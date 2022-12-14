Read full article on original website
Related
Fuel for the Forge Quest Guide for Dragonflight
Dragonflight has poured a lot of content and time into professions, so there are weekly quests you can do in the capital city of Valdrakken for your trained professions.
Where to Upgrade Mythic Gear in Dragonflight
Where to upgrade mythic gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
Dragonflight Mythic Plus Routes: What's the Best to Use
Looking for the best Mythic Plus dungeon routes in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Don't worry we've got you covered.
How to Get to Shadowmoon Burial Grounds in Dragonflight
A guide to reaching the Shadowmoon Burial Grounds in the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
How to Earn the Scrappy Worldsnail Mount in Dragonflight
How to earn the Scrappy Worldsnail, a new mount in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Pre-Order Editions Explained
Want to get your copy of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty sorted ahead of time? Here are all the pre-order editions available to purchase.
What it's Gonna Take to Launch Esports to the Next Level
The world has been enraptured by sports, but none have been as fascinating to see and experience as esports.
Pokémon Storage and Item Storage Increased in Pokémon GO
According to reliable data miners, Niantic Labs is set to increase the number of items and Pokémon that can be stored in Pokémon GO
Apex Legends Player 'Laser Beams' Final Squad With Supply Drop RE-45
With the launch of Season 15: Eclipse in Apex Legends, perhaps one of the more under-the-radar gameplay changes Respawn Entertainment made was moving the RE-45 Auto into the Crate Rotation. With the move, the RE-45 quite literally went from a medicore ground loot option to a rare game-changing over night....
Dragonflight Vault of the Incarnates Race to World First: How to Watch, Twitch Drops
Here's a breakdown of how to watch the Dragonflight Vault of the Incarnates Race to World First.
ImperialHal 'Can’t Wait' for Apex Season 16, Following Play Test
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen "can't wait" for Apex Legends Season 16, after having play tested the upcoming content. We're still some time away from Apex Legends Season 16, but that hasn't stopped the buzz from generating. Pro player ImperialHal contributed to the excitement, revealing that he had the chance to play test some of the upcoming content.
Apex Legends Dec. 14 Patch Fixes PS5 Lobby Crash
Respawn have pushed out a new Apex Legends patch, aiming to fix some of the crashes and errors players have been plagued with as of late. While bugs and glitches in Apex haven't been quite as rampant as they have in the past, players across all platforms are still dealing with the occasional annoyance. Lately, PlayStation 5 players have been battling crashes just from the game lobby.
Apex Legends Player Shows What Happens When Death Totems Aren't Placed Strategically
Apex Legends players who rely on Revenant for his Death Totem ability better think twice when choosing a location for it as a clip on Reddit shows what could happen when you don't choose right.
Pokémon GO Winter Holiday Timed Research Listed
Information about the Winter Holiday-themed Time Research tasks in the mobile game Pokemon GO for December 2022.
How to Get the Magic Pot in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
Want to get your hands on the illustrious Magic Pot summon in Crisis Core: Fantasy VII Reunion? Make sure to follow our guide for the best way to do so.
Kojima Productions Partners with Hammerstone Studios for Death Stranding Movie
Kojima Productions has announced that they are partnering with Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios to produce a film adaptation of Death Stranding.
Original WoW Creator Returns to Warcraft
Chris Metzen, one of the original creators of World of Warcraft, has re-joined the Warcraft Leadership Team.
New Paldea Pokemon Series Revealed and Ash's Retirement Announced
Pokemon's official Twitter account announced an upcoming series with two new characters and three Paldea starter Pokemon. The post also revealed upcoming special episodes that will focus on Ash's final journey.
Pokémon GO Mythical Wishes Event Explained
Details and other information about the Mythical Wishes event coming to Pokemon GO this holiday season
Warzone 2 Update Brings Major Changes to Loadout Drops and Buy Stations
With the release of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, some big changes have come to Loadout Drops and Buy Stations. With the arrival of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, players have been given a variety of new content to get to grips with. From the new Warzone Cup Limited-Time Mode to new weapons such as the Chimera. But even with all the additions, adjustments, and features, there was still time to make some further changes to some of Warzone 2's key elements. Some of which now appears to be unintentional.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0