FOX Reno
PHOTOS: Widespread snow storm inches across northern US
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — Periods of steady snow of varying intensity were expected to continue Friday through early Saturday morning before tapering off in New York. Overall, most of the snow should be light to moderate with occasional somewhat heavier bursts of heavy wet snow. However, snow intensities should not be overwhelming at any point.
Gov. Sisolak looks to commute death penalty to life without parole as term nears end
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This story has been updated to include a statement from Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson,. With just weeks before the end of his term, Governor Steve Sisolak is seeking to commute the death sentence for everyone on death row in Nevada into life without parole.
Northern Nevada Foster Grandparent Program recruiting new volunteers
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — Many children in our northern Nevada communities benefit from the Foster Grandparent Program making seniors a valuable resource. Foster Grandparents are people 55 and over who enjoy spending time with children. “Grandmas” and “Grandpas” volunteer in schools, mentoring and tutoring children., and they become a part of the culture and fabric of the classroom and school.
Governor-elect Lombardo to host State of the State address on Jan. 23
Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo will host his first State of the State address alongside legislative leadership in Carson City on January 23. The address will be held in the Nevada Assembly Chambers inside the statehouse. “I look forward to delivering my first State of the State address to the Nevada...
