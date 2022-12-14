ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
bctv.org

Gov. Wolf Announces $1.35 Million in Veterans’ Trust Fund Awards

Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that 14 Pennsylvania county veterans affairs offices will receive $200,000 in grants, and 34 charitable or veteran service organizations will receive $1.15 million in grants from the Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF), administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “The Veterans’...
FireRescue1

Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter

PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
Tribune-Review

Injuries reported in Route 819 car crash

At least one person was injured in a car crash Friday evening on Route 819. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in East Huntingdon in the area of the Route 119 exit ramp, according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. State police out of Uniontown are handling the incident, the...
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
orangeandbluepress.com

1987 Murder Case Gets An Elderly Woman For Husband’s Murder

Pennsylvania Woman Arrested For 1987 Murder of Husband After Goose Bite Claims Disprove. It was discovered that the blood from the elderly woman’s pajama didn’t originate from a goose bite, opposite to what she had stated, and she was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the shooting of her husband’s death in 1987.
sanatogapost.com

Trade Group: Higher PA Costs Due for Natural Gas Heat

HARRISBURG PA – Arctic air is expected to freeze much of the northeastern U.S. during the coming week. Western Montgomery County night-time temperatures predicted by the National Weather Service will range from 23 to 26 degrees Sunday (Dec. 18, 2022) through Wednesday (Dec. 21). With that ahead, regional suppliers say they anticipate an adequate supply of natural gas to heat homes this winter.
