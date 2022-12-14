Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Confirms Mandy Rose Release By Moving Her To Alumni Roster
The release of former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been confirmed by WWE based on where she is on the company website. It came as a surprise to many when it was reported on Wednesday that Mandy Rose was released by WWE. The report came from Fightful with WWE choosing not to release any kind of statement on their website.
ringsidenews.com
Bret Hart Cussed Out Hulk Hogan After Refusing To Drop WWE Title To Him
Bret Hart is credited to be one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time. The Pink n Black rose up as one of the marquee attractions for WWE during the 1990s. However, he had a beef with Hulk Hogan back in the day, when he refused to put over the Hitman.
nodq.com
Numerous wrestlers reportedly declined to participate in Vince McMahon documentary
Vice TV’s The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon documentary aired on Tuesday night and drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo with 95,000 total viewers. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, who was interviewed for the documentary, noted that numerous wrestlers turned down interview requests. Via Meltzer, here is the...
nodq.com
What is being said about Naomi now that Sasha Banks is reportedly heading to NJPW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks’ WWE departure was confirmed to have been negotiated “months ago” and she is expected to appear for NJPW starting in January. The WWE status of Sasha’s tag-team partner Naomi has been up in the air and according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the belief is that she will have to make a decision regarding her future. Meltzer noted the following about Naomi’s options…
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Wades In On Mandy Rose’s WWE Release
Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has had his say on Mandy Rose being released by WWE and says he can understand why the company took a stand. Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract on the 14th of December to the surprise of almost everyone. Rose’s release came one day after her 413-day reign as NXT Women’s Champion came to an end at the hands of Roxanne Perez.
nodq.com
Update on Matt Riddle allegedly being written off WWE television due to a failed drug test
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm that Riddle’s angle with...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Told Dolph Ziggler He Was Never Allowed To Wear Certain Ring Gear Again
Dolph Ziggler’s appearance has evolved over the course of his 18-year WWE career. Earlier in his career, the RAW Superstar wore snow leopard-themed gear during a match against his real-life friend John Morrison. Ziggler recently recalled being chastised backstage following a WWE match for his choice of attire. Dolph...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Increases Premium Content Subscription Price After WWE Release
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was a long-term thing, as she truly found herself in NXT, becoming a record-setting NXT Women’s Champion. Rose wanted respect for her name and she certainly got that, for the most part. Mandy Rose was fired by WWE recently and it ended up infuriating fans. Now that she is no longer part of WWE, Rose has increased the price of her subscription service.
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Scary WWE Raw Botch
Bayley has now commented on the hurricanrana spot that saw her and Alexa Bliss crash to the mat on WWE Raw. During a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley took time to comment on the botch, saying:. “I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it...
PWMania
Latest Backstage News on Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Shawn Michaels’ Reaction to Content, More
Officials from WWE NXT reportedly met before Tuesday’s TV show to discuss Mandy Rose’s release. As PWMania.com previously reported, Rose was released by WWE this week, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez in the NXT main event on Tuesday night, bringing her 413-day reign to an end. Rose was reportedly released by WWE because of the photos and videos she was posting to social membership platform FanTime, as officials felt they were in a difficult position due to the adult nature of the content, with the feeling that the content was outside the parameters of her WWE contract. The title change on Tuesday was a last-minute decision based on Rose’s release, rather than the original plan. You can read about Rose’s first post-release comments to fans, WWE’s prior knowledge of her FanTime domain, what Rose had been telling people in recent months about possibly getting in trouble for the content, and more by clicking here.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Hulk Hogan Opens Up On His Friendship With Sean Waltman
The NWO, a stable that included Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, was created in the middle of the 1990s in WCW. Although Hogan, Nash, and Hall were the faction’s founding members, many more wrestlers passed through the group during the course of its existence. Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, formerly...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jon Moxley Apparently Almost Loses His Ear on Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Jon Moxley apparently suffers an ear injury on tonight’s taped AEW Rampage. Moxley will wrestle Sammy Guevara in tonight’s Rampage opener. Renee Paquette took to Twitter to plug the match and noted how her husband almost lost his ear. “Since I had to live through the trauma, I...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Keeps WWE Character 'Locked In My Basement'
Now that she has officially made her return to wrestling after a victory over Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at Full Gear, Saraya is no longer facing questions about her in-ring future and being medically cleared. Now, there's just a lot of curiosity regarding who will be her mystery partner in Los Angeles on January 11 for "AEW Dynamite" and whether or not that partner could be revealed as Sasha Banks. She's also apparently receiving inquiries on if she has any relation to former WWE star Paige.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Recalls ‘Pretty Wild’ NXT Angle
LA Knight made his way up to the main roster earlier this year after spending just a year on the NXT brand. Knight’s time in NXT was overall pretty short, but he was a part of many great rivalries 0n the show. The most notable being his feud with...
wrestletalk.com
Former AEW Talent Admits Departure Was His Fault
Danny Limelight has opened up about his AEW run, admitting that he was immature during his time with the company. Limelight made his AEW debut during the October 21, 2020 Dark taping and quickly became a regular name on Dark and Dark: Elevation. He wrestled on a tiered AEW contract...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Calls Recent Match His Masterpiece
Dax Harwood has reflected on the FTR vs Briscoes ROH Tag Team Championship bout from the Final Battle pay-per-view. At the December 10 event, Harwood & Cash Wheeler battled Mark & Jay Briscoe in a double dog collar bout, with the ROH Tag Team Title on the line. The Briscoes...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Has A Per-Show Deal With AEW
An update has emerged on former WWE star Trent Seven’s AEW status, following his recent appearances for Tony Khan. Seven made his AEW debut on the December 9 edition of Rampage. On the show, the former NXT Tag Team Champion unsuccessfully challenged for Orange Cassidy’s All-Atlantic Title. In...
wrestletalk.com
Major Star Appears At AEW Dark Tapings
A top AEW star made an appearance at today’s (December 17) AEW Dark tapings in Orlando. AEW taped the first Dark episodes at Universal Studios in months today, and fans were treated to an appearance from none other than former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Omega was in action...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Name Now Working As A Producer?
A top WWE backstage name may now be working as a producer in the company. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg was re-signed to the company back in August as the Senior Vice President of Live Events, making him a very prominent backstage figure in the company. Now though, it...
Comments / 0