thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Texans’ Laremy Tunsil sets ambitions on elusive All-Pro honors: ‘The eye in the sky don’t lie,’ seeks offseason contract extension

HOUSTON – Laremy Tunsil tapped his left cleat in anticipation before firing out of his stance to block Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons. Tunsil jammed his hands into Parsons’ chest with one eventually sliding up into the outside linebacker’s neck and chin to create enough time for Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel to get rid of the football. Tunsil wasn’t flagged, but his serious intentions were made clear. He meant business.
Texans rookie Jalen Pitre has different vision of game at free safety: ‘I have more time to see things’

HOUSTON – Jalen Pitre reacted instinctively as soon as he saw Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott heading downhill toward the end zone. The Texans’ rookie free safety accelerated into his tackle, driving his body for a low center of gravity toward his collision point, striking Elliott in the thigh and upending him shy of the goal line.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
