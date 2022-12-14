Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish high school, No. 1 in Louisiana, finally gets a gymnasium
Almost a decade after it moved to a new campus near Avondale, Louisiana’s top-ranked public high school finally has its own gymnasium. At close to 19,000 square feet, the new activity center at Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy lets students stay put for basketball games, theater productions, band performances and more.
wwno.org
After 21 tornadoes hit Louisiana, residents wake up to aftermath of another natural disaster
After 21 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana over the course of 24 hours, residents across this weather-battered state – who have contended with a litany of severe storms over the last few years, from major hurricanes to twisters – woke up Thursday morning to an eerily familiar scene.
No Wake Zone Order Issued for St. Landry Parish Waterways
The no-wake order is in effect until further notice, according to the office of the Parish President.
magnoliareporter.com
Hard year has Louisiana sweet potato farmers pondering future of industry
Challenging. Discouraging. Just plain bad. These are some of the words that Louisiana sweet potato farmers and scientists who study the crop use to describe the 2022 growing season. From high input and labor costs to adverse weather conditions, this year brought a range of problems to an industry already struggling with declining acreage and fewer outlets for selling the flavorful orange tubers.
21 tornadoes tear across state in 24-hours
The state of Louisiana saw a total of 21 tornadoes in a 24-hour period Tuesday into Wednesday. In all three people lost their lives.
fox8live.com
Are tornadoes becoming more common in Louisiana?
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been tracking tornadoes for decades. Their data tracks the number of tornadoes in a year. While the number of tornadoes in any single year fluctuates, the average number over a ten-year span has been increasing in Louisiana since 1950. Meteorologists attribute this mainly to two things; better technology to detect and report twisters, as well as warmer Gulf water.
kalb.com
Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our First Alert Storm Team has confirmed from the National Weather Service that a tornado did touch down in Rapides Parish, causing much damage on Highway 71 on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 just south of Alexandria...
Governor declares state of emergency
The governor has declared a state of emergency for the storm that hit Louisiana Wednesday; so far it includes the northern parishes impacted overnight
Video shows tornado ‘jumping’ from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Check out the video submitted to our team by viewer Jacob Blouin. The video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward St. Bernard Parish.
3 killed in Louisiana as tornadoes tear across South
Three people were killed in Louisiana this week when a coast-to-coast storm system led to a severe weather outbreak in the South and produced several strong tornadoes.
ktalnews.com
New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana casino
A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. » https://trib.al/lmI2lWr. New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana …. A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans...
kjas.com
DeRidder man killed in Allen Parish crash
Louisiana State Police say they investigated two separate fatal accidents in Allen Parish on Friday, one of which left a DeRidder man dead. Troopers say at about 2:00 Friday afternoon 31-year-old Katlin Wayne Powell was driving an 18-wheeler that was hauling utility poles when he had to suddenly brake to avoid a car slowing down in front of him. According to troopers, the utility poles slid forward and crashed into the cab of the truck, resulting in Powell’s death.
Forecast Has Temperatures in Louisiana Way Below Freezing Prior to Christmas
As Christmas approaches, we are beginning to see temperatures drop across the country. How cold will it get for Christmas in Louisiana? The answer is, VERY cold. Early forecasts have temperatures in the 20s just days before Christmas, but one model even has temperatures here in the teens. So yes,...
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana State Police Master Trooper Kory York faces the […]
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 10
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 10. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man died in a single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, after his 2006 GMC Sierra left the roadway and flipped over. The Louisiana State Police reported on December 16, 2022, that at approximately...
ktalnews.com
How Louisiana’s Human Trafficking Prevention team is working to save lives
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Human Trafficking remains a significant issue for Louisiana. In January, Governor John Bel Edwards joined Dr. Dana Hunter in officially announcing the state’s first Human Trafficking Prevention Resource Center and advocacy campaign. Sheri Combs, the Senior Human Trafficking Program Manager of Covenant House...
Stunning strike: Sheriff's office captures video of lightning bolt hitting lot in Louisiana
A camera atop a communications tower at the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana captured a stunning video of a bolt of lightning that struck a parking lot on Wednesday.
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
theadvocate.com
Follow live: As tornadoes hit Acadiana, see the latest radar and injury, damage reports
Much of south Louisiana remained under a tornado watch on Wednesday afternoon after a mother and her child were killed by the storm in north Louisiana. Tornadoes hit a New Iberia hospital and homes in a nearby neighborhood. At least three people were injured and transported to hospitals in Lafayette and New Iberia, according to Acadian Ambulance.
fox8live.com
Some tornado victims may have higher than expected insurance deductibles
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many victims of this week’s tornadoes in Louisiana could find themselves facing high insurance deductibles even though it was not a hurricane or named storm. Insurance agents say for some policyholders the damage could fall under a more expensive category. The powerful twister left some...
