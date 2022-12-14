'Home': Five-star 2024 WR Jeremiah Smith commits to Ohio State football
Ohio State football secured another top-ranked wide receiver on the recruiting trail.
Five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith announced his commitment to the Buckeyes over Miami, USC, Georgia, Florida and Florida State Wednesday night.
As a junior, Smith brought in 58 receptions for 1,073 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns for Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Opa Lacka, Florida.
Brian Hartline and Ohio State has secured commitments from five other five-star receivers since 2019: Brandon Inniss , Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming , Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson .
Smith is expected to be the third Ohio State player from Chaminade-Madonna Prep on the Buckeyes' 2024 roster, joining cornerback Ryan Turner and defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr.
Smith is the fourth member of Ohio State's 2024 recruiting class along with five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola , offensive lineman Ian Moore and linebacker/safety Garrett Stover .
Earlier Wednesday, Ohio State secured a commitment from four-star 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz .
Here's how Ohio State recruits are reacting to Smith's commitment.
Luke Montgomery: 'Quit playin with us!'
Two of Ohio State's 2023 WR commits are excited
