WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say three people have died following a crash that involved a commercial bus carrying 22 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64. State police say in a news release that the crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. Friday in York County near Williamsburg. All 22 passengers on the bus were unrestrained. The drivers of both vehicles and the remaining passengers have suffered various levels of injuries. They were taken to local hospitals.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO