KATU.com
5 taken to hospital after riding to the end of MAX line, 'trying to stay warm,' TVF&R says
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Community leaders in Washington County came together Friday to discuss new solutions to the homeless crisis as the unhoused community face temperatures at or below freezing level this weekend. First responders are noticing a spike in hospitalizations for those living on the street, and agencies say...
Tillamook man killed in landslide on Oregon-Idaho border
A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said.
beachconnection.net
Mystery Metal Platform Washes Up on N. Oregon Coast, Volunteers Needed
(Manzanita, Oregon) – Short Sand Beach, near Manzanita on the north Oregon coast, has a new and puzzling visitor. It's also a bit of a messy one. (Photos of platform and debris at Short Sand courtesy CoastWatch / John Morris) About a month ago, a large, metal platform washed...
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Better Business Bureau warns of online pet scams
Pet scams remain consistently profitable for scammers, in part because their multi-tiered setup allows them to convincingly go back to a consumer several times to ask for money
Lengthy closure expected on Hwy 26 following crash
Following a crash Friday morning, officials closed a section of Highway 26 halfway between Portland and Seaside.
mcindependentnews.com
Women wanted with connection to Oregon murder arrested in Mineral County
Deputies from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women on Sunday that were wanted in connection with an Oregon murder. A 52-year-old man was found dead at a campsite in Oregon’s Tillamook State Forest while a Tillamook deputy was making routine visits to the state forest’s campsites, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy also found the man’s barking dog tied to a nearby tree.
kptv.com
Longview man arrested, charged with making graphic death threats to US Congresspeople
SEATTLE Wash. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old Longview, Wash. man was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with making interstate threats to members of Congress, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Allegedly, Mark Leonetti repeatedly called U.S. Senators and Representatives, leaving voicemails filled with graphic threats. According to an affidavit filed Monday by...
Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies
The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial.
kptv.com
Beavercreek man shot after stalking ex-girlfriend, dies
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died from a gunshot wound after stalking his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO deputies and Sherwood police responded to a call about a shooting on Southwest 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway near Sherwood just before 8 p.m.
