ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siouxlandproud.com

Human heart found in transportation department salt pile in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A human heart has been found in a department of transportation road salt pile in Humphreys County, Tennessee, according to the county sheriff. Sheriff Chris Davis said a worker found an “adult male human heart” on Thursday at the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)...
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy