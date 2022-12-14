ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Player 'Laser Beams' Final Squad With Supply Drop RE-45

With the launch of Season 15: Eclipse in Apex Legends, perhaps one of the more under-the-radar gameplay changes Respawn Entertainment made was moving the RE-45 Auto into the Crate Rotation. With the move, the RE-45 quite literally went from a medicore ground loot option to a rare game-changing over night....
ImperialHal 'Can’t Wait' for Apex Season 16, Following Play Test

Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen "can't wait" for Apex Legends Season 16, after having play tested the upcoming content. We're still some time away from Apex Legends Season 16, but that hasn't stopped the buzz from generating. Pro player ImperialHal contributed to the excitement, revealing that he had the chance to play test some of the upcoming content.
Apex Legends Dec. 14 Patch Fixes PS5 Lobby Crash

Respawn have pushed out a new Apex Legends patch, aiming to fix some of the crashes and errors players have been plagued with as of late. While bugs and glitches in Apex haven't been quite as rampant as they have in the past, players across all platforms are still dealing with the occasional annoyance. Lately, PlayStation 5 players have been battling crashes just from the game lobby.
Warzone 2 Update Brings Major Changes to Loadout Drops and Buy Stations

With the release of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, some big changes have come to Loadout Drops and Buy Stations. With the arrival of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, players have been given a variety of new content to get to grips with. From the new Warzone Cup Limited-Time Mode to new weapons such as the Chimera. But even with all the additions, adjustments, and features, there was still time to make some further changes to some of Warzone 2's key elements. Some of which now appears to be unintentional.
