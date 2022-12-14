Read full article on original website
breezynews.com
Break-In, Property Damage, and More in Attala
8:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Fairground St when multiple callers reported a possible break-in at a residence there. 10:14 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Kangaroo on Veterans Memorial Dr regarding damaged property caused by a vehicle. 12:00 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched...
Charges dropped against Yazoo City murder suspect
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Charges have been dropped against a man who was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, […]
kicks96news.com
Updated – Early Morning Accidents in Leake County
1:19 a.m. – There was a report of a one-vehicle accident with injuries, car vs. cow, on Hwy 16 west, near Old Robinson Road. Vehicle was in the road, unsure about the cow. Officers, fire department, and EMS were dispatched. 5:27 a.m. – There was a report of a...
kicks96news.com
Early Morning Accidents in Leake County
5:27 a.m. – There was a report of a wreck with injuries on 487 East and Pine Grove Road.
wtva.com
Webster County Man Arrested In Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Webster County man was recently arrested by Oxford Police. Oxford Police took a report of a suspicious person at a business located off the 400 block of Highway 278. Their investigation led to the arrest of Jarrod Womack of Mantee on Dec. 13. He is...
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
kicks96news.com
Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala
THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000. LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHRISTOPHER POSTERARO, 53, of Brooklyn, NY, Felony Simple Assault on a Policeman or Official, Giving / Selling Alcohol...
breezynews.com
NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS
The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
kicks96news.com
Speeding and Reckless Driving in Leake
9:19 a.m. – Carthage Police and Carthage Fire Department responded to reports of smoke in the laundry room at Crosscreek Apartments on Red Dog Rd. No fire was reported. 3:32 p.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly on Hwy 35 headed towards Carthage.
wcbi.com
Starkville woman steals from liquor store, hits employee, kicks officer
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman is accused of hitting someone with a bottle of booze. Crystle Taylor is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault on a law enforcement officer. Starkville police said Taylor was allegedly trying to take an item from...
kicks96news.com
Burglary, Child Neglect, and Aggravated Assault in Neshoba
KENDRICK L HARRINGTON, 42, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, NCSO. Bond $0. JORDAN BRYCE HENRY, 25, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, NCSO. Bond $10,000. MACEY HOLLEY, 32, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $800. NICHOLAS HOUSTON, 30, of Preston, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.
Storm damages Madison County mobile home community
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A mobile home community in Madison County was hit hard by Wednesday’s severe weather. One of the homes at the Red Rock Recreational Center was almost gone after the storm. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.
Neshoba Democrat
Two men arrested on Fork Road
Two men were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on Fork Road late last month, the authorities said. The driver, Reuben Boatner, 65, 12702 Road 383, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. He was booked at about...
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
wcbi.com
Grenada Police ask for public’s help locating missing man
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Grenada Police and the family of a missing man are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Corey Riley was last seen Sunday, December 4 at a home on Van Dorn Street in Grenada. According to his sister, Riley left the home at...
breezynews.com
Photo gallery: Kosciusko veterans home accepting gift donations for residents
The Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home in Kosciusko is holding its “Adopt-a-Veteran Drive Thru” today. They are accepting donations of comforters/blankets, body wash, and wreaths and other items to be gifted to the residents on Christmas morning. The drive is going on through 3:00 pm today (Friday).
WLOX
Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a murder and motor vehicle robbery on I-10 that left 23-year-old Nila Marie Stennis dead. At around 2:34 a.m. the morning of November 27, officers with Gulfport PD responded to an area near the 35-mile marker of I-10 after being contacted by a semi-truck driver who found a body, later identified as Stennis. When they arrived, Stennis was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead by medical personnel. As Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer searched Stennis, he found a gunshot wound in the left side of Stennis’ head. Officers were unable to find a nearby vehicle, leaving them to discover how she arrived at her location.
kicks96news.com
Murder, Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Felony DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
JOHNNY LADD, 49, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0. KENDRICK D LEE, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, PPD. Bond $5,000. KENNETH MARTIN, 56, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP. Bond$1,500, $800. MARKIUS RAMON MCAPEE, 40, of Toomsuba, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JARREN MCBETH, 19,...
kicks96news.com
Rape and Multiple DUIs, Drug Possession, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba
SHERAYAH EADES, 33, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $800. ALYSSA SHA FORNIGLIA, 28, of Conehatta, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600. QUALEE L FRYER, 20, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. JOHN GATHINGS, 45, of Medina, TN, Felony Possession of a Controlled...
Starkville Daily News
Bulldogs return home after wake-up call
The No. 17 and undefeated Bulldogs trailed the Jackson State Tigers by 10 points in the first half at Mississippi Coliseum. MSU was able to recover from that slow start and defeat Jackson State 69-59 for its 10th victory of the season. For more on this story, read the Saturday,...
