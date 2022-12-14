ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Messy weather, weird traditions: Welcome to Thursday's Digest

By Tammy Paolino, Delaware News Journal
 4 days ago

“It’s not a fit night out for man nor beast!’’

Yukon Cornelius, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’’

It’s not a fit morning for anyone, either.

Be safe out there, folks, as this morning is expected to be a wet, wintry mess.

I'm Tammy Paolino, New Audience Editor for the Delaware Online/The News Journal. Welcome to your Thursday Daily Briefing.

Remember to stick with us all winter as we keep you updated with forecasts, storm coverage, traffic outlooks and tips to keep you safe and healthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZb2d_0jirgADB00

Speaking of Yukon Cornelius, have you been following our Tournament of Holiday Films?

The fun continues as we continue to post brackets and polls on Instagram through next week, and announce the merriest movie or special of all on Friday, Dec. 23.

Does your family have a holiday tradition that stands out from the rest?Maybe your aunt insists on serving a hot dog-filled Jell-O mold every Christmas Eve. Or your dad enjoys binge-watching "Mystery Science Theater'' episodes while waiting for dinner to be served. Maybe instead of singing carols, your family has a surf guitar faceoff.We want to hear from you! What are some of your family's favorite holiday traditions (the stranger the better!)?Send your responses in 150 words or less to news reporter Molly McVety Tat mmcvety@delawareonline.com to be considered for a story. Deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 20. Please include a photo and let us know what town you live in.Stay weird, Delaware! Weird, but also safe, warm and cozy.

And now, the headlines we don’t want you to miss:

Cape Gazette

Southern Delaware Tourism 2023 photo contest opens Jan. 1

To celebrate Southern Delaware and keep it top of mind throughout the winter with visitors planning 2023 travel, Southern Delaware Tourism is launching its seventh annual photo contest. Both locals and visitors are invited and encouraged to enter. Entries will be accepted from midnight, Sunday, Jan. 1, through 5 p.m.,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Mountaire Farms to host Christmas for Thousands Dec. 21

Mountaire Farms is partnering with hundreds of churches and nonprofits in four states this December to provide complete Christmas meals for families in need. Each Mountaire Cares box can feed a family of four. Boxes are stuffed with a plump Mountaire roaster chicken, canned corn, green beans, yams, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and brownie mix.
WBOC

Chilly Weekend On The Way

Forecast updated on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Clearing and colder. Breezy near open areas. Low 32-33°. Winds: W 7-14 mph. Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 47°. Winds: W 12-20 mph. Saturday Night: Clear and cold. Low...
WDEL 1150AM

Brief period of ice possible as nor'easter crosses Delaware on Thursday

A winter weather advisory is posted for New Castle County as Delaware could briefly contend with its first bout of wintry weather of the season. Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network said a storm reforming over the Mid-Atlantic will pass through the region on Thursday, and an overnight low in the upper-20s could prove tricky early on.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ school early dismissals for snow, ice — Thurs, Dec. 15

The timing of the first nor'easter of the season has led some schools and districts to dismiss classes early on Thursday. Precipitation began as sleet and freezing rain as it began first in South Jersey where it will turn over to rain as temperatures rise into the mid-40s, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. It will stay snow north of Route 78 and west of Route 287 where temperatures will get only into the mid-30s.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Philly

List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today  Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

Black sea bass regulations will harm recreational fishermen

I promise this is the last time I will write about black sea bass, at least this year. On Dec. 13, I attended the joint meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission in Annapolis, Md. The purpose of this meeting was to set recreational fishing regulations for the 2023 season. The three species under the gun were summer flounder, scup and black sea bass.
DELAWARE STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Icy weather-maker on its way out, but new system could provide Maryland White Christmas

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - Dec. 16 - Blustery weekend in Baltimore with a potential for winter weather before Christmas. Although our latest weather-maker that caused havoc with ice and rain is moving out, reliable long-range computer models continue to hint at a system moving in for later Thursday and Friday with the potential of rain, snow, or both that brings the potential of the first White Christmas in Baltimore since 2002.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGMD Radio

Delaware Unemployment Shows Slight Increase Since October

Delaware unemployment saw a slight increase from October to November of a tenth of a percent to 4.4% – the national rate is unchanged from October at 3.7%. Over all in Sussex County unemployment rose from 4% in October to 4.3% in November while Kent and New Castle Counties each saw a drop each of a tenth of a percent. There were 21,800 unemployed Delawareans in November of 2022 compared to 23,900 in November of last year.
DELAWARE STATE
wdiy.org

Delaware To Study Climate Change’s Impact on Inland Bays

As the lowest lying state in the nation, Delaware faces some of the most harmful flooding caused by climate change. Public safety, properties and the beach economy are at risk. WHYY’s Zoe Read reports the state will be studying how to prepare the inland bays. Read the full story...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued as Maryland braces for winter storm

BALTIMORE -- A significant ice storm is taking aim at Maryland.Your First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday as an Alert Day because of slick conditions making for a problematic commute.Find local school closures and delays here.The main form of winter weather will be freezing rain. Please use extra caution as roads may appear wet but actually be icy.Brace for road closures and delays as you try to get to work and get the kids off to school.Plan for patchy ice in the Baltimore area to more widespread slick conditions further north and west.The highest ice totals will be in...
MARYLAND STATE
delawarepublic.org

DNREC holds final town hall on proposed vehicle emissions rules

Delaware’s Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Control held its final public workshop to review the state’s plans to adopt California’s zero emissions vehicle regulations. Gov. John Carney announced plans in March to join more than a dozen other states in adopting California’s regulations for car manufacturers,...
DELAWARE STATE
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT | Winter weather to impact Thursday morning rush hour in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is bracing for winter weather accompanying the next weather-maker on Thursday. Before the winter weather arrives, it will stay dry, chilly, and quiet midweek. After a clear and cold overnight, Wednesday's temperatures will be in the mid 40s, but a few more clouds will move into the region ahead of a complex weather system.
MARYLAND STATE
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

List: Maryland School Delays & Closures

Updated 12/14/2022 6:47 p.m.  Ahead of the anticipated inclement weather in our forecast for Thursday, school systems across the area have begun to issue delays and closures. Below is a list of delays and closures. ALL TOGETHER LEARNING CENTER LLC OPENING AT 8:30 AM BALTIMORE COUNTY SCHOOLS OPENING 2 HOURS LATE – MORNING PRE-K CANCELLED […] The post List: Maryland School Delays & Closures appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

