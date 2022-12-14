Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Kids, candy and Santa at Manteo Airport Sunday; but illness cancels the C-54’s appearance
Children who show up at the Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo on Sunday, Dec. 18 will get their Christmas-season candy drop treats – cupcakes, candy attached to parachutes and soft-drinks — as well as a visit with Santa. What they won’t get, unfortunately, is the iconic C-54 cargo plane flying in the skies above the airport dropping those parachutes with candy.
outerbanksvoice.com
Ruth E. Elder of Elizabeth City, December 15
Ruth Dean Eanes Elder, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Kannapolis, NC on July 19, 1934 to the late Jesse Clay Eanes and Jane Fields Eanes, and preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Bell. She was the wife of David Lee Elder.
WAVY News 10
Drone 10: Kill Devil Hills residents show off holiday lights
Drone 10: Kill Devil Hills residents show off holiday …. Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive, to investigate the commercial burglary. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/hampton-jewelry-store-burglarized/. Former Navy sailor sentenced to 12 years in connection …. According to police, 25-year-old...
Portsmouth Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday has been canceled by police
The police department sent out a tweet regarding the Miracle on High St. Christmas Parade that’s been advertised online.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
William Powell comes home
The attack at Pearl Harbor pulled the United States into a global war that lasted from December 1941 until August 1945. As casualties mounted in the Pacific Theater, more temporary burials took place, many on small islands far from Pearl Harbor. It was not until September 1947 that a ship...
outerbanksvoice.com
Duck Coastal Resiliency Project delayed for a year
The Town of Duck announced on Dec. 16 that its $2.8 million Coastal Resiliency Project, initially scheduled for late fall and winter of 2022-2023, has been moved back a year, until 2023-2024. The project, along the stretch of Duck Rd. (NC 12) and the Currituck Sound, is intended to improve...
outerbanksvoice.com
Shirley C. Sawyer of Elizabeth City, December 14
Shirley Cowell Sawyer, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC. Born in Pasquotank County, NC, on May 28, 1929, to the late Edward and Pattie Cartwright Cowell, she was the widow of Linwood Sawyer. Miss Shirley was a faithful member of Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church. She was well known for her chocolate layer cakes and Sunday family lunches.
WAVY News 10
State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. State police have also formally identified the three people killed. Family members had...
WECT
Giving pajamas this holiday season
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pajama Jams is an organization providing new pajamas to children in need. Since 2008, over 30,000 children in Virginia and North Carolina have received a new pair of pajamas from the organization. And on Thursday, students from the Rachel Freeman School of Engineering added to that number.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Page Arthur W from Sitz Brenda B/013843001—Lot 215 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$170,000/Vacant Residential. Sunda Christopher L from Barto Richard/014822265—Bld Site 37 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 22/$75,000/Vacant Residential. Colington. Carr Clifton M Jr from Second Wind Builders/019023000—Lot 102 Sec B Col Harbour/$369,900/Improved Residential. Tomlinson Jonathan W from Colington Pointe...
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WTKR
Carnival cruise line to offer year-round sailings in Norfolk starting in 2025
NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Cruise Line has announced it will launch year-round sailings from Norfolk beginning February 18, 2025. The world's largest cruise line announced last month that they were expanding their service to Norfolk. Starting in May of 2023, Carnival's Magic will sail to and from Norfolk from May through October. Last year, it was only the two months of May and October. In 2025, it will provide year-round service in Norfolk.
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge indefinitely
Crews are currently on the scene of an industrial fire in Portsmouth early Friday afternoon.
thecoastlandtimes.com
New health center coming to Manteo, likely to be open in spring 2023
A new health center is coming to Manteo and Roanoke Island next spring. Joseph Rockenstein, chief executive officer of Ocracoke Health and Engelhard Medical Centers, made the announcement at the Dec. 6, 2022 meeting of the Health Care Task Force formed by the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Manteo.
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A famous restaurant chain with more than 2000 locations that are either open or under development just opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest North Carolina location in Manteo.
Virginia Beach woman loses $24k in bail bond phone call scheme
Police are warning about a new phone scam making its rounds in Hampton Roads. News 3 caught up with one Virginia Beach woman who fell victim, losing $24,000.
7 children, 2 adults injured in crash involving school bus in Virginia Beach
Police report that seven children and two adults have sustained injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
WAVY News 10
1 shot in Chesapeake with life-threatening injuries
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in Chesapeake on Saturday evening, police say. The call for the shooting came in around 7:28 p.m., and Portsmouth officials say the shooting began in the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard and the incident ended on Greenland Drive in Portsmouth.
outerbanksvoice.com
Manteo boys and girls teams defeat First Flight, remain unbeaten on the season
The Manteo High School boys and girls basketball teams both extended their perfect 2022-2023 season records with home court wins over archrival First Flight on Dec. 15. The first meeting of the season between the Manteo and First Flight boys basketball teams did not disappoint. The Dec. 15 contest held at Manteo, was a great game, especially in a back-and-forth fourth quarter.
