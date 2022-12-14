Ludlow church continues to supply Ukraine with donations as they face harsh winter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton Police hosts stuff a cruiser event
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Easthampton Police held a stuff a cruiser event on Saturday outside of the Big E Supermarket. They were able to stuff over 4 cruisers at the event. The Easthampton Police Department will be accepting donations until Monday at their station. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 18
A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene.
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, a heavy police presence on High Street. Western Mass News crews arrived after 9 P.M., with several police cruisers and police tape outside the Unicorn Holyoke Nightclub. The road was closed in the area while police worked on the scene, but it has...
westernmassnews.com
Olive oil demonstration brings community together for Hanukkah festivities
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As Jewish communities celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah, Chabad Hebrew School in Longmeadow held an olive oil- making demonstration. The event-celebrated the Hanukkah miracle that took place with just one pure jar of olive oil. Event organizers told Western Mass News the holiday and Sunday’s celebration.
westernmassnews.com
Belchertown police change non-emergency contact number
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Belchertown Police Department is urging residents to use a different non-emergency number. If you have a non-emergency issue please call 413-323-0144. The old phone number is dealing with cable service issues due to a power surge. However, if there is an emergency the 911 line...
westernmassnews.com
Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
westernmassnews.com
Bob’s Bin’s organizes holiday party for local kids
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Bob’s bins out in Ludlow organized a Christmas party for hundreds of local kids. The party was held at the Society of our Lady of Mount Carmel Club Hall on Winthrop Street in Springfield. This year, Santa & Mrs. Claus came down from the North Pole...
westernmassnews.com
Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to structure fire on King Street in Hatfield
HATFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on scene on King Street in Hatfield for reports of a first-alarm structure fire. According to Hatfield Fire, they are on scene with “multiple mutual aid in town.” The cause of the fire is unknown. “Upon arrival we had fire on the...
westernmassnews.com
Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A house in Springfield evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide. Fire officials said a CO detector could have saved the lives of the people inside and say it’s a vital piece of equipment for all homes. Western Mass News caught up with Springfield Fire...
westernmassnews.com
Wreaths Across America honoring fallen veterans during holiday season
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members gathered in Agawam Saturday morning to lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery. This comes on December 17th, also known as National Wreaths Across America Day. “There are 3 tenants to wreaths across America,” said Paul...
westernmassnews.com
Two people found dead in Huntington home
HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Huntington and State Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home on Wednesday. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the bodies of 70-year-old Gary Rom and 59-year-old Evelyn Korfias were found inside their home on Nagler Cross Road Wednesday afternoon by a friend who had stopped by.
westernmassnews.com
McCray’s Farm holiday lights attraction gaining popularity
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new holiday attraction this year at a popular farm in South Hadley is attracting attention on social media. “Short of the word.. magical it’s been pretty special to be involved,” says team member, Matthew Murdza. McCray’s Farm in South Hadley is being...
westernmassnews.com
Suspect flees after man is shot inside The Unicorn on High Street
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police responded to The Unicorn on High Street Saturday night for reports of a man shot inside the pub. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers received the call around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said that officers found a single male victim on the...
westernmassnews.com
Dry through the middle of next week. Another storm before Christmas?
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold night is on the way tonight with a few clouds around but at least it is going to be dry. Lows tonight will fall back into the lower and middle 20s. Dry, seasonable weather returns to our area through Wednesday of next week. A...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield firefighters to hold 2 drive-thru toy giveaways for families in need
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department and the Springfield Association of Firefighters (I.A.F.F. Local 648) have teamed up to host two drive-thru toy giveaways for families in need this holiday season. Both events will be held on Monday, December 19th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families can...
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, there was heavy police presence on High Street in Holyoke last night, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a rollover car accident in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road last night, and community members gathered yesterday in Agawam to lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans. Plus, Meteorologist Liam Murphy has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Christmas Camper brings joy to local kids in foster care
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Typically you think of an RV camper as more useful in the summer months. For one woman in Wilbraham, she turned hers into what some call a little piece of the North Pole, collecting donations anonymously for kids in foster care. “It’s the creaking of the door...
westernmassnews.com
Agawam crews respond to 2-car crash in area of North Street and Avalon Place
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of North Street and Avalon Place Friday night, which sent four to the hospital with minor and serious injuries. Officials said that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday night. According to Agawam Police,...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police looking for vehicle involved in Chicopee Street hit-and-run
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Traffic Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating the owner of a car involved in a hit-and-run on Chicopee Street. According to Chicopee Police, a gray Chevy Trailblazer was involved in the crash. Police said that the person who reported the crash...
Comments / 0