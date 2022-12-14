Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
LCSD announces Teacher, Administrator of the Year
The Lafayette County School District announced its Teacher and Administrator of the Year on Thursday. The district’s Teacher of the Year is Virginia Cornelius, a mathematician and faculty member at Lafayette High School. The district’s Administrator of the Year is Lafayette Middle School principal James Everett. Everett and...
desotocountynews.com
Former DeSoto County star, current CFL Football player Christian Saulsberry dies in shooting
Former Northpoint Christian star athlete Christian Saulsberry, who was currently playing in the Canadian Football League, died Saturday in a shooting. Please see the following statement from the Edmonton Elks Football Club regarding the death of running back Christian Saulsberry. EARLY SATURDAY MORNING, THE EDMONTON ELKS WERE DEVASTATED TO LEARN...
Oxford Eagle
Almost a Norman Rockwell happy time
In my youth, Christmas, Christ’s birth, the world was at peace and the last few days before Santa slowed like Gert’s spoon sinking in a jar of Mr. Bill’s Southern Missouri honey. Rarely did we have snow in Charleston a few miles from the Mississippi River. When...
Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
ONE MORE DAY: MSCS extends winter break for students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools students will get a little longer to enjoy their winter break. MSCS announced on Friday, December 16 that it will extend students’ winter break by one day. That means that all MSCS schools will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023. The...
actionnews5.com
All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
hotelnewsresource.com
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Arkansas Completes $320 Million Expansion Including 320 Room Hotel
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Ark., is celebrating the completion of a $320 million dollar expansion, including a brand-new 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games and a variety of bars and dining options. The...
Forecasts hint at a rare white Christmas for parts of Mississippi
Could it be? Could people in Mississippi really dream of a “White Christmas”? Such a rare event may excite even the biggest Grinch, but people shouldn’t get excited (or worried with dread) … yet. Some national weather forecasters, including The Weather Channel, are hinting at the...
Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
KBTX.com
Aggies Face Memphis Tigers at FedEx Forum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces the Memphis Tigers of the American Athletic Conference in the team’s second true road match of the season at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the FedEx Forum. Memphis holds a narrow 5-4 advantage in the all-time series...
Here are some Christmas toy giveaways in the Memphis area this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are toy giveaways happening all over the city this weekend, and the spirit of giving looks mighty contagious. People all over the city are sharing a lot of kindness and giving families who need just a little bit more some relief. Here's where you can...
actionnews5.com
Raleigh beauty supply store vandalized and broken into
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Owners of a beauty supply store in Raleigh are boarding up their glass doors after their business was vandalized Saturday morning. “They broke in basically grabbed human hair and barber equipment, stylist equipment, things that they can probably sell high-end on the street,” Tracy Tate Co-owner of TM Beauty Supply said.
localmemphis.com
Family fights issues at El Dorado apartments in Orange Mound
Just days ago, part of their ceiling collapsed. The family said workers arrived Thursday to repair the damage.
3 students found with weapons at North Mississippi high school, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to learn more details after three students were reportedly found with weapons at a high school in North Mississippi. The three students were found in possession of weapons at Coldwater High School, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance. Coldwater Police are handling...
tmpresale.com
The Price Is Right Live – Stage Shows show in Memphis, TN Apr 1st, 2023 – presale passcode
The Price Is Right Live – Stage Show presale code that we have gotten so many requests for is here!!! While this short presale window is in progress, you can buy The Price Is Right Live – Stage Show show tickets before the public 😀. If you fail...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Dolph Shines On Posthumous Album, “Paper Route Frank”
Young Dolph had an amazing career that inspired numerous artists from the Memphis area. His tragic passing last year sent shockwaves throughout the music world, and it remains hard to fathom what happened. Overall, it is just a truly sad situation. Although he is no longer with us, Dolph had...
desotocountynews.com
Accident injures three in western DeSoto County
Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
Missing University of Memphis nursing student’s body found
UPDATE, WEDNESDAY: Memphis Police officially confirmed that the remains found in Arlington belonged to missing student BarShay Wilson. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ID for missing nursing student BarShay Wilson was found near a body in Arlington, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. A city watch was issued for the 25-year-old after he was supposed to graduate […]
Family says Memphis apartment is 'unlivable' after ceiling collapsed due to months of water damage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For close to three months, a family living in an Orange Mound apartment complex says they have watched their leaking roof go from bad to worse. On December 9, part of their ceiling collapsed. “You could just see the water just coming down,” said resident Darmetris...
Mississippi man charged with rape of juvenile
A Mississippi man has been charged with the rape of a juvenile. The Oxford Police Department arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, on Thursday after police were notified by a local hospital on Dec. 11 that they treated a juvenile who reported that they had been sexually assaulted.
