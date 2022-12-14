ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Maria Alvarez makes return in USF’s win over Marshall

By Scott Purks
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C7hNO_0jirmAzv00
USF guard Maria Alvarez (1) dribbles during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against Marshall at Yuengling Center on the USF campus in Tampa. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

TAMPA — The eighth-largest crowd in the 51-year history of the USF women’s basketball program — 5,573 fans — poured into Yuengling Center Wednesday afternoon and watched the Bulls beat Marshall 77-68.

It was the annual “Education Day” game, which meant more than 4,500 of the spectators were elementary and middle school students bussed to the arena.

And the kids were loud, jumping and waving throughout the 1-hour, 38-minute contest — an atmosphere that energized the Bulls.

“We really loved it,” said Elena Tsineke, who finished with 16 points and seven assists. “Having all the kids in there breeds a lot of excitement. It was really fun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Des7G_0jirmAzv00
USF guard Sammie Puisis (3) squares up against Marshall guard Kendall Miller (1) in the third quarter. Puisis had nine points in the game. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Tsineke said she loved seeing teammate Maria Alvarez play in her first game this season after a year-long rehabilitation from a torn ACL. Alvarez, who was injured at the end of last season, played 10 minutes, scoring nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

“There was some getting out of the nerves and anxiety before the game, because it has been a while since I played,” Alvarez said. “I’ve been working real hard on the physical part, and this past week was a lot of preparation on the mental stuff. Once I got on the floor, it felt so great. I was so happy.”

Less than a minute after she entered the game, Alvarez made her first shot, giving USF (9-3) its biggest lead to that point, 32-20 with 7:17 to go in the second quarter.

Marshall (5-4) steadily clawed its way back, cutting the gap to 45-39 at the half and then taking a 46-45 lead with 6:05 left in the third quarter.

That’s when Alvarez made her second 3-pointer, giving USF a lead (48-46) it would not relinquish. The Bulls, in fact, reeled off an 18-5 run to close the third quarter and held a comfortable cushion the rest of the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45VTzh_0jirmAzv00
USF guard Priscilla Williams makes a pass during the second quarter. She finished with eight points. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Center Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu led USF with 17 points and five rebounds, while guard Sammie Puisis had nine points. They were followed by guard Carla Brito (eight points, seven rebounds), Priscilla Williams (eight points) and Daniela Gonzalez (seven points, eight rebounds).

Eleven Bulls played in all, but coach Jose Fernandez said he announced Alvarez as the player of the game before it even started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZfpaR_0jirmAzv00

“(Alvarez) is a young lady that has gone through a lot of adversity and put in a tremendous amount of time to work her way back on the court,” Fernandez said. “You want to see her have success after all that work, and we wanted her to get in some time (Wednesday), and she got in about 10 minutes and played well. She’s going to add some depth for us moving forward.”

The victory pushed the Bulls to 6-0 at home and gave them momentum entering Saturday afternoon’s home game against La Salle. Next week, USF heads to the San Diego Invitational for a game against Ohio State on Tuesday.

“We’ve played a good schedule in these first 12 games (including four of the last five against top 25 opponents),” Fernandez said. “Right now, yes, I feel good. I do feel good about what we’re doing.”

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Veteran Corey Perry a critical calming force for Lightning

TAMPA — The game was starting to slip away from the Lightning midway through the second period Tuesday against Seattle. The Kraken were tilting the ice in a tied contest, frustrating Tampa Bay with their forecheck. And the boos started to surface from the seating bowl of Amalie Arena after the home crowd watched the Lightning’s first-team power-play unit struggle to sustain any pressure on the man advantage.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

5 numbers that explain Lightning’s recent success

BRANDON — Don’t look now, but the Lightning are getting on a roll. Their start to the regular season was uneven, but teams find their identities as the calendar year ends and Tampa Bay seems to be doing that now. It enters the last game of a six-game homestand Thursday against Columbus having won five of its last six games (four of five on the homestand) and 11 of 14.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays re-sign former top pick Brendan McKay

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays have re-signed 2017 top draft pick Brendan McKay to a two-year, minor-league contract. McKay, 26, was released in November as the Rays cleared space on their 40-man roster with the expectation the team would seek to re-sign him. The left-handed pitcher will miss the 2023 season as he rehabs from September Tommy John elbow surgery, the latest in a series of arm injuries.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

With bat search ongoing, Rays see value in strengthening starters

ST. PETERSBURG — At some point between now and opening day, the Rays will make a move to improve their offense. Maybe over the next few weeks they’ll get a better sense of Michael Brantley’s health, market and interest. A trade option with a willing partner will develop. The price on a free agent will come down enough to lessen the risk some pose given injuries or inconsistent play. Or they will shift their search priority from a lefty with some power, past success, experience and clubhouse presence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Why isn’t Tom Brady going deep anymore?

TAMPA — If only we could be a fly pattern on the wall of the Bucs offensive meeting room, perhaps the mystery of the disappearing deep ball from the offense could be solved. In 381 completions this season — which leads the NFL for the second year in a row — 45-year-old Tom Brady has only attempted 38 throws of 20-plus air yards or more.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Deven Thompkins’ career finally is gathering speed

TAMPA ― Deven Thompkins didn’t lack for speed or confidence. What he needed was an opportunity, one he could run with. When the Bucs released kick returner Jaelon Darden prior to last week’s game at San Francisco, Thompkins knew his audition for that job could boost him from practice-squad player to starter on one of the most important jobs on special teams.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs secondary might be healthier, deeper when Joe Burrow and Bengals arrive

TAMPA — If Wednesday’s practice is any sign, the Bucs might get some desperately needed secondary reinforcements Sunday afternoon when they host the Bengals. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps), and starting safeties Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) — all of whom have missed the last two games — practiced to varying extents Wednesday and could return to action Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
87K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy