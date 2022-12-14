Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
I-90 reopened in both directions west of Spokane after Avista repairs downed power line
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Both directions of I-90 west of Spokane reopened Sunday morning, after crews with Avista repaired a downed power line. According to the Avista outage map, 32 customers remained without power in the area, although it wasn’t clear if the outages were related. Updated: Dec....
FOX 28 Spokane
I-90 closed in both directions west of Spokane due to downed power line
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Avista crews have arrived at the scene of a downed power line that is blocking both directions of I-90 west of Spokane. According to the Washington State Patrol, the estimated time to repair the line and reopen the highway is now 30 minutes. Updated: Dec....
Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
Nationwide Report
2 People Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Spokane Fire Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on North Thor Street and East Euclid Avenue. According to the officials, a car struck two pedestrians. The officials have not disclosed any details regarding the extent of the injuries incurred by the victims. They have also...
Suspect in kidnapping, murder in Peaceful Valley held on $1 million bond
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman accused of the kidnapping and murder of a man in downtown Spokane is now being held on a $1 million bond. Larren Parker, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. The body of Andy Hernandez was discovered on the trail in Peaceful Valley in late October. According to court documents, Hernandez was kidnapped...
Documents reveal Airway Heights couple's history of abusing 8-year-old daughter
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. New court documents reveal the Airway Heights couple arrested for failure to notify law enforcement of their 8-year-old adopted daughter's death consistently abused her, pulled her out of school in early 2022 and tied her up for multiple hours every day.
Inland Northwest drivers flock to Airway Heights for lower gas prices
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASH. — Spokane’s gas prices are a lot higher right now than in some surrounding areas. According to Gas Buddy, a gallon of fuel is $3.69 at one local station. Some people looking to save a little money are finding that gas is cheaper in other parts of Spokane County. While drivers in North...
KXLY
Spokane Regional Air Support Rescue 3 saves man from avalanche in Columbia County
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit Rescue 3 assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in saving a man from an avalanche on Table Rock Mountain. On December 2, Rescue 3 says a man was swept off his snow bike in the avalanche. The victim was believed to have a broken or dislocated hip.
KHQ Right Now
16-year-old hit by SUV in Post Falls, Idaho State Police investigating
Idaho State Police are investigating a crash where a 16-year-old was hit by an SUV in Post Falls. The girl was transported to the hospital, we do not know her condition.
KING-5
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
4 hospitalized after two-car crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department confirms that 4 people were taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital after a crash on Friday, Dec. 16. The department says two vehicles were involved. Monroe Street is back open. The extent of the drivers/passengers injuries are unknown at this time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Thursday, December 15, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Thursday, December 15, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3550 Agency Assistance. 00:01:21. Incident Address: NE COLORADO ST; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy assisted Pullman PD with a disorderly subject. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3551 Burglary. 08:31:02. Incident Address: N F ST;...
FOX 28 Spokane
Deputies warn of scammers using fear, fake kidnapping to extort cash payments
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man was nearly scammed of $1,300 after a phone call demanded cash in exchange for his kidnapped daughter. According to Spokane Valley Police Department, an employee at Money Tree called for a welfare check after a man came in and handed her a note, telling her to call 911 and people had been kidnapped.
FOX 28 Spokane
Four people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Monroe street
SPOKANE, Wash. – Four people have been transported to the hospital after a three-car crash on Monroe. Right now, we do not know their conditions. Two cars were seriously damaged in the crash, one car has clipped side mirror. Southbound Monroe street was closed for around 30 minutes but...
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control laws
SPOKANE, Wash. - Outrage is brewing in Spokane, Washington, after a 19-year-old man who fired a gun into the air and shut down a local elementary school was given credit for time served and released from jail last week.
Spokane killer’s death means long-held secret likely goes with him to his grave
SPOKANE, Wash - The mystery of what happened to a murdered 12-year-old Spokane girl will likely never be solved, as the man convicted of killing her has died without ever revealing where he left her body.
FOX 28 Spokane
Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – The search for a 13-year-old boy in the Green Bluff area was called off on Wednesday. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), family and friends had been searching for the teen since Saturday. He was last seen Friday night. According to SCSO, a body...
North Idaho College President files lawsuit asking to be reinstated
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — After trustees placed him on administrative leave last week, NIC President Nick Swayne is suing the college and asking to be reinstated, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The lawsuit, filed in Kootenai County late Friday, contends that the...
'Lots of oil': Idaho Transportation Department finds possible oil leaking source into Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Eric Rouse emerged from Lake Coeur d’Alene at Higgens Point on Wednesday, he said three words after removing his dive mask. Rouse had just spent 30 minutes in the 38-degree water on a 28-degree morning inspecting the source of an oil leak first reported last week, as reported by the Coeur d'Alene Press.
‘The Church at Planned Parenthood’ ordered to pay $110k in civil damages
SPOKANE, Wash. — “The Church at Planned Parenthood” was ordered to pay $110,000 in civil damages to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho on Friday. A Spokane County judge ruled that TCAPP violated state law for their protests which interfered with patient care. The judge said TCAPP’s actions created an increased risk of hypertension, increased pain, and a...
