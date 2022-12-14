ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, OR

Comments / 2

Related
mcindependentnews.com

Women wanted with connection to Oregon murder arrested in Mineral County

Deputies from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women on Sunday that were wanted in connection with an Oregon murder. A 52-year-old man was found dead at a campsite in Oregon’s Tillamook State Forest while a Tillamook deputy was making routine visits to the state forest’s campsites, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy also found the man’s barking dog tied to a nearby tree.
MINERAL COUNTY, NV
kptv.com

Longview man arrested, charged with making graphic death threats to US Congresspeople

SEATTLE Wash. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old Longview, Wash. man was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with making interstate threats to members of Congress, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Allegedly, Mark Leonetti repeatedly called U.S. Senators and Representatives, leaving voicemails filled with graphic threats. According to an affidavit filed Monday by...
LONGVIEW, WA
The Oregonian

Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies

The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Beavercreek man shot after stalking ex-girlfriend, dies

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died from a gunshot wound after stalking his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO deputies and Sherwood police responded to a call about a shooting on Southwest 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway near Sherwood just before 8 p.m.
BEAVERCREEK, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy