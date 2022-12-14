Read full article on original website
castlecountryradio.com
Emery boys and girls earn top finishes at Richfield
The Emery Spartan swimmers traveled to Richfield to face three other schools, and as has been the case at quite a few meets this season, it was a clean sweep for both the boys and the girls as they each finished in first place. The Lady Spartans once again garnered...
castlecountryradio.com
Lady Spartans move to 6-3 with an impressive road win over North Sanpete
Kali Jensen’s 15 points and three assists were just part of the team effort put out by the Lady Spartans on Thursday night in Mount Pleasant as they defeated the North Sanpete Hawks 58-42. Both teams came out in the first quarter not able to set up their offense...
kuer.org
‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering
When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
lehifreepress.com
Former Miss Lehi, Larsen competes for Miss America
Lindsey Larsen, former Miss Lehi, Miss Utah County, and now Miss Utah, will represent our state in the Miss America contest held in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The competition will be held December 12-15, 2022. The first Miss America contest was held as an act of rebellion...
8 Utahns charged for defrauding consumers of $100 million through the sale of dietary supplements
Eight Utahns and one man from Washington have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for allegedly participating in a fraudulent online scheme through which they obtained more than $100 million by stealing credit and debit card payments.
kmyu.tv
Home sales plunge, higher prices persist along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales along the Wasatch Front saw steep declines in November, driven by higher mortgage interest rates that have further squeezed out buyers. According to new data released Friday by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, home sales in Salt Lake County fell by 48 percent last month compared to November 2021 when interest rates were roughly half of what they are today.
midutahradio.com
Multiple People In Critical Condition After Crash Between Gunnison and Sterling
Around 4:00 a.m. on Dec. 14 authorities responded to a crash on SR-89 between Gunnison and Sterling. According to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Clay Morgan, early indications show that a Jeep stuck an elk that had entered the roadway causing the vehicle to go into the opposite lane of travel. The Jeep then hit a Prius traveling the opposite direction almost head on. The driver of the Jeep, Austin Barton age 33 of Manti, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, he was taken to Gunnison Valley Hospital with critical injuries. The occupants of the Prius, Maricar Stephenson, Brian Stephenson and two young children, were all transported to Gunnison Valley Hospital with Brian in critical condition. All four individuals in the Prius are from Spring City. This is a developing story and we will update it with more information as it becomes available.
ksl.com
'Not an easy decision': Judge orders deputy to stand trial in fatal crash that killed BYU student
PROVO — Fourth District Judge Robert Lunnen ordered a Utah County sheriff's deputy to stand trial on charges accusing him of recklessly causing the death of a BYU student whose vehicle he crashed into when the student was pulling out of a Taco Bell drive-thru. Lunnen said on Tuesday...
castlecountryradio.com
Robert “Bob” Glen Anderson – December 15 2022
Robert “Bob” Glen Anderson, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife, Jeanne Breinholt at his side on December 15, 2022. Per Bob’s wishes; he was cremated and a service in his honor will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of...
cspdailynews.com
Chevron Station Sold for $1.3 Million
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Convenience-store retailer Yousuf and Yousuf LLC has acquired a Chevron gas station and convenience store in Spanish Fork, Utah, for $1.3 million from an undisclosed seller. The 2,296-square-foot convenience-store site also features eight fuel stations. Salt Lake City, Utah-based Mountain West Commercial Real Estate (MWCRE)...
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon County Family Support and Children’s Justice Center’s Christmas Tree Regalia was a huge success
The Carbon County Family Support and Children’s Justice Center’s Director Shelley Wright was excited to come into Castle Country Radio Station to report on the success of this year’s Christmas Tree Regalia. “This was probably one of the biggest successes of the Regalia that we’ve had, it’s...
