Suspected serial killer arraigned in Calhoun County for death of Ashley Parlier

A suspected serial killer was arraigned in Calhoun County Court for the murder of a Battle Creek teen in 2005.

Harold Haulman appeared in court Wednesday afternoon after Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office requested murder charges for him in 2021.

Haulman was denied bond.

According to detectives, he confessed to killing Ashley Parlier, who was pregnant at the time and went missing in Battle Creek in 2005.

Parlier family Photo of Ashley Parlier.

“There's more closure when we have the body. But there's a form of closure, knowing what happened. And up until this point, no one knew what happened,” said Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney, David Gilbert.

Haulman told investigators he assaulted Parlier knocked her unconscious, and drove her to a remote area. There, he hit her in the head with a piece of wood until she died, and later got rid of his blood-covered clothing.

Detectives believe Parlier’s body is in Newton Township. However, they still haven’t found her, even after taking Haulman with them on a search.

“We have every intention of bringing Ashley Parlier home if we have the opportunity to,” said Detective David Homminga.

Haulman is currently in the Calhoun County Jail and will be sent back to prison in Pennsylvania after the arraignment. He was already being held for the two additional murders committed in Pennsylvania.

Detectives couldn’t comment on whether there are other victims, but said, based on Haulman’s history, it’s possible.

Currently housed in the Calhoun County Jail, Haulman will be sent back to prison in Pennsylvania now that the arraignment is finished.

Detectives are still working to locate Ashley's remains.

If anyone has any additional information, details, or knew Harold David Haulman III or Ashley Parlier, please contact Calhoun County Sheriff Detectives at 269-781-0880.

