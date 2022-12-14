Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
Downtown Santa Barbara's Big Christmas Brass Show & Youth Makers Market tomorrow
The Santa Barbara community is invited to two free events happening in the downtown area tomorrow afternoon. Come on out and attend the Big Christmas Brass Show and the Youth Makers Market.
Roscoe’s Kitchen's grand opening in Santa Maria
Roscoe’s Kitchen 229 Town Center West will be welcoming the new year by celebrating its official grand opening Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, all weekend.
syvnews.com
Chumash tribe treats Solvang Senior Center members to autumn dinner
Seventy-five members of the Solvang Senior Center enjoyed a decadent autumn meal on Nov. 9, hosted by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and TEAM Chumash. As one of the most popular and highly anticipated dinner nights of the year, the hosts did not disappoint. They accommodated the needs of all members by providing curbside service for those who were unable to dine in.
“Christmas in the Country” drive-thru experience returns tomorrow evening
Elks Recreation invites the community to join the third annual “Christmas in the Country” this holiday season at the Elks Event Center located at 4040 South Highway 101 in Santa Maria.
Dry spell and windy weather ahead this week across SLO County; no rain expected
Long range weather models indicate there will be warm weather for Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Pet of the Week Franc is looking for a forever home on the Central Coast
Every week we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society and this week American pit bull "Fronc" is in the spotlight.
Christmas in the Country kicks off in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Visitors can look forward to a magical holiday light drive-through experience at The Elks Event Center. The post Christmas in the Country kicks off in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Seven Central Coast restaurants awarded a $3K "restaurant resilience" grant
Just in time for the holidays, seven Central Coast restaurants have been awarded a "restaurant resilience" grant from the California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Elena’s Kitchen Bringing a Taste of Home to Downtown
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Three’s a charm. Elena’s Kitchen has opened at 738 State St. in Santa Barbara from the family that brought SB Sweets and City...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Dec. 4?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $680,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $533,429. The average price per square foot ended up at $356.
Atascadero to hold a parade for athletic excellence
Atascadero High School is putting together a parade in honor of their football program and overall athletic excellence.
esterobaynews.com
Moving Forward: Top Dog Coffee’s New Owner
Dustin at the barista station at Top Dog Coffee where he is often stepping in to train or help the staff. A Merry Christmas and Happy New Year wish from me to you. Now my gift: My favorite word is serendipity – defined by me as a memory of a random connection I’ve experienced over the years while meeting and writing your stories. Recently I interviewed Dustin Blom, the new owner/operator of Top Dog Coffee Bar and roaster for Rescue Me Coffee Company. I’m now even more convinced nothing that happens is truly random. The universe teases us with options. And, only if we recognize the universe is sending us a potential gift, and only if we are willing to pursue it, will that once casual connection become more than a pleasurable memory. The people we have met along the way just might become our ultimate connector to finding our next passion or our life’s purpose for being. I have been the beneficiary of this gift multiple times. So, as you consider goals for 2023, recall who you’ve met along the way that might help you accomplish something you’ve always wanted to do. It will bless both of you to reconnect.
Hundreds of local families are ready for Christmas
The non-profit partnered with the California Highway Patrol and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office to hand out free toys, bikes and essential supplies to community members.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 5-11
On Dec. 5, Manuel Rojadelacruz, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 3400 block of Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Dec. 5, Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 3000 block of...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Planning Commission Approves 6-Unit, Market-Rate Condo Project on Upper Eastside
In a break from apartments, the Santa Barbara Planning Commission approved a six-unit condominium project on the upper Eastside. The commission voted 5-1, with Jay Higgins in opposition, to grant four modifications and approve the project, despite some concerns from nearby residents. The project, at 533 E. Micheltorena St., calls...
Paso Robles volunteer leader honored with state award
Award is the AARP’s most prestigious volunteer tribute. – The American Association of Retired Persons or AARP, will present Paso Robles’ Mike Cussen, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide district coordinator, with the 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service virtually on Monday, Dec. 19. This award is AARP’s most prestigious volunteer...
Storm brings powerful winds, big waves to Avila Beach. See the stunning photos
Seabirds and surfers alike flocked to the shore to explore the foamy waves.
Program allows free overnight RV parking in SLO County. What could change?
The program “does bring in money,” one local property owner said, but critics foresee problems.
kclu.org
Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend
A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
