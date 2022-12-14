Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
Related
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild tomorrow, dramatic changes to start the workweek
Clear skies across the Sunflower State will allow for temperatures to drop overnight. We bottom out in the teens and single digits across most of the state. Southerly flow returns by Sunday, allowing our temperatures to reach our seasonal average in the low and mid-40s. This will be the warmest day we see for the next week, so tomorrow is the time to take care of your last-minute holiday errands.
KWCH.com
Cool Sunday, rain and snow overnight into Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Sunday will be our warmest day for a while with much colder weather on the way for the week ahead, along with snow chances. It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the teens....
ksal.com
White Christmas This Year?
If you are dreaming of a white Christmas in Central Kansas this year, you may have to just keep on dreaming. A white Christmas in Central Kansas is rare. This year, there is not a good chance of a white Christmas. According to the National Weather Service, after a seasonal...
WIBW
Saturday night forecast: “Warmer” Sunday, light snow Sunday night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overnight tonight will be cold with temperatures dropping into the teens. Wind chills Sunday morning will feel about 5 degrees colder than air temperatures. Sunday afternoon should be mostly sunny with temperatures “nicer” in the low 40s. Southeast winds will hold back a little more Sunday at around 10 to 15 mph. There is a decent chance for light snow Sunday night into Monday morning with a cold front. Super cold air is still expected later in the week and may bring a winter storm to Northeast Kansas.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Milder weekend, dangerously cold next week
Now is the time to winterize your car and house if you have not done so already. Brutal cold is expected to move into the Sunflower State next week. Today we have remained under the influence of a slow-moving system over the Great Lakes. West/northwesterly winds have been strong. Winds...
kyweathercenter.com
Winter Gets Set to Unleash the Beast
Good Sunday, folks. The harsh period of winter weather I’ve been alerting you about for weeks now is just about here, and it’s looking really nasty. Bitterly cold temperatures will be introduced by a major Ohio Valley winter storm Thursday and Friday. Let’s start this party off with...
KWCH.com
Another breezy day coming up Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There will be at least one more windy day before things begin to calm down in Kansas for the upcoming weekend. Colder than average weather will carry over into the weekend too, but it shouldn’t be as cold by Saturday and Sunday. Look for mostly...
Winter weather hits the Valley; What to expect
Roads throughout the Valley are wet after overnight snow and rain on Saturday. Road temps are below 32 degrees - which means some streets may be icy and slick.
Preparing for the coming cold snap
With temperatures expected to dip well below freezing as Christmas approaches, now is a perfect time to prepare for the colder temperatures.
Arctic front will bring bitter cold to NW Kansas next week
The National Weather Service is warning of dangerously cold wind chills arriving in western Kansas next week. The NWS in Dodge City said an intense arctic air mass will move into most of the central U.S. by mid- to late next week. Wind chills by Thursday morning are expected to dip to 15 below zero in the Hays area, and as far as 20 below zero farther northwest.
KFOR
Arctic Blast still on track and heading for Oklahoma!
The Jet stream shows a huge Arctic Blast approaching Oklahoma by late Wednesday! Temperatures may warm up briefly before taking a nosedive Wednesday Night with bitter cold air and very strong winds surging south across Oklahoma. Temperatures will drop into the teens for highs and single digits for lows with wind chills well below zero right before Christmas! The good news for travel is that we are not expecting a winter storm but some light snow and flurries possible as the cold air comes in Thursday. So dangerously cold temps but no White Christmas the way it looks right now.
fox4kc.com
‘Arctic chill’ to bring subzero temperatures to Kansas City; here’s when
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As other parts of the country deal with snowstorms and tornado warnings, Kansas City is preparing for an “arctic chill.”. Experts are expecting frigid temperatures to hit the Kansas City area starting this weekend through Christmas weekend. Starting this weekend, overnight lows will plunge...
State weather official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel
MANHATTAN – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
This Is The Coldest City In Nebraska
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Rain ends—snow showers/cold begin
As low pressure developed in Iowa, rains spread east across our area Tuesday night, let up a little during the day Wednesday, and then a second wave of rain came late afternoon/evening. Rains should be moving off to the east early Thursday with storm totals of well over an inch likely in many portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
Click2Houston.com
Cold front coming!🥶 Our last warm day of the year is today
The last day of spring like weather is today as temperatures climb to the lower-70s this afternoon. We’ll have scattered showers this morning, with the possibility of thunderstorms this afternoon. The cold front moves through overnight into Wednesday morning. Cold front Tuesday night/Wednesday morning:. A strong cold front Tuesday...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
county17.com
Meteorologists: Blizzard just getting started as up to 17 inches of snow possible near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There might not be much in the way of snow yet, but the storm is just getting started, meteorologists said. A blizzard warning is in effect now through 5 a.m. Thursday as the largest impact of this winter storm is expected today and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Comments / 0