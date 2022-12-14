ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County poets featured in new anthology, to be read in Occidental

By AUSTIN MURPHY THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTK9w_0jiriJnc00

Phyllis Meshulam’s two-year term as poet laureate of Sonoma County ended in March. But her contributions to the area’s literary scene have not.

A teacher and tireless proponent of her medium — Meshulam has worked with young writers in such programs as CalPoets, Poetry Out Loud, and the Petaluma Poetry Walk — she has also published four volumes of her own poems.

Now Meshulam has edited an anthology of verse composed, with a few notable exceptions, by area poets — some of whom will read their work at an upcoming event in Occidental.

“The Freedom of New Beginnings, Poems of Witness and Vision from Sonoma County,” edited by Meshulam with Gail King, Gwynn O’Gara, and Terry Ehret, was released earlier this year.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., a selection of poets featured in that collection will read from their work at the Occidental Center for the Arts. The readings will be followed by a Q&A, book sales and signing.

Copperfield’s in Santa Rosa had three copies in stock Wednesday morning, while the Copperfield’s in Sebastopol ordered several copies, to be delivered later in the week.

As Meshulam states in the book’s preface, “our world today faces many challenges.”

For this anthology, she invited poets to address those challenges. Seventy-two, including Meshulam, contributed work. Most are local, but at least two — former U.S. poet laureates Juan Felipe Herrera and Joy Harjo — are not.

While Meshulam had intended to conduct numerous in-person workshops during her tenure as poet laureate, the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted those plans. The workshops took place, instead, online.

Still, she writes in the preface, contributors “rallied” and submitted a large number of “excellent” poems for the anthology.

For guidance on organizing them, Meshulam referred to a book by the environmental activist and author Joanna Macy. That volume, “The Work That Reconnects,” begins with the topic of gratitude, moves to “honoring our pain for the world,” then “seeing with new eyes,” Meshulam explained.

Those became “the three themes of this anthology.”

While each of the anthology’s poems is very strong, she found herself especially taken by Katherine B. Kraus’ “The Crushing Green,” whose angry, urgent verses include:

“My heart is fury

at wanton greed

who strips the Goddess with its need.”

Meshulam was likewise moved by William Greenwood’s “Shot from Guns.” Prefaced by the italicized text of the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, it goes on to catalog the carnage caused by firearms in this country, then asks:

“How could this come to be? Money

into the pockets of congressional puppets?

What witless or heartless judge hallows

a private right to keep and bear arsenals?”

The collection includes the poem “I Won’t Be Silence,” by Dezeree Prater, a student at Maria Carrillo High School. Its litany of laments includes:

“I woke up this morning and turned on the news to see that

My brothers and sisters are still being killed” and;

“I woke up this morning crying my sad tears with the

Families of all those who died because of the hate that

People have for my skin” and;

“I woke up this morning trying to shave

My hair because it did not fit in with society’s beauty standards.”

The poem ends, nonetheless, on a defiantly hopeful note.

The anthology takes its name from the final poem of the collection. In “Heron, Like Smoke,” Sonoma County poet laureate emerita Katherine Hastings, who moved to upstate New York following the wildfires of 2017, writes of that bird:

“Your euphoric flight

is charged by new daylight

propels us into memory beyond fire

beyond the slog of escape

beyond the catastrophe of ash

throbbing in the glass

of abandoned dreams

Light follows you, cuts a path

equal to the loss of the abandoned nest

equal to the freedom new beginnings bring.”

The book’s cover features a majestic blue heron in flight. That arresting picture was taken by Phyllis Meshulam’s husband, Jerry. “He just happens to be a bird photographer,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in California

By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
CALIFORNIA STATE
northbaystageandscreen.com

Three North Bay Shows Shuttered by Illness

North Bay theatre companies continue to take illness-related hits with announced cancellations at three different companies. Sebastopol’s Main Stage West lost this weekend’s performances of Ham for the Holidays to an undisclosed illness. The company hopes to reopen the show on Thursday, December 22 and close with a final performance on Friday, December 30.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
ARTnews

San Francisco Gallery Anthony Meier to Relocate to Nearby Marin County After 39 Years: ‘Change Is Good’

After nearly four decades in San Francisco, dealer Anthony Meier will leave the city for more picturesque environs nearby. Early next year, he will move his namesake gallery across the Golden Gate Bridge to Mill Valley in Marin County. “If you had to put a header on it, I think change is good,” Meier, who is president of the Art Dealers Association of America, told ARTnews. “It re-sharpens everyone’s focus and attention span, with some reevaluation of how you want to do it and where you want to do it.” In the works for just under a year, Meier’s new location, about...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area

(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
EL CERRITO, CA
SFGate

What comes next for the most empty downtown in America

SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travelawaits.com

9 Unique Food And Dining Experiences I Loved In San Francisco

San Francisco usually makes it onto lists of the “Top 10 Best, Most Exciting, Fun Cities in the World.” While I had flown to this great city by the Bay a few times when I was still working for computer companies in Manila and visited for social events, it was only recently that I got to experience San Francisco’s culinary scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

Northern California mayor dies four days before the end of his term

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader. Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KQED

'This Is Chaos': Hospitalizations Surge Amid Mounting Winter 'Tripledemic'

A “tripledemic” is straining hospitals across the region, from San Francisco to Santa Cruz and Sacramento, with some at — or well above — capacity. Influenza is spreading (PDF), case rates for RSV are still high, and COVID is on the rise, with wastewater data showing a surge as high as last winter’s omicron spike. There's also a shortage of fever-reducing medicine for kids, and doctors and nurses are frantically trying to keep up with crushing patient loads.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Eater

Boba Guys Pulls the Plug on Its Original Location Just Months After Staff Began Discussing Unionizing

In a not-that-surprising twist of events, San Francisco-founded tea chain Boba Guys has closed the doors on its original location. Co-founders Andrew Chau and Bin Chen confirmed the closure to the San Francisco Chronicle, telling the paper they offered the laid-off staff roles at other Boba Guys locations. The co-founders also announced the Newport Beach Boba Guys location will shut down, too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3.6 earthquake jolts the East Bay

Parts of the Bay Area received a surprise early morning wake-up call Saturday morning. USGS reported a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit about a half-mile northeast of El Cerrito at 3:39 a.m. Saturday. People living as far north as Vallejo, and as south as the Mountain View-area reported feeling the quake.
EL CERRITO, CA
itinyhouses.com

40′ Tiny Cabin Home Screams Aesthetic From Floor To Ceiling

Originally a home office, this 40-foot tiny cabin home hails from Rohnert Park. Because of the low price, you can use it as intended: a she shed or a man cave. Or, you can invest a bit further and turn this into a proper living premises!. But wait, that’s not...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
7K+
Followers
242
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy