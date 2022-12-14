Read full article on original website
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Katy teacher decorates the White House for ChristmasCovering KatyKaty, TX
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Click2Houston.com
How Dameon Pierce’s absence creates ‘void,’ impacts the Texans’ run-first offense
HOUSTON – Dameon Pierce punished tacklers all season by delivering some of the angriest runs in the league, bulldozing tacklers with his rugged, helmet-first, run-behind-his-shoulder-pads style. Now that the standout rookie running back is out for at least a week or two with a milder-degree high ankle sprain, the...
Click2Houston.com
Texans’ Laremy Tunsil sets ambitions on elusive All-Pro honors: ‘The eye in the sky don’t lie,’ seeks offseason contract extension
HOUSTON – Laremy Tunsil tapped his left cleat in anticipation before firing out of his stance to block Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons. Tunsil jammed his hands into Parsons’ chest with one eventually sliding up into the outside linebacker’s neck and chin to create enough time for Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel to get rid of the football. Tunsil wasn’t flagged, but his serious intentions were made clear. He meant business.
Click2Houston.com
Texans rookie Jalen Pitre has different vision of game at free safety: ‘I have more time to see things’
HOUSTON – Jalen Pitre reacted instinctively as soon as he saw Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott heading downhill toward the end zone. The Texans’ rookie free safety accelerated into his tackle, driving his body for a low center of gravity toward his collision point, striking Elliott in the thigh and upending him shy of the goal line.
Click2Houston.com
‘I’m grateful to be in position to give back’ Texans’ Tytus Howard on team’s Community Huddle program
HOUSTON – Growing up in Alabama, Tytus Howard never attended an NFL game before he was an actual NFL rookie as the Texans’ first-round draft pick. “I’m from Alabama,” Howard said. “I always wanted to go to an Atlanta Falcons game growing up, but I was never able to.”
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
