eight points. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Center Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu led USF with 17 points and five rebounds, while guard Sammie Puisis had nine points. They were followed by guard Carla Brito (eight points, seven rebounds), Priscilla Williams (eight points) and Daniela Gonzalez (seven points, eight rebounds).

Eleven Bulls played in all, but coach Jose Fernandez said he announced Alvarez as the player of the game before it even started.

“(Alvarez) is a young lady that has gone through a lot of adversity and put in a tremendous amount of time to work her way back on the court,” Fernandez said. “You want to see her have success after all that work, and we wanted her to get in some time (Wednesday), and she got in about 10 minutes and played well. She’s going to add some depth for us moving forward.”

The victory pushed the Bulls to 6-0 at home and gave them momentum entering Saturday afternoon’s home game against La Salle. Next week, USF heads to the San Diego Invitational for a game against Ohio State on Tuesday.

“We’ve played a good schedule in these first 12 games (including four of the last five against top 25 opponents),” Fernandez said. “Right now, yes, I feel good. I do feel good about what we’re doing.”

• • •

