ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta apartment

Police in Atlanta say two teenage boys have been shot dead and three more minors were wounded in a shootout at an apartment complex that originated as a dispute online. Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. says officers responded to the complex in the city’s southwest Saturday evening and found five gunshot victims. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and the others were hospitalized. Hampton says the dead were two boys, ages 14 and 16, and the wounded were two boys, 11 and 15, and a 15-year-old girl. Hampton says the incident stemmed from “a dispute on social media that escalated to gunfire.” He adds that both sides were armed, and multiple people were shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man arrested in death of correctional officer near Atlanta

LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — Police have arrested a man in the shooting death of a correctional officer outside a jail in an Atlanta suburb. Gwinnett County police said in a news release that 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir of Dacula was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. Friday. He’s charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the killing of Gwinnett County correctional officer Scott Riner. He’ll be brought back to Gwinnett County and booked into the jail there. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy