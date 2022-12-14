ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
FOX 28 Spokane

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:54 p.m. EST

Twitter bans linking to Facebook, Instagram, other rivals. Twitter users will no longer be able to link to certain rival social media websites, including what the company called “prohibited platforms” such as Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon. The move Sunday is the latest by Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk to crack down on certain speech. He shut down a Twitter account last week that was tracking the flights of his private jet. The banned platforms include mainstream websites such as Facebook and Instagram, and upstart rivals Mastodon, Tribel, Nostr, Post and former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social. Twitter gave no explanation for why the blacklist included those seven websites but not others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
FOX 28 Spokane

US judge blocks Biden bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. The judge in Texas on Thursday stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are settled but didn’t order the policy reinstated and the impact on the program wasn’t immediately clear. Under President Donald Trump, about 70,000 asylum-seekers were forced to wait in Mexico for U.S. hearings under the policy introduced in January 2019, which President Joe Biden suspended on his first day in office. The same judge ordered it reinstated last year but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that ruling and sent the policy back for reconsideration.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy