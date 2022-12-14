ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Couple honors son with donations to nonprofit

OMAHA, Neb. — Beth Steinmeyer and Michael Cloonan continue to honor their late son, Christian, with another year of donating baby products to the Child Saving Institute in Omaha. Steinmeyer and Cloonan's son died at 7 weeks old in 2020 due to bacterial meningitis. Since then, the couple has...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha's Salvation Army Toyland opens doors for holiday season

OMAHA, Neb. — The Salvation Army Toyland opened up shop to help local families this holiday season. They want to help people impacted by inflation, and provide gifts for their children. "The wonderful thing about this particular project is that we encourage parents to shop, and nobody knows their...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

New Omaha nonprofit group aiming to help migrants seeking asylum

OMAHA, Neb. — One Omaha couple said a Texas shelter housing migrants reached out to them, saying they were overwhelmed. That led Tom Hoarty and Margaret Hoarty to start a nonprofit group giving migrants a safe stop in Omaha as they travel to different destinations. "In 2019, Margaret and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Minor traffic offenders in Fremont get Christmas cash surprise from police

FREMONT, Neb. — Minor traffic offenders found a pleasant surprise from Fremont police. Instead of issuing tickets, officers handed out Christmas cards filled with cash. For the past nine holiday seasons, the Fremont Police Department has traded in its traffic tickets for cash cards. "It's a great interaction between...
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

Dangerous cold, snow move into Omaha for the holidays

OMAHA, Neb. — Snow chances and arctic air move into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa just in time for holiday travel. Confidence is increasing in timing for dangerous travel conditions beginning on Monday. The Omaha metro could see 1 to 2 inches of snow between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. The greatest impact to those traveling will be along and south of Interstate 80.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Mickey Joseph 'no longer part of' the Nebraska football program

LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph is no longer employed by the university, officials confirmed to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Friday. Joseph was arrested in November and is charged with strangulation. "Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Department of Corrections reports inmate missing Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported a missing inmate Friday night. Officials said 26-year-old Keith Duckett didn't return to a community correctional facility in Lincoln after finishing his job in the community. He is a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Supply chain holding up car parts as winter crashes begin

OMAHA, Neb. — 'Tis the season for slick roads and sliding cars, as the Omaha metro area is seeing multiple crashes amid winter's first dose of severe weather. "We've seen quite a bit of slipping already," Ricky Tran, the general manager of Kaizen Collision Center, said. Crashes are leaving...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Douglas County Health Department reports first pediatric flu-related death this season

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Douglas County Health Department announced this season's first pediatric flu-related death Friday. Health officials defined a pediatric death as the deceased being younger than 18 years old. "This is a tragic loss of life, and we urge all parents to vaccinate their children against...
KETV.com

Omaha fire investigators make arrest in apartment arson investigation

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha fire responded to an apartment fire around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, near 108th and Fort streets. Officials said the fire at a 24-unit apartment was started by an occupant's boyfriend. Fire investigators said they located the suspect, who's facing multiple charges: first-degree arson, theft, domestic...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Creighton Soccer Editorial

Creighton Men's soccer made an historic run to the college cup over the last four weeks and we wanted to make sure we took some time to congratulate them. This was the first Creighton men's soccer team to go to the College cup since 2012 and along the way they took down four ranked opponents including #1 Washington. Creighton also brought home a first ever Big East tournament title.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Creighton falls to Arkansas in Top 25 showdown

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton Women's Basketball dropped its first home game of the season, falling to #21 Arkansas 83-75 on Saturday, December 17. The loss moved the 16th ranked Bluejays to 8-2 on the season, while the Razorbacks climbed to 13-0 overall. Down 75-65 with three minutes remaining, the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

