Valorant Pocket Sage Buddy: How to Get
Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Pocket Sage Buddy in Valorant.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Pre-Order Editions Explained
Want to get your copy of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty sorted ahead of time? Here are all the pre-order editions available to purchase.
Where to Spend Valor in Dragonflight
Where to spend your earned Valor Points in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
Where to Upgrade Mythic Gear in Dragonflight
Where to upgrade mythic gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty a Soulslike?
Those unsure about what sort of game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is shaping up to be might be wondering: is it a soulslike?
High On Life Luglox Locations: Slums
Here's a breakdown of how to find all 26 of the Luglox in Slums in High On Life.
High on Life Patch Notes Explained
Details and information about the December 14 patch notes for the new game High on Life developed by Squanch Games
What's the Item Level for Primal Storms Gear in Dragonflight
Don't know what item level the Primal Storms gear is offered at in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Don't worry we've got you covered.
How to Get Costly Punch in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
Looking to get one of Crisis Core's best moves, Costly Punch? Here's what you need to know.
Warzone 2 Black Site Glitch Lands Players with Heaps of Money
Warzone 2 players have found a glitch that lets them break into Black Sites without a key, reaping all of the rewards with very little work. Warzone 2 Season 1 has just received its Reloaded update. Aside from the usual bug fixes, players have been introduced to some new features. One of Warzone 2's newer additions are Black Sites — tough Strongholds with tricky AI but a lot of valuable loot. To get inside, players need to get their hands on a Black Site Key, usually.
ImperialHal 'Can’t Wait' for Apex Season 16, Following Play Test
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen "can't wait" for Apex Legends Season 16, after having play tested the upcoming content. We're still some time away from Apex Legends Season 16, but that hasn't stopped the buzz from generating. Pro player ImperialHal contributed to the excitement, revealing that he had the chance to play test some of the upcoming content.
Should You Stab Gene in High On Life?
Whether or not you should stab Gene in Squanch Games' newest title High on Life.
Pokémon GO Mythical Wishes Event Explained
Details and other information about the Mythical Wishes event coming to Pokemon GO this holiday season
Apex Legends Player Shows What Happens When Death Totems Aren't Placed Strategically
Apex Legends players who rely on Revenant for his Death Totem ability better think twice when choosing a location for it as a clip on Reddit shows what could happen when you don't choose right.
Dragonflight Mythic Plus Routes: What's the Best to Use
Looking for the best Mythic Plus dungeon routes in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Don't worry we've got you covered.
Pokémon GO Winter Holiday Timed Research Listed
Information about the Winter Holiday-themed Time Research tasks in the mobile game Pokemon GO for December 2022.
Genshin Impact Test of Courage Quest Guide
How to get started on the Test of Courage in the new update of Genshin Impact.
Original WoW Creator Returns to Warcraft
Chris Metzen, one of the original creators of World of Warcraft, has re-joined the Warcraft Leadership Team.
