Southern Shores, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Kids, candy and Santa at Manteo Airport Sunday; but illness cancels the C-54’s appearance

Children who show up at the Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo on Sunday, Dec. 18 will get their Christmas-season candy drop treats – cupcakes, candy attached to parachutes and soft-drinks — as well as a visit with Santa. What they won’t get, unfortunately, is the iconic C-54 cargo plane flying in the skies above the airport dropping those parachutes with candy.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Ruth E. Elder of Elizabeth City, December 15

Ruth Dean Eanes Elder, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Kannapolis, NC on July 19, 1934 to the late Jesse Clay Eanes and Jane Fields Eanes, and preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Bell. She was the wife of David Lee Elder.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Drone 10: Kill Devil Hills residents show off holiday lights

Drone 10: Kill Devil Hills residents show off holiday …. Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive, to investigate the commercial burglary. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/hampton-jewelry-store-burglarized/. Former Navy sailor sentenced to 12 years in connection …. According to police, 25-year-old...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

William Powell comes home

The attack at Pearl Harbor pulled the United States into a global war that lasted from December 1941 until August 1945. As casualties mounted in the Pacific Theater, more temporary burials took place, many on small islands far from Pearl Harbor. It was not until September 1947 that a ship...
GATES COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Duck Coastal Resiliency Project delayed for a year

The Town of Duck announced on Dec. 16 that its $2.8 million Coastal Resiliency Project, initially scheduled for late fall and winter of 2022-2023, has been moved back a year, until 2023-2024. The project, along the stretch of Duck Rd. (NC 12) and the Currituck Sound, is intended to improve...
DUCK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Shirley C. Sawyer of Elizabeth City, December 14

Shirley Cowell Sawyer, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC. Born in Pasquotank County, NC, on May 28, 1929, to the late Edward and Pattie Cartwright Cowell, she was the widow of Linwood Sawyer. Miss Shirley was a faithful member of Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church. She was well known for her chocolate layer cakes and Sunday family lunches.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WECT

Giving pajamas this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pajama Jams is an organization providing new pajamas to children in need. Since 2008, over 30,000 children in Virginia and North Carolina have received a new pair of pajamas from the organization. And on Thursday, students from the Rachel Freeman School of Engineering added to that number.
WILMINGTON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Page Arthur W from Sitz Brenda B/013843001—Lot 215 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$170,000/Vacant Residential. Sunda Christopher L from Barto Richard/014822265—Bld Site 37 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 22/$75,000/Vacant Residential. Colington. Carr Clifton M Jr from Second Wind Builders/019023000—Lot 102 Sec B Col Harbour/$369,900/Improved Residential. Tomlinson Jonathan W from Colington Pointe...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WTKR

Carnival cruise line to offer year-round sailings in Norfolk starting in 2025

NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Cruise Line has announced it will launch year-round sailings from Norfolk beginning February 18, 2025. The world's largest cruise line announced last month that they were expanding their service to Norfolk. Starting in May of 2023, Carnival's Magic will sail to and from Norfolk from May through October. Last year, it was only the two months of May and October. In 2025, it will provide year-round service in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

New health center coming to Manteo, likely to be open in spring 2023

A new health center is coming to Manteo and Roanoke Island next spring. Joseph Rockenstein, chief executive officer of Ocracoke Health and Engelhard Medical Centers, made the announcement at the Dec. 6, 2022 meeting of the Health Care Task Force formed by the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Manteo.
MANTEO, NC
WAVY News 10

1 shot in Chesapeake with life-threatening injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in Chesapeake on Saturday evening, police say. The call for the shooting came in around 7:28 p.m., and Portsmouth officials say the shooting began in the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard and the incident ended on Greenland Drive in Portsmouth.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Manteo boys and girls teams defeat First Flight, remain unbeaten on the season

The Manteo High School boys and girls basketball teams both extended their perfect 2022-2023 season records with home court wins over archrival First Flight on Dec. 15. The first meeting of the season between the Manteo and First Flight boys basketball teams did not disappoint. The Dec. 15 contest held at Manteo, was a great game, especially in a back-and-forth fourth quarter.
MANTEO, NC

