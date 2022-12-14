Read full article on original website
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
FOX 28 Spokane
US judge blocks Biden bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. The judge in Texas on Thursday stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are settled but didn’t order the policy reinstated and the impact on the program wasn’t immediately clear. Under President Donald Trump, about 70,000 asylum-seekers were forced to wait in Mexico for U.S. hearings under the policy introduced in January 2019, which President Joe Biden suspended on his first day in office. The same judge ordered it reinstated last year but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that ruling and sent the policy back for reconsideration.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Fact check: Republican congressman falsely claims Democratic congresswoman said pedophilia isn't a crime
On Thursday afternoon, Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas accused Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California of having said that "pedophilia isn't a crime."
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
TSA raising fines after finding record guns in carry-ons
The Transportation Security Administration is raising the fine for people caught with a firearm in their carry-on bag. The TSA says it has intercepted 6,301 guns so far this year at U.S. airports, which is a record. The TSA is raising the maximum fine by a little more than $1,000 to $14,950. Passengers may also face arrest depending on local and state laws. The number of guns found at airports has been increasing steadily over the last decade. Firearm possession laws vary by location, but they are never allowed in carry-on bags at any airport security checkpoint, even if a passenger has a concealed-weapon permit.
Recording appears to capture conversation between Kaylee and Maddie hours before their murder
MOSCOW, Idaho – The admins of a group of internet sleuths have shared an audio recording they believe captured a conversation between two of the victims in the quadruple stabbing of University of Idaho students on Nov. 13. The group claims one of the voices sounds similar to Kaylee...
AP News Summary at 4:19 p.m. EST
In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Court transcripts obtained by The Associated Press reveal that a judge dismissed the 2021 kidnapping case against the Colorado gay nightclub shooter even though she had previously raised concerns about the defendant stockpiling weapons and explosives and planning a shootout. The comments were made in August last year by Judge Robin Chittum. They add to warning signs authorities had about Anderson Aldrich’s increasingly violent behavior prior to the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The 2021 charges against Aldrich were thrown out. The judge declined to comment Friday.
