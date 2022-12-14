ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoyelles Parish, LA

magnoliareporter.com

Hard year has Louisiana sweet potato farmers pondering future of industry

Challenging. Discouraging. Just plain bad. These are some of the words that Louisiana sweet potato farmers and scientists who study the crop use to describe the 2022 growing season. From high input and labor costs to adverse weather conditions, this year brought a range of problems to an industry already struggling with declining acreage and fewer outlets for selling the flavorful orange tubers.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Are tornadoes becoming more common in Louisiana?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been tracking tornadoes for decades. Their data tracks the number of tornadoes in a year. While the number of tornadoes in any single year fluctuates, the average number over a ten-year span has been increasing in Louisiana since 1950. Meteorologists attribute this mainly to two things; better technology to detect and report twisters, as well as warmer Gulf water.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our First Alert Storm Team has confirmed from the National Weather Service that a tornado did touch down in Rapides Parish, causing much damage on Highway 71 on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 just south of Alexandria...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana casino

A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. » https://trib.al/lmI2lWr. New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana …. A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans...
LOUISIANA STATE
kjas.com

DeRidder man killed in Allen Parish crash

Louisiana State Police say they investigated two separate fatal accidents in Allen Parish on Friday, one of which left a DeRidder man dead. Troopers say at about 2:00 Friday afternoon 31-year-old Katlin Wayne Powell was driving an 18-wheeler that was hauling utility poles when he had to suddenly brake to avoid a car slowing down in front of him. According to troopers, the utility poles slid forward and crashed into the cab of the truck, resulting in Powell’s death.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

How Louisiana’s Human Trafficking Prevention team is working to save lives

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Human Trafficking remains a significant issue for Louisiana. In January, Governor John Bel Edwards joined Dr. Dana Hunter in officially announcing the state’s first Human Trafficking Prevention Resource Center and advocacy campaign. Sheri Combs, the Senior Human Trafficking Program Manager of Covenant House...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole

Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
ALLEN PARISH, LA

