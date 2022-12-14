ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Home': Five-star 2024 WR Jeremiah Smith commits to Ohio State football

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Ohio State football secured another top-ranked wide receiver on the recruiting trail.

Five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith announced his commitment to the Buckeyes over Miami, USC, Georgia, Florida and Florida State Wednesday night.

As a junior, Smith brought in 58 receptions for 1,073 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns for Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Opa Lacka, Florida.

Brian Hartline and Ohio State has secured commitments from five other five-star receivers since 2019: Brandon Inniss , Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming , Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson .

Smith is expected to be the third Ohio State player from Chaminade-Madonna Prep on the Buckeyes' 2024 roster, joining cornerback Ryan Turner and defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVlWu_0jirj4XL00

Smith is the fourth member of Ohio State's 2024 recruiting class along with five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola , offensive lineman Ian Moore and linebacker/safety Garrett Stover .

Earlier Wednesday, Ohio State secured a commitment from four-star 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz .

Here's how Ohio State recruits are reacting to Smith's commitment.

Luke Montgomery: 'Quit playin with us!'

Two of Ohio State's 2023 WR commits are excited

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 'Home': Five-star 2024 WR Jeremiah Smith commits to Ohio State football

