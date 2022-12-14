Read full article on original website
wjhl.com
Meet Cole, Mable and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter...
Elizabethton community center feeds 700 at Christmas Meal
Elizabethton, Tenn. (WJHL) — The TLC community center returned with its first in-person Christmas event this year by serving meals and giving Christmas presents to hundreds of people. On top of serving 700 people – their largest crowd in 22 years – founder and director Angie Odom said this year she’s noticed more Spanish-speaking clients […]
sofha.net
SoFHA’s Tree Wins Johnson City’s Candy Land Christmas
We are proud to announce that State of Franklin Healthcare Associates’ Christmas Tree won first place in Downtown Johnson City’s Candy Land Christmas Tree Contest! Congratulations to our team members who worked so hard to decorate SoFHA’s tree in King Commons, and a special thank you goes to everyone who helped SoFHA win by voting for our tree.
wjhl.com
These adorable animals need a forever home for the holidays
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you would like to adopt on this video, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 or you can pay the shelter a visit. Be sure to check out...
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas for her babies tops grandma's wish list
KINGSPORT — Tina Ingle knows what it means to lose it all. “I lost my husband. I lost a good job. I lost two cars, and then my home. But I’d do it all over again, because these babies are the most important thing in the world to me,” the 57-year-old Kingsport woman said.
A home for the holidays: Elizabethton woman receives Holston Habitat home
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for Christmas, an Elizabethton woman is stepping into her new house. “Today’s a fabulous day,” said Laura Kelly, Executive Director of Holston Habitat. “We are here to celebrate Patti as she achieved her dream of having an affordable home.” Patti marks the 317th family served by Holston Habitat […]
Explore Bristol announces new visitor center with railroad roots
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visitors to Bristol, Tennessee can add one more stop to their trip after Explore Bristol announced plans to build a new visitor’s center on Volunteer Parkway. According to plans unveiled by Explore Bristol, the center will be located near the parkway’s intersection with Anderson Street and will serve as the organization’s […]
Dog saves owner from Johnson City apartment fire
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ellen Hanson said her 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Sir Scruffy, saved her from death in the apartment fire off North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive last Wednesday. The apartment fire displaced 26 people, according to the American Red Cross. Hanson told News Channel 11 her dog’s barking woke her up […]
wvlt.tv
Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society asked for the public’s help after they had a litter of puppies test positive for the parvovirus. The shelter has been closed since Thursday following positive tests for the virus. On Saturday, more puppies started to show symptoms. “We need...
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Toys from Cops’ event
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Every year members of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office take time to make sure that every child has a merry Christmas. ‘Toys from Cops’ is a program in which the sheriff’s office takes donations of toys year-round to give out to kids in need around the county during the holiday. […]
Inspection finds Morristown bakery using paintbrushes in food preparation
From bread being tossed to employees using paint brushes in the kitchen, a Morristown bakery failed its recent health inspection. The inspector checked off more than a dozen health violations in the report.
wjhl.com
Owner's dog saves them from apartment fire
‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday. ‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Toys from …. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Toys from Cops’ event. ‘A small thing we can do to honor...
supertalk929.com
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified
A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
Stolen El Camino found: Authorities team up to find classic car
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A classic car that was stolen has been found after a collaborative effort by several local law enforcement agencies. According to Major Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department, a red 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS was stolen from a home near downtown Jonesborough but found just a few days after […]
Missing special needs teen sought by Jonesborough police found safe
UPDATE: Justin Crow has been found and is now at home safe, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesborough Police Department. ——————————————————————————————————— UPDATE: According to JPD Major Jamie Aistrop, search efforts for Friday night have been suspended and will resume Saturday morning. In the meantime, Aistrop urged all residents of the North Jonesborough subdivision […]
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol Casino gives back to local community
BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock presented donations totaling $50,000 to five local nonprofits: Boys & Girls Club of Mountain Empire, Barter Theatre, Healing Hands, Salvation Army and Girls Inc. Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock supports these local nonprofits...
supertalk929.com
Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA
The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
4 of the most scenic fishing spots in East Tennessee
Fishing is one of Tennessee's favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to take in some gorgeous scenery while landing world-class freshwater fish.
Hawkins Co. mom begs TN health board to bring her daughter home with life-saving machine
A Tennessee mother is desperate to bring her 10-month-old daughter home for Christmas.
JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly attacking Hampton Inn employee, responding officers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking and employee of Hampton Inn and officers that responded to the call, according to police. A release from the Johnson City Police Department states Timothy Libbey, from Athens, was arrested and charged after officers responded to Hampton Inn on North State of […]
