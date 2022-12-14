Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Set to Open ‘Smoke Pole’ Deer Hunting Season in Late December
After a successful week-long October muzzleloader hunting season and two-week long rifle season, Pennsylvania hunters are gearing up for the state’s much-anticipated “smoke pole” deer season starting December 26. Smoke pole season is just a fancy way of saying flintlock muzzleloader season, which allows Pennsylvania deer hunters...
New study ranks Pennsylvania as No. 2 state for holiday break-ins
PITTSBURGH — A new study ranks Pennsylvania as the number two state in the nation for holiday break-ins. Police in Ross Township and across the area said they usually see more burglaries this time of year and are putting out a warning Friday night. “There does tend to be...
Hills Department Store Food Truck coming to Pennsylvania
Do you miss the smell of a snack bar from the Hills Department Store? If you’re answer is yes, you’re in luck! Jason Powell from Aliquippa told ABC News Partner WTAE that he plans to create a snack bar, food truck style, that will travel to former Hills store location and serve treats from the […]
mynbc5.com
A dad and daughter duo work together to clear the roads on snowy Pennsylvania days
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winter storm in Pennsylvania this week brought a father and daughter closer together. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has been looking to load up on drivers ahead of the winter season. One of the employees got a special surprise when he found out his new colleague was his own daughter.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
bctv.org
Gov. Wolf Announces $1.35 Million in Veterans’ Trust Fund Awards
Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that 14 Pennsylvania county veterans affairs offices will receive $200,000 in grants, and 34 charitable or veteran service organizations will receive $1.15 million in grants from the Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF), administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “The Veterans’...
FireRescue1
Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter
PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
PETA blames Pennsylvania barn fire that killed 250K chickens on non-vegans
Thousands of chickens were killed after a fire broke out at a Lebanon County farm this week. Now animal rights group PETA is blaming their deaths on those who don’t follow a vegan lifestyle. SIMILAR STORIES: PETA asks for federal investigation into treatment of lab monkeys after Pa. crash,...
lebtown.com
Three local used car dealers charged in multi-county ‘title washing’ ring
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General has filed charges against three Lebanon auto dealers, accusing them of being part of a Philadelphia-based crime ring that has been falsifying titles and inspections of totaled and stolen vehicles since 2018. Criminal charges were announced in a press release issued Dec. 9 by Attorney General...
Injuries reported in Route 819 car crash
At least one person was injured in a car crash Friday evening on Route 819. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in East Huntingdon in the area of the Route 119 exit ramp, according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. State police out of Uniontown are handling the incident, the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
Man faces homicide by vehicle counts in crash that killed Lehigh County man
A 20-year-old Allentown man is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and several related counts after a nearly yearlong investigation into a three-vehicle crash Dec. 19, 2021, in Upper Macungie Township that took the life of a 47-year-old township man, authorities report. John Fifield at 6:26...
orangeandbluepress.com
1987 Murder Case Gets An Elderly Woman For Husband’s Murder
Pennsylvania Woman Arrested For 1987 Murder of Husband After Goose Bite Claims Disprove. It was discovered that the blood from the elderly woman’s pajama didn’t originate from a goose bite, opposite to what she had stated, and she was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the shooting of her husband’s death in 1987.
Pennsylvania’s #1 cash crop will be featured at Farm Show
Mushrooms will be on full display in every way at the 2023 PA Farm Show, January 7-14, 2023, highlighting the growing process, sustainable properties, and innovations, along with a host of delicious mushroom food offerings, the Mushroom Farmers of PA announced today. Rooted in the PA Community. Ever wonder how...
Pennsylvania woman quits her job as makeup artist, opens farm animal rescue sanctuary
A Pennsylvania woman quit her job as a makeup artist to open a farm animal sanctuary after visiting one herself — Here With Us Farm Sanctuary houses hundreds of farm animals in need.
76-year-old Pa. woman charged in cold case after DNA disproves goose story | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
sanatogapost.com
Trade Group: Higher PA Costs Due for Natural Gas Heat
HARRISBURG PA – Arctic air is expected to freeze much of the northeastern U.S. during the coming week. Western Montgomery County night-time temperatures predicted by the National Weather Service will range from 23 to 26 degrees Sunday (Dec. 18, 2022) through Wednesday (Dec. 21). With that ahead, regional suppliers say they anticipate an adequate supply of natural gas to heat homes this winter.
Is your favorite liquor store among the PLCB’s biggest in sales? Here are the top 50
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) recently published its fiscal year 2021-2122 annual report, which details agency operations, sales trends, popular products, and financial results. As of July 1, 2022, a total of 588 stores were in operation across the commonwealth, divided into 213 in the Central Region, 161 in...
Central Pa. man sent to prison for conspiring with inmates to steal pandemic benefits
A New Cumberland man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiring with a group that included state prison inmates to make false unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrisburg-based U.S. Justice Department officials said Friday that Andrew Marszalek, 24, pleaded guilty to fraud- and conspiracy-related charges. The department...
The real losers in the fight over the Pa. House are the voters | Ray E. Landis
Democrats don't have a majority because the math doesn't work. But it might yet. The post The real losers in the fight over the Pa. House are the voters | Ray E. Landis appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
