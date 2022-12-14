ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senatobia, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Oxford Eagle

LCSD announces Teacher, Administrator of the Year

The Lafayette County School District announced its Teacher and Administrator of the Year on Thursday. The district’s Teacher of the Year is Virginia Cornelius, a mathematician and faculty member at Lafayette High School. The district’s Administrator of the Year is Lafayette Middle School principal James Everett. Everett and...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Almost a Norman Rockwell happy time

In my youth, Christmas, Christ’s birth, the world was at peace and the last few days before Santa slowed like Gert’s spoon sinking in a jar of Mr. Bill’s Southern Missouri honey. Rarely did we have snow in Charleston a few miles from the Mississippi River. When...
CHARLESTON, MS
WREG

Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
COLDWATER, MI
actionnews5.com

All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
WALLS, MS
KBTX.com

Aggies Face Memphis Tigers at FedEx Forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces the Memphis Tigers of the American Athletic Conference in the team’s second true road match of the season at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the FedEx Forum. Memphis holds a narrow 5-4 advantage in the all-time series...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
actionnews5.com

Raleigh beauty supply store vandalized and broken into

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Owners of a beauty supply store in Raleigh are boarding up their glass doors after their business was vandalized Saturday morning. “They broke in basically grabbed human hair and barber equipment, stylist equipment, things that they can probably sell high-end on the street,” Tracy Tate Co-owner of TM Beauty Supply said.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph Shines On Posthumous Album, “Paper Route Frank”

Young Dolph had an amazing career that inspired numerous artists from the Memphis area. His tragic passing last year sent shockwaves throughout the music world, and it remains hard to fathom what happened. Overall, it is just a truly sad situation. Although he is no longer with us, Dolph had...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Accident injures three in western DeSoto County

Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Missing University of Memphis nursing student’s body found

UPDATE, WEDNESDAY: Memphis Police officially confirmed that the remains found in Arlington belonged to missing student BarShay Wilson. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ID for missing nursing student BarShay Wilson was found near a body in Arlington, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. A city watch was issued for the 25-year-old after he was supposed to graduate […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with rape of juvenile

A Mississippi man has been charged with the rape of a juvenile. The Oxford Police Department arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, on Thursday after police were notified by a local hospital on Dec. 11 that they treated a juvenile who reported that they had been sexually assaulted.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy