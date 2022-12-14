Around 4:00 a.m. on Dec. 14 authorities responded to a crash on SR-89 between Gunnison and Sterling. According to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Clay Morgan, early indications show that a Jeep stuck an elk that had entered the roadway causing the vehicle to go into the opposite lane of travel. The Jeep then hit a Prius traveling the opposite direction almost head on. The driver of the Jeep, Austin Barton age 33 of Manti, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, he was taken to Gunnison Valley Hospital with critical injuries. The occupants of the Prius, Maricar Stephenson, Brian Stephenson and two young children, were all transported to Gunnison Valley Hospital with Brian in critical condition. All four individuals in the Prius are from Spring City. This is a developing story and we will update it with more information as it becomes available.

STERLING, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO