dcnewsnow.com
Video of fight that led to stabbing at Accokeek Academy in Prince George’s County
Video from a fight outside of a Prince George's County school that led to a stabbing was released.
Prince George's County police investigate a fatal pedestrian collision
A pedestrian was fatally struck in Prince George's County early Saturday afternoon in the 5500 block of Kenilworth Avenue.
Youngkin: Loudoun County dad arrested while objecting to alleged assault deserves 'universal apology'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican and former businessman from Falls Church, sounded off on 'The Story' following Scott Ziegler's indictment.
fox5dc.com
Calvert County sheriff's deputy shot in gunfire exchange during pursuit
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. - A sheriff's deputy in Calvert County, Maryland is in critical condition after a shooting during a traffic stop. According to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday deputies attempted to stop a car in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, but the car sped away on Route 4 starting a pursuit.
fox5dc.com
$10K in Metro cards donated to help Montgomery County families in need
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A generous Montgomery County resident has donated nearly $10,000 to help those in need. Council President Evan Glass said the community member wanted to make sure families had reliable transportation this holiday season. There are 33 cards, with $3,000 each, that were given to head start...
Martinsburg man admits to using a phone to help distribute cocaine base
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld, Eliseo Jerome Rozas, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge. Rozas, 44, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Use of Communication Device.”. Rozas admitted to using a phone to...
fox5dc.com
Student, parent react to stabbing during fight outside of Accokeek Academy
Authorities are investigating after a student was stabbed during a fight at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County. FOX 5's David Kaplan spoke to a student and a parent at the school to get their reaction to the scary incident.
fox5dc.com
City Winery DC to relocate due to crime in Ivy City
D.C.'s City Winery is relocating over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5's Sierra Fox spoke with the founder and CEO about the decision.
rockvillenights.com
Police called after assault at grocery store in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to a grocery store in the Rockville Town Center area yesterday morning, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a store in the 200 block of N. Washington Street at 10:20 AM Friday, December 16, 2022. A suspect was accused of shoplifting at the store, as well. Dawson's Market is located on that block.
fox5dc.com
Water main break in Montgomery County prompts school closure
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A water main break in Montgomery County on Friday morning is causing delays and has prompted a school closure, as officials work to repair this break in the area since November. Montgomery County Police say the break happened along Clopper Road in Germantown, prompting crews to close...
NBC Washington
3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen
A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
fox5dc.com
Donations pour in to help historic Montgomery County Black church that was vandalized
POTOMAC, Md. - Donations are pouring in to help a Montgomery County church that was vandalized. Last month, surveillance video captured a group breaking into the historic Black church in Potomac. Nearly a century old, the Scotland AME Zion Church was built by hand in 1924 and remains the only...
Student Stabbed At Maryland School For Second Time In Two Days
Authorities are investigating after school officials confirmed that a student was stabbed at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County on Friday morning. The stabbing was reported at approximately 9 a.m. at the school on Berry Road, when a student suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The school was never placed...
Prince William Police looking for suspect who reportedly assaulted 12-year-old girl in Manassas
Prince William County police are looking for a suspect who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Manassas on Thursday morning.
fox5dc.com
Antisemitic graffiti found outside Walt Whitman High School
Police in Montgomery County are investigating an act of antisemitic vandalism at a Bethesda high school, as officials from around the county condemn the act. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu has the latest details on the incident.
fox5dc.com
Officials work to repair water main break in Montgomery County
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A water main break in Montgomery County on Friday morning is causing delays and has prompted several school closures, as officials work to repair this break in the area since November. Montgomery County Police say the break happened along Clopper Road in Germantown, prompting crews to close...
Thieves steal more than $40,000 worth of sneakers from Loudon County store
Dana Green still has footwear to sell at ReStock Sneakers, just not as much as she used to have in her store.
4 men arrested in Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9. Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they […]
fox5dc.com
Bank drive-thru ATM carjacking caught on camera in Prince George's County: police
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. - Authorities are searching for two armed suspects they say were caught on camera carjacking a person in their vehicle at a bank's drive-thru ATM window in Prince George's County. Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. on December 12 at the Wells Fargo Bank in...
Mother whose child died of fentanyl overdose surrenders to police in Prince William County
Tiffany Nicole Stokes of Gainesville, Maryland has turned herself in to police after her 20-month-old child died of a fentanyl overdose.
