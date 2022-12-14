ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dcnewsnow.com

Video of fight that led to stabbing at Accokeek Academy in Prince George’s County

Video from a fight outside of a Prince George's County school that led to a stabbing was released. https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/student-stabbed-at-accokeek-academy-in-prince-georges-county/. Video of fight that led to stabbing at Accokeek Academy …. Video from a fight outside of a Prince George's County school that led to a stabbing was released. https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/student-stabbed-at-accokeek-academy-in-prince-georges-county/. 1-on-1:...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Calvert County sheriff's deputy shot in gunfire exchange during pursuit

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. - A sheriff's deputy in Calvert County, Maryland is in critical condition after a shooting during a traffic stop. According to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday deputies attempted to stop a car in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, but the car sped away on Route 4 starting a pursuit.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Police called after assault at grocery store in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to a grocery store in the Rockville Town Center area yesterday morning, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a store in the 200 block of N. Washington Street at 10:20 AM Friday, December 16, 2022. A suspect was accused of shoplifting at the store, as well. Dawson's Market is located on that block.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Water main break in Montgomery County prompts school closure

GERMANTOWN, Md. - A water main break in Montgomery County on Friday morning is causing delays and has prompted a school closure, as officials work to repair this break in the area since November. Montgomery County Police say the break happened along Clopper Road in Germantown, prompting crews to close...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen

A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Officials work to repair water main break in Montgomery County

GERMANTOWN, Md. - A water main break in Montgomery County on Friday morning is causing delays and has prompted several school closures, as officials work to repair this break in the area since November. Montgomery County Police say the break happened along Clopper Road in Germantown, prompting crews to close...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

4 men arrested in Montgomery County murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9. Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy