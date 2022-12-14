Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
In Fargo – Operation: Sleep Out – Simply Amazing ( VIDEOS )
I had a chance to meet this energetic, motivated man about 8 years ago. This person is someone you come across every once in a while and he makes an immediate impact on those fortunate enough to be in his path. His name is Mark J. Lindquist - born in a town called Ortonville, Minnesota. He now calls Moorhead, Minnesota his home, if you are looking for a motivational speaker, this is your perfect person. He is the CEO at Mark J. Lindquist - Motivational Speaker and Entertainer - He is Nationally recognized and has toured the world, AND he is graced with a ton of talent, as a matter of fact, you may have seen him on television singing the National Anthem, he has performed for the largest crowds in America for the NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA and on MNF, TNF, and SNF. Here he is doing what he loves:
kvrr.com
The Blenders Fargo Theatre concert cancelled Thursday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Blenders’ concert for Thursday night at Fargo Theatre has been rescheduled to Sunday at 7:30 PM because of the snow. All tickets will be honored for the new date. Tickets 300 also has a three day refund window closing Saturday at midnight. If...
newsdakota.com
Christmas Food Box Distribution Set For December 19th
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Food Pantry Christmas Food Box distribution is set for Monday, December 19th from noon to 4pm at the South Central Transit garage in Valley City. Director Pat Hansen said that the Barnes County Senior Center is open once again serving meals...
KFYR-TV
Air Force Veteran plans to sleep outside Fargo to raise awareness for opportunities to help Ukrainians
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. Air Force Veteran and unpaid humanitarian volunteer, Mark J. Lindquist plans to sleep outside during December weather to help raise awareness of opportunities to help Ukrainians this winter. Mark has been coordinating non-lethal humanitarian aid missions as close as 1-mile away from the Russian frontlines since March of 2022.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo City Administrator Selection Committee makes recommendation following sudden narrowing of candidates
(Fargo, ND) -- The selection committee for Fargo's next City Administrator has made a recommendation following a Friday morning meeting with the potential candidates. Two candidates, current interim City Administrator Michael Redlinger and Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan city manager James Puffalt, were interviewed by the selection committee to determine a recommendation for the City Commission. The committee, which is also partially composed of city commission members, found Redlinger to be their preferred candidate. The City Commission will vote to potentially approve Redlinger at their next official meeting.
thefmextra.com
Backyard chickens added to council menu
Half a dozen hens or “unusually quiet” ducks may be permitted to take up residence in Moorhead yards next year if the Moorhead City Council approves a measure four members have requested be debated in January. The request — made by council members Deb White, Steve Lindaas, Larry...
valleynewslive.com
Snow gates unlikely addition for clean-up in the metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re tired of city plows pushing snow onto your driveway after you just finished shoveling, you’re not alone. Several took their complaints to social media, our Whistle Blower Hotline and local public works offices today; All asking a question we’ve heard several times before: When will the metro get snow gates?
valleynewslive.com
Bison fans donate more than 100 football tickets to area veterans
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bison fans are getting their Christmas wish, a trip to Frisco. Though it’s a much further stop, fans may have an easier time in getting there. The Valley’s winter storm made getting to the game difficult for many, and for some, impossible.
wdayradionow.com
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
kfgo.com
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
Winter storm leaves North Dakotans with nowhere to go
Simply put, there's pretty much nowhere to go to this morning, and if you did go, you'd probably find your destination closed or impossible to reach.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
valleynewslive.com
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
valleynewslive.com
One dog dies in north Fargo mobile home fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire destroyed a north Fargo mobile home Saturday morning. Fargo firefighters were called to April Lane just before 11:30 a.m. While emergency responders were en route, dispatch was notified that everyone was out of the home except for one dog. When firefighters arrived, the front half of the home was engulfed in flames with the fire spreading toward the back of the home.
kvrr.com
NDSU to Face SDSU in Frisco for FCS Championship
FARGO– North Dakota State came back from a 16-0 first quarter deficit Friday night against Incarnate Word to punch their ticket to Frisco. Saturday, South Dakota State took down Montana State 39-18 to set up a showdown for the FCS Championship between the rivals. Last night the Bison trailed...
voiceofalexandria.com
I-94 closes for a time on Thursday during a multi vehicle incident
(Undated)--The area continues to clean up following the two rounds of snow that hit the state of Minnesota on Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then Thursday into Friday. For a time, westbound Interstate 94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi vehicle traffic-related incident on Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that it was reopened by Thursday night. Traffic was detoured for a time to alternate routes.
herosports.com
NDSU Makes Another Clutch Winning Play For A Return Trip To Frisco
A lot has gone into North Dakota State winning nine FCS national titles since 2011. Recruiting, development, coaching, tradition, style of ball, home-field advantage, etc. But something the Bison do more than any other team in the 24-team playoff bracket is making the big plays when they matter most. When...
KFYR-TV
Bison and Jackrabbits set for Dakota Marker rematch, will play for FCS national title on January 8
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The FCS National Championship will be a Dakota Marker matchup on the year’s biggest stage. No. 3 North Dakota State (12-2) and No. 1 South Dakota State (13-1) will play for a national title on January 8 in Frisco, Texas. The Jackrabbits topped Montana State...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Snow Totals From Tuesday Into Wednesday Morning
Quite a bit of snow fell last night with heavy and wet snow. Higher amounts were found west of the Red River, and lesser amounts east as expected. Fargo picked up with about 5-7 inches of snow, but amounts ranged from about 4 to 14+ inches of snow in eastern North Dakota. Check out the images attached below for snow reports.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Blizzard And Winter Storm Warnings
Blizzard warnings have been issued west of the valley until 6:00 AM Friday morning. Along with a winter storm warning until 9:00 pm Thursday night, although I believe this may be extended into Friday morning similar to the blizzard warning or at least an advisory being issued. Blowing snow and...
Comments / 0