Komatsu awards $10,000 to education nonprofit in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Komatsu Mining Corp. Foundation is awarding $10,000 to Education By Design (EBD), a local nonprofit that provides tutoring, mentoring, and coaching services for free to children in Longview.

Education By Design is an after school enrichment program that caters to underserved students in need of academic, social, and emotional support, from 2nd to 11th grade.

The majority of children that EBD serves are from low-income, under-resourced, single parent, minority families where examples of academic attainment and success are limited.

“On behalf of the Komatsu Mining Corp. Foundation, we are pleased to support Education by Design. We value a strong education and appreciate the work Education by Design will do to mentor and inspire the local students in Longview.” Cathy Stagmer, Manager – Social Responsibility at Komatsu

Dr. Joycelyne Fadojutimi is the Executive Director of EBD with a commitment of more than 25 years of advocacy for community development and self-empowerment who transformed her doctoral studies into action with the establishment of EBD.

“Education by Design will use Komatsu funds to expand the program hence, enrolling more at-risk students from low-income, single parent families who desperately need tutoring, mentoring, coaching, and social skills.” Dr. Joycelyne Fadojutimi, Executive Director of EBD

According to the nonprofit’s website , Education by Design’s mission is to foster responsibility and leadership in students from low socioeconomic households via tutoring, coaching, and mentoring and it has the vision of a world with greater education achievement in low-income school aged children and an enhanced sense of opportunity and community.

The check presentation will take place Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m. at 5410 W. Loop 281, Longview, TX, 75603.

For more information, visit their website or Facebook page .

