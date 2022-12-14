ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where is Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Wondering what the deal is with Building 21 in Warzone 2's DMZ mode? Here's what you need to know. With the arrival of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, players have been given a variety of new content to get to grips with. One new feature includes Building 21, set to arrive in Warzone 2's DMZ mode. In the patch notes for Season 1 Reloaded, the developers teased the introduction of Building 21, calling it a "new area" and that it's a "biological laboratory."
ImperialHal 'Can’t Wait' for Apex Season 16, Following Play Test

Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen "can't wait" for Apex Legends Season 16, after having play tested the upcoming content. We're still some time away from Apex Legends Season 16, but that hasn't stopped the buzz from generating. Pro player ImperialHal contributed to the excitement, revealing that he had the chance to play test some of the upcoming content.
Call of Duty League Major 1 2023: How to Watch

Marking its first LAN action showcase of the 2023 season, the Call of Duty League Major 1 tournament kicks off today. Here's a breakdown of how to watch CDL Major 1. As promised back in October, Major 1 is set to be the CDL's first LAN event of the 2023 regular season, hosted directly by the league live in Raleigh, NC. Throughout the first two weeks of December, all 12 of the CDL teams have faced off in online qualifiers, setting up the 16-team Group Stage thanks to the addition of four Challengers teams.
