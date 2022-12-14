Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:54 p.m. EST
Twitter bans linking to Facebook, Instagram, other rivals. Twitter users will no longer be able to link to certain rival social media websites, including what the company called “prohibited platforms” such as Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon. The move Sunday is the latest by Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk to crack down on certain speech. He shut down a Twitter account last week that was tracking the flights of his private jet. The banned platforms include mainstream websites such as Facebook and Instagram, and upstart rivals Mastodon, Tribel, Nostr, Post and former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social. Twitter gave no explanation for why the blacklist included those seven websites but not others.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
FOX 28 Spokane
US judge blocks Biden bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. The judge in Texas on Thursday stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are settled but didn’t order the policy reinstated and the impact on the program wasn’t immediately clear. Under President Donald Trump, about 70,000 asylum-seekers were forced to wait in Mexico for U.S. hearings under the policy introduced in January 2019, which President Joe Biden suspended on his first day in office. The same judge ordered it reinstated last year but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that ruling and sent the policy back for reconsideration.
Top MAGA Republicans Descend on Arizona Amid Fury Over Donald Trump's NFTs
Steve Bannon is set to speak at the Turning Point USA event after slamming the former president's NFT trading cards.
Comments / 0