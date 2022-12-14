ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price, UT

Emery boys and girls earn top finishes at Richfield

The Emery Spartan swimmers traveled to Richfield to face three other schools, and as has been the case at quite a few meets this season, it was a clean sweep for both the boys and the girls as they each finished in first place. The Lady Spartans once again garnered...
‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering

When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
Former Miss Lehi, Larsen competes for Miss America

Lindsey Larsen, former Miss Lehi, Miss Utah County, and now Miss Utah, will represent our state in the Miss America contest held in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The competition will be held December 12-15, 2022. The first Miss America contest was held as an act of rebellion...
Home sales plunge, higher prices persist along Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales along the Wasatch Front saw steep declines in November, driven by higher mortgage interest rates that have further squeezed out buyers. According to new data released Friday by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, home sales in Salt Lake County fell by 48 percent last month compared to November 2021 when interest rates were roughly half of what they are today.
Multiple People In Critical Condition After Crash Between Gunnison and Sterling

Around 4:00 a.m. on Dec. 14 authorities responded to a crash on SR-89 between Gunnison and Sterling. According to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Clay Morgan, early indications show that a Jeep stuck an elk that had entered the roadway causing the vehicle to go into the opposite lane of travel. The Jeep then hit a Prius traveling the opposite direction almost head on. The driver of the Jeep, Austin Barton age 33 of Manti, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, he was taken to Gunnison Valley Hospital with critical injuries. The occupants of the Prius, Maricar Stephenson, Brian Stephenson and two young children, were all transported to Gunnison Valley Hospital with Brian in critical condition. All four individuals in the Prius are from Spring City. This is a developing story and we will update it with more information as it becomes available.
Robert “Bob” Glen Anderson – December 15 2022

Robert “Bob” Glen Anderson, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife, Jeanne Breinholt at his side on December 15, 2022. Per Bob’s wishes; he was cremated and a service in his honor will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of...
Chevron Station Sold for $1.3 Million

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Convenience-store retailer Yousuf and Yousuf LLC has acquired a Chevron gas station and convenience store in Spanish Fork, Utah, for $1.3 million from an undisclosed seller. The 2,296-square-foot convenience-store site also features eight fuel stations. Salt Lake City, Utah-based Mountain West Commercial Real Estate (MWCRE)...
