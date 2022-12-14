ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

syvnews.com

Chumash tribe treats Solvang Senior Center members to autumn dinner

Seventy-five members of the Solvang Senior Center enjoyed a decadent autumn meal on Nov. 9, hosted by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and TEAM Chumash. As one of the most popular and highly anticipated dinner nights of the year, the hosts did not disappoint. They accommodated the needs of all members by providing curbside service for those who were unable to dine in.
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: Elena’s Kitchen Bringing a Taste of Home to Downtown

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Three’s a charm. Elena’s Kitchen has opened at 738 State St. in Santa Barbara from the family that brought SB Sweets and City...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
esterobaynews.com

Moving Forward: Top Dog Coffee’s New Owner

Dustin at the barista station at Top Dog Coffee where he is often stepping in to train or help the staff. A Merry Christmas and Happy New Year wish from me to you. Now my gift: My favorite word is serendipity – defined by me as a memory of a random connection I’ve experienced over the years while meeting and writing your stories. Recently I interviewed Dustin Blom, the new owner/operator of Top Dog Coffee Bar and roaster for Rescue Me Coffee Company. I’m now even more convinced nothing that happens is truly random. The universe teases us with options. And, only if we recognize the universe is sending us a potential gift, and only if we are willing to pursue it, will that once casual connection become more than a pleasurable memory. The people we have met along the way just might become our ultimate connector to finding our next passion or our life’s purpose for being. I have been the beneficiary of this gift multiple times. So, as you consider goals for 2023, recall who you’ve met along the way that might help you accomplish something you’ve always wanted to do. It will bless both of you to reconnect.
MORRO BAY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles volunteer leader honored with state award

Award is the AARP’s most prestigious volunteer tribute. – The American Association of Retired Persons or AARP, will present Paso Robles’ Mike Cussen, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide district coordinator, with the 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service virtually on Monday, Dec. 19. This award is AARP’s most prestigious volunteer...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kclu.org

Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend

A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

