ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Plans for reimagined Brooklyn-Queens Expressway unveiled by Mayor Adams

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rowmz_0jirimCZ00

Preliminary design concepts for BQE Central unveiled 00:36

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday unveiled a new vision for a reimagined Brooklyn-Queens Expressway .

Preliminary design concepts for BQE Central offers a modernized structure with public space and safety upgrades for pedestrians, drivers, and cyclists.

The design for the city-owned section of the BQE, from Atlantic Avenue to Sands Street, was presented Tuesday night at a public meeting.

Additional public workshops will be held in February.

An environmental review process on the plan is expected to begin in the spring.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Tolls rising at bridges, tunnels between NY, NJ

Tolls hikes at bridges and tunnels run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey are set, going up a dollar across the board. The Port Authority Board voted unanimously to approve the increases Thursday night. Tolls rising at bridges, tunnels between NY, NJ. Tolls hikes at bridges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Will Adams’ post-COVID blueprint for NYC work in Midtown? New Yorkers: Fuhgeddaboudit

Picture this: You live in a transformed Midtown. After a long day of working from home, you decide to step outside. You stroll out of your apartment onto a packed city street, and, feeling snackish, head to your corner deli to grab a sandwich. You weave through throngs of people — tourists, ugh — and make your way, chopped cheese in hand, to a new outdoor plaza. You find a seat next to a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Rikers visitors wait in line for hours without seeing jailed loved ones; NYC Correction officials ‘make it as difficult as possible’

Every week since August, Donna Hendricks has requested an appointment to visit her fiancée at Rikers Island, where he awaits trial on a gun charge — and in all but one of those 20 weeks, she says, nobody in the Correction Department even replied. So again on Wednesday, she got in line, broke out her lawn chair, and waited. “It’s hard. Sometimes you don’t even want to come. But you gotta do it ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn hotel converted into supportive housing

Challenging times call for creative solutions. To wit: a 30-story former Jehovah’s Witness hotel in Brooklyn has been converted to one of the nation’s largest supportive housing developments, according to the New York Times. The building at 90 Sands Street in Dumbo — which has 490 units, along...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman fatally stabbed inside Manhattan shelter

NEW YORK - A woman was fatally stabbed Friday night inside the Project Renewal New Providence Women's Shelter located at 225 E. 45th St. in Manhattan, the New York Police Department says. Police found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Victoria Goode, was stabbed multiple times at around 10 p.m. in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Chinatown restaurant destroyed by fire in April reopens nearby

NEW YORK -- There was a grand reopening Sunday for a Chinatown restaurant that was devastated by a fire earlier this year.Flames ripped through Dim Sum Palace in Chatham Square near Mott Street just before midnight on April 29.The new location on Division Street is the biggest Dim Sum to date, with more than 200 seats on two levels.The grand opening celebration kicked off with a traditional Chinese dragon dance."Nice dim sum, fast dim sum, and the banquet. I'm open until 4 a.m. in the morning," said Sam Yan, president of Dim Sum Palace, Inc.Dim Sum is family owned and operated. There are now seven locations across Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year

NEW YORK - Paying more to cross into New York City. Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year as part of its 2023 budget, basing the decision on inflation. Here are the increases. E-ZPass tolls during off-peak hours will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

The 5 U.S. Cities Expected to Have the Highest Rent Prices in 2023

New York City is expected to be the most expensive U.S. rental market in 2023 — and it would take something "seismic" for that to change, according to online realtor Zumper. There are five cities where rent prices are predicted to cost the most next year, based on existing rent prices and projected demand, per an analysis provided by Zumper. While New York is "definitely" No. 1, the other four spots were not ranked since they're too close to call.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nurses at 12 NYC hospitals begin voting on possible strike

NEW YORK -- Nurses at 12 of New York City's major hospitals have begun voting on a possible strike.They're fighting for better wages, quality health benefits and mores staff -- all things that would help with the nurse staffing crisis.CBS2's Jennifer Bisram talked with a longtime nurse who says it's a last resort, but one that thousands of nurses are prepared for."To us, when we were once called heroes during COVID-19, now what are we? We are the same nurses that got our patients well, that got everyone through that pandemic to this point, and we're asking to be taken...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Report: Subway cameras failed days before Sunset Park shooting

NEW YORK -- Eight months after a gunman opened fire inside a subway car in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, we're getting more details about the failure of security cameras that day. A new report found some cameras in the station went out days before the shooting. Five thousand subway camera are livestreamed at the MTA's security command center in Brooklyn. "We don't have 5,000 people watching. So that's why we choose the high-profile stations, but can react if we hear something," said NYC Transit Pres. Rich Davey. There are about 11,000 subway cameras systemwide. "The other half of our cameras are locally recorded. So that requires us to go and...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Bunting ceremony honors FDNY Firefighter William Moon

NEW YORK -- Bunting now hangs across the firehouse where FDNY Firefighter William Moon spent his final hours.He was critically hurt while preparing for a drill on Dec. 12, and now sources tell CBS2 he will be taken off life support on Monday.His colleagues are paying tribute to a man who is giving back, even in death.It was a somber morning at Rescue 2, as firefighters remembered Moon, 47, by putting up purple bunting at the fire house where he fatally fell.Moon's 8-year-old son draped his father's bunker jacket, alongside his mother and sister, hugging one another as the chaplain led them...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?

Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy