KEPR
Tri Cities Tackle offers custom airbrushed lures and local made gear on the Columbia River
Richland Wash. — An up-and-coming business in Tri-Cities that offers one-of-a-kind fishing gear, and is helping others this holiday season. Tri-Cities Tackle, started three years ago from just a mini-fridge and some peg boards, and has recently grown into a successful brick and mortar shop on the Columbia River in Richland.
KEPR
Kidnapped Mount Vernon 5-year-old found in Vietnam, flown back to Seattle
A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to have been abducted by his foster parent was found safe in Vietnam and is now back home with his biological mother. The 5-year-old, referred to as "ND" by police, was “safely secured” at the United States Consulate in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 14, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD). ND was then flown to Tokyo before arriving in Seattle Friday.
KEPR
Local Law Enforcement team up to deliver toys to hospitals across Oregon and Washington
Benton County Wash. — The Umatilla County Sheriffs Office, and local law enforcement, are delivering toys to hospitals across Oregon and Washington this week. The fundraiser is coordinated by Walmart Transportation and local law enforcement agencies across the region, who have been collecting toys since the start of December.
