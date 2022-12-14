ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

FBI data shows the number of reported hate crimes slightly down in SC

By Jason Raven
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295VG2_0jirfUaG00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — This week, the FBI released their yearly hate crime data. Law enforcement officials say since reporting is voluntary, it may not paint a full picture of the current situation.

Data for South Carolina shows the number of reported hate crimes went down in 2021 compared to 2020.

The data comes from criminal reports from South Carolina law enforcement agencies that voluntarily submit reports under the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

Last year, 411 of 471 agencies submitted data through NIBRS, or about 87% of agencies in the state. Officials say of those agencies, 53 reported incidents that had a bias-based motivation.

According to the data, agencies reported 106 hate crimes in 2021.

Most incidents fell within the race, ethnicity, and ancestry category with 49 reported incidents. Religion was the second most reported category with 32 incidents. Sexual orientation had 21 incidents reported. The gender identity category accounted for three reports. Two incidents were reported for disability bias, and finally, one incident was classified into multiple categories.

In 2020, South Carolina agencies reported 110 incidents. Race and religion were the two most reported incident categories that year, as well.

Compared to 2020, the number of reported crimes motivated by sexual orientation increased. FBI Columbia Field Office Public Affairs Specialist Kevin Wheeler said the increase is concerning, “We have to use whatever resources we have in the law enforcement community to reach out to the LGBTQIA+ community so they feel comfortable reporting any crimes that have occurred.”

Wheeler says if you believe you are a victim or a witness of a hate crime, contact local enforcement. He said you can also contact the FBI directly by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov. You may remain anonymous.

You can find more hate crime data by clicking or tapping here.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

SC grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh for tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A State Grand Jury on Friday issued new indictments against former attorney Alex Murdaugh related to tax evasion. South Carolina Attorney General said Murdaugh was indicted for nine counts of ‘Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat a Tax’ out of Hampton County for tax years 2011-2019. According to Wilson’s office, the […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of Apex School of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
FOX Carolina

Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate. Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they...
ANDERSON, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in Two Notch Road shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
DENTSVILLE, SC
WCNC

Lawmaker proposes $250 fee for people who move to South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina's known for its Southern hospitality, but for folks looking to call the Palmetto State home, that might come with a price. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, a Republican who represents Georgetown County, pre-filed a bill ahead of January's legislative session that would impose a fee for people moving to South Carolina. Goldfinch's bill would allow individual counties to approve or reject a $250 fee for new South Carolina residents.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

New report shows South Carolina residents lottery spending habits

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina ranks sixth in the nation for spending on lottery tickets, according to a new report from LendingTree. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The team analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau Annual Survey of State Government Finance and the U.S. Bureau...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

South Carolina seeks to defend newly-won turf in Democratic primary

South Carolina Democrats are preparing to defend their turf amid backlash over what’s likely to be the state’s ​​preeminent place in the 2024 presidential primary calendar.  The Palmetto State is tentatively set to vote first in the lineup after a blessing from President Biden’s White House and a governing body of the Democratic National Committee…
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

S.C. agency says new computer will help SNAP clients, employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The system that doles out billions of dollars in food assistance each year to hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians could be in danger of crashing beyond repair if it’s not replaced soon. That’s according to the state’s Department of Social Services, which oversees South...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

South Carolina ex-Gov. Beasley to step down as UN food chief

ROME (AP) — Former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley has announced he will step down from his role as executive director of the U.N. World Food Program, ending a six year term heading the world’s largest humanitarian organization. Beasley, a Republican, served one term as South Carolina’s governor from 1995 to 1999. In a statement […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
power98fm.com

South Carolina Inmates Make Christmas Gifts for Those in Need

A lot of times people think of inmates as someone who will forever be a criminal. No one, including myself, thinks that an inmate would do something that could help the community from behind bars. If you speak to some inmates they’d beg to differ about what they do behind bars. Inmates across the state of South Carolina are trying to make a difference on the outside from the inside. This holiday season is no different.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy