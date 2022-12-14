ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
SPOKANE, WA
Nationwide Report

2 People Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Spokane (Spokane, WA)

The Spokane Fire Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on North Thor Street and East Euclid Avenue. According to the officials, a car struck two pedestrians. The officials have not disclosed any details regarding the extent of the injuries incurred by the victims. They have also...
SPOKANE, WA
KING-5

Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

4 hospitalized after two-car crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department confirms that 4 people were taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital after a crash on Friday, Dec. 16. The department says two vehicles were involved. Monroe Street is back open. The extent of the drivers/passengers injuries are unknown at this time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Thursday, December 15, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Thursday, December 15, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3550 Agency Assistance. 00:01:21. Incident Address: NE COLORADO ST; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy assisted Pullman PD with a disorderly subject. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3551 Burglary. 08:31:02. Incident Address: N F ST;...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Four people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Monroe street

SPOKANE, Wash. – Four people have been transported to the hospital after a three-car crash on Monroe. Right now, we do not know their conditions. Two cars were seriously damaged in the crash, one car has clipped side mirror. Southbound Monroe street was closed for around 30 minutes but...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘The Church at Planned Parenthood’ ordered to pay $110k in civil damages

SPOKANE, Wash. — “The Church at Planned Parenthood” was ordered to pay $110,000 in civil damages to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho on Friday. A Spokane County judge ruled that TCAPP violated state law for their protests which interfered with patient care. The judge said TCAPP’s actions created an increased risk of hypertension, increased pain, and a...
SPOKANE, WA

