“Nope” isn’t just the title of Jordan Peele‘s third film. It was also the writer-director’s reaction when Universal suggested that the production use an existing Western town for the film’s theme park, Jupiter’s Claim. “He said nope!” production designer Ruth De Jong tells Gold Derby with a laugh. “No, they were very supportive once they understood exactly what Jordan and us as filmmakers [wanted to do]. … It was great because his vision was clear and Donna [Langley, Universal chairperson] was very receptive, and obviously we went off and did our thing. I think had it been where we found a Western town, I just don’t know that it would’ve been as powerful, character-wise.”

1 DAY AGO