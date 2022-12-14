MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO