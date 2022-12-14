ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 95th and Brown Deer; woman dead

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 95th and Brown Deer that killed a Milwaukee woman on Sunday morning, Dec. 18. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to a hospital, where she died from her...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

37th and Ruby shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Saturday, Dec. 17. Police said the 53-year-old victim was shot near 37th and Ruby around 6:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting isn't yet known,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase, crash; teen pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee teen charged in connection to a police chase and crash pleaded guilty Friday, Dec. 16 to five charges. As part of a plea deal, other charges were dismissed. Prosecutors accused 18-year-old Ryan Tate of stealing a Jeep, leading police on a pursuit and crashing at Hart...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired during Milwaukee hostage incident, man sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was sentenced Friday, Dec. 17 to 40 years in prison for a domestic violence hostage incident during which he shot at police officers in March 2021. Delon Lockett pleaded guilty in August to four different counts; additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Missing critical 86-year-old Greenfield man found safely

GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Greenfield Police have reported that Alfred Huebscher has been found safely. GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Greenfield Police needs everyone to be on the lookout for the following person who is missing and believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. His name is...
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer homicide, man sentenced to 30 years in prison

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Brown Deer man was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 15 to 30 years in prison for a 2021 shooting. A jury found 23-year-old Keenan Bryant guilty in October of second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to police, a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots...
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Firefighters at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to Milwaukee's old Northridge Mall Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18. FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information on what led to this response. This comes after a judge ordered the owner of the vacant mall to file plans to raze the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting, crash on Milwaukee's northwest side; men sentenced

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have now been sentenced to prison for a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side in March. Josue Melendez, 19, pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

House fire in West Allis displaces five, one arrest made

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 around 11:22 p.m. the West Allis Fire Department and the West Allis Police Department were called to a house fire near 58th and Beloit. All residents were able to make it out of the building safely without any injuries. Unfortunately,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
MADISON, WI
WGN News

Man thrown 30 feet from car during crash in unincorporated Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man was thrown 30 feet from his car after he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt when he crashed into a ditch early Saturday morning in unincorporated Waukegan, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 2:30 a.m., deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were called to the crash in the 12700 block of […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Water Street shooting victim's family still waiting for answers

MILWAUKEE - The family of a young woman shot and killed in downtown Milwaukee last year is praying for a Christmas miracle. They've already experienced two setbacks in the case, the latest coming within the past week. Diamond Arberry's family said she was an innocent victim who got caught in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired on Milwaukee's north side, argument after crash

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that followed a crash on the city's north side Thursday, Dec. 15. Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police said an argument started between two parties involved in the crash near 60th and Silver Spring. Someone fired shots, but no one was hit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 shot in Milwaukee near 66th and Stark

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and woman were shot Wednesday evening, Dec. 14 near 66th and Stark. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. The victims, ages 21 and 19, showed up at the hospital for treatment. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Well-being check turned deadly; mother of two shot at officers

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Wednesday afternoon at a Waukesha home near Oakdale and Wisteria, a well-being check quickly turned deadly. Waukesha Police say the landlord called the police reporting his neighbor was acting erratic. "The officers were checking the house with the landlord. As the officers went down into the...
WAUKESHA, WI

