WJHL

Elizabethton community center feeds 700 at Christmas Meal

Elizabethton, Tenn. (WJHL) — The TLC community center returned with its first in-person Christmas event this year by serving meals and giving Christmas presents to hundreds of people. On top of serving 700 people – their largest crowd in 22 years – founder and director Angie Odom said this year she’s noticed more Spanish-speaking clients […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
sofha.net

SoFHA’s Tree Wins Johnson City’s Candy Land Christmas

We are proud to announce that State of Franklin Healthcare Associates’ Christmas Tree won first place in Downtown Johnson City’s Candy Land Christmas Tree Contest! Congratulations to our team members who worked so hard to decorate SoFHA’s tree in King Commons, and a special thank you goes to everyone who helped SoFHA win by voting for our tree.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Christmas for her babies tops grandma's wish list

KINGSPORT — Tina Ingle knows what it means to lose it all. “I lost my husband. I lost a good job. I lost two cars, and then my home. But I’d do it all over again, because these babies are the most important thing in the world to me,” the 57-year-old Kingsport woman said.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

A home for the holidays: Elizabethton woman receives Holston Habitat home

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for Christmas, an Elizabethton woman is stepping into her new house. “Today’s a fabulous day,” said Laura Kelly, Executive Director of Holston Habitat. “We are here to celebrate Patti as she achieved her dream of having an affordable home.” Patti marks the 317th family served by Holston Habitat […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Explore Bristol announces new visitor center with railroad roots

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visitors to Bristol, Tennessee can add one more stop to their trip after Explore Bristol announced plans to build a new visitor’s center on Volunteer Parkway. According to plans unveiled by Explore Bristol, the center will be located near the parkway’s intersection with Anderson Street and will serve as the organization’s […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Dog saves owner from Johnson City apartment fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ellen Hanson said her 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Sir Scruffy, saved her from death in the apartment fire off North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive last Wednesday. The apartment fire displaced 26 people, according to the American Red Cross. Hanson told News Channel 11 her dog’s barking woke her up […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society asked for the public’s help after they had a litter of puppies test positive for the parvovirus. The shelter has been closed since Thursday following positive tests for the virus. On Saturday, more puppies started to show symptoms. “We need...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wjhl.com

Owner's dog saves them from apartment fire

‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday. ‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Toys from …. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Toys from Cops’ event. ‘A small thing we can do to honor...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
supertalk929.com

Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified

A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Stolen El Camino found: Authorities team up to find classic car

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A classic car that was stolen has been found after a collaborative effort by several local law enforcement agencies. According to Major Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department, a red 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS was stolen from a home near downtown Jonesborough but found just a few days after […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Missing special needs teen sought by Jonesborough police found safe

UPDATE: Justin Crow has been found and is now at home safe, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesborough Police Department. ——————————————————————————————————— UPDATE: According to JPD Major Jamie Aistrop, search efforts for Friday night have been suspended and will resume Saturday morning. In the meantime, Aistrop urged all residents of the North Jonesborough subdivision […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol Casino gives back to local community

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock presented donations totaling $50,000 to five local nonprofits: Boys & Girls Club of Mountain Empire, Barter Theatre, Healing Hands, Salvation Army and Girls Inc. Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock supports these local nonprofits...
BRISTOL, VA
supertalk929.com

Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA

The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
VIRGINIA STATE

