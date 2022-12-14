Dustin at the barista station at Top Dog Coffee where he is often stepping in to train or help the staff. A Merry Christmas and Happy New Year wish from me to you. Now my gift: My favorite word is serendipity – defined by me as a memory of a random connection I’ve experienced over the years while meeting and writing your stories. Recently I interviewed Dustin Blom, the new owner/operator of Top Dog Coffee Bar and roaster for Rescue Me Coffee Company. I’m now even more convinced nothing that happens is truly random. The universe teases us with options. And, only if we recognize the universe is sending us a potential gift, and only if we are willing to pursue it, will that once casual connection become more than a pleasurable memory. The people we have met along the way just might become our ultimate connector to finding our next passion or our life’s purpose for being. I have been the beneficiary of this gift multiple times. So, as you consider goals for 2023, recall who you’ve met along the way that might help you accomplish something you’ve always wanted to do. It will bless both of you to reconnect.

MORRO BAY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO