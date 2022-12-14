Read full article on original website
castlecountryradio.com
Lady Spartans move to 6-3 with an impressive road win over North Sanpete
Kali Jensen’s 15 points and three assists were just part of the team effort put out by the Lady Spartans on Thursday night in Mount Pleasant as they defeated the North Sanpete Hawks 58-42. Both teams came out in the first quarter not able to set up their offense...
castlecountryradio.com
Emery boys and girls earn top finishes at Richfield
The Emery Spartan swimmers traveled to Richfield to face three other schools, and as has been the case at quite a few meets this season, it was a clean sweep for both the boys and the girls as they each finished in first place. The Lady Spartans once again garnered...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Bowl Experience Catches SMU By Surprise
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – When the BYU football team touched down in the land of enchantment, they needed two planes to unload. The reason? Well, there are a lot of people that attend these BYU bowl game trips. Most notably, spouses of the players. Big travel party for BYU. The...
ksl.com
Updated: Power restored in West Jordan, South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN — Power has been restored to just over 5,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers in West Jordan and South Jordan. An outage knocked out power to the area for several hours before being restored around noon. A separate outage impacting 2,400 customers in Orem has not yet been resolved, but power is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Pays Tribute To Mike Leach With Helmet Decal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BYU football paid tribute to Alum Mike Leach during the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. The back of BYU’s black Sailor Coug helmet features a pirate flag decal in honor of Leach. A BYU Alum, Mike Leach, was big on pirate culture. His book, written by...
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
KUTV
Power outage affecting thousands in Orem
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A power outage had reportedly affected 2,400 residents of Orem, Utah shortly after 9:30 a.m. on December 17. Representatives of Rocky Mountain Power estimated the time of restoration to be 1:30 p.m. Officials said the cause of the outage is under investigation. No further information...
ksl.com
'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident
PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
kmyu.tv
Home sales plunge, higher prices persist along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales along the Wasatch Front saw steep declines in November, driven by higher mortgage interest rates that have further squeezed out buyers. According to new data released Friday by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, home sales in Salt Lake County fell by 48 percent last month compared to November 2021 when interest rates were roughly half of what they are today.
castlecountryradio.com
Robert “Bob” Glen Anderson – December 15 2022
Robert “Bob” Glen Anderson, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife, Jeanne Breinholt at his side on December 15, 2022. Per Bob’s wishes; he was cremated and a service in his honor will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of...
kuer.org
‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering
When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
Utah family finally gives proper funeral to veteran who went missing in WWII
Until now, a Utah family didn’t know where their son, uncle, brother and cousin was for decades after he went missing during World War II.
cspdailynews.com
Chevron Station Sold for $1.3 Million
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Convenience-store retailer Yousuf and Yousuf LLC has acquired a Chevron gas station and convenience store in Spanish Fork, Utah, for $1.3 million from an undisclosed seller. The 2,296-square-foot convenience-store site also features eight fuel stations. Salt Lake City, Utah-based Mountain West Commercial Real Estate (MWCRE)...
lehifreepress.com
Former Miss Lehi, Larsen competes for Miss America
Lindsey Larsen, former Miss Lehi, Miss Utah County, and now Miss Utah, will represent our state in the Miss America contest held in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The competition will be held December 12-15, 2022. The first Miss America contest was held as an act of rebellion...
midutahradio.com
Multiple People In Critical Condition After Crash Between Gunnison and Sterling
Around 4:00 a.m. on Dec. 14 authorities responded to a crash on SR-89 between Gunnison and Sterling. According to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Clay Morgan, early indications show that a Jeep stuck an elk that had entered the roadway causing the vehicle to go into the opposite lane of travel. The Jeep then hit a Prius traveling the opposite direction almost head on. The driver of the Jeep, Austin Barton age 33 of Manti, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, he was taken to Gunnison Valley Hospital with critical injuries. The occupants of the Prius, Maricar Stephenson, Brian Stephenson and two young children, were all transported to Gunnison Valley Hospital with Brian in critical condition. All four individuals in the Prius are from Spring City. This is a developing story and we will update it with more information as it becomes available.
Local businesses urge Utahns to shop small this holiday season
As we head into the last weekend before Christmas and the start of Hanukah, it's expected to be a big shopping weekend — and many local shop owners are hoping people will "shop small."
8 Utahns charged for defrauding consumers of $100 million through the sale of dietary supplements
Eight Utahns and one man from Washington have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for allegedly participating in a fraudulent online scheme through which they obtained more than $100 million by stealing credit and debit card payments.
KSLTV
An accused serial predator is back behind bars, but for how long?
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to the KSL Investigators that Joshua Homer, 26, was arrested Wednesday. The day before his latest arrest, Homer was the subject of a KSL investigation that revealed crimes against women spanning the last decade, but sentences amounting to less than a month in jail.
Man shot, killed by Orem Police officer while threatening family member in ‘mental episode’
An Orem Police officer shot and killed a man who was reportedly having a "mental episode" and threatening to kill a family member early Saturday morning.
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon County Family Support and Children’s Justice Center’s Christmas Tree Regalia was a huge success
The Carbon County Family Support and Children’s Justice Center’s Director Shelley Wright was excited to come into Castle Country Radio Station to report on the success of this year’s Christmas Tree Regalia. “This was probably one of the biggest successes of the Regalia that we’ve had, it’s...
