Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Zach Harrison, Ronnie Hickman, Paris Johnson Jr. Among Seven Ohio State Football Players, 49 Buckeye Athletes Receiving Degrees at 2022 Autumn Commencement

A total of 49 Ohio State athletes will receive degrees from the university on Sunday afternoon. Those graduates include seven Ohio State football players: Kamryn Babb, Marcus Crowley, Tyler Friday, Zach Harrison, Ronnie Hickman, Paris Johnson Jr. and Ryan Smith. Notably, Johnson – who also participated in Saturday’s Senior Tackle alongside the other graduating Buckeyes – earned his journalism degree from the university in just three years while Babb earned a master’s degree in kinesiology after previously earning a bachelor’s degree in communications.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

North Carolina Sends It to Overtime at the Buzzer, Edges Ohio State in Extra Period to Notch 89-84 Win

Ohio State needed one stop for a win in regulation. But after a Brice Sensabaugh jumper put the Buckeyes up two with 2.0 left on the clock, North Carolina’s Pete Nance drilled a turnaround jumper to send it to overtime at the buzzer. From there, the Tar Heels took over to claim an 89-84 win in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Eleven Warriors

Pursuing Matayo Uiagalelei a Big Priority for Ohio State Ahead of National Signing Day, Ajani Cornelius and Jeremiah Byers to Visit OSU This Weekend

Ohio State is five days away from the beginning of the Early Signing Period. One of the biggest questions surrounding the Buckeyes ahead of National Signing Day was what it would do regarding its quarterback recruiting, but that question was answered Wednesday as OSU successfully flipped four-star former Washington commit Lincoln Kienholz. But there are a few other goals still remaining for the Buckeyes’ 2023 class, which currently sits at 20 commits and seventh overall in 247Sports’ national rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Heads to New York City to Take on North Carolina in CBS Sports Classic Matchup at Madison Square Garden

This isn’t exactly the matchup most assumed it would be before the season. North Carolina (7-4) Madison Square Garden 3 p.m. CBS. Fresh off a run to the national championship game in the NCAA Tournament last spring, North Carolina started the year as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation. Ohio State, on the other hand, began 2022-23 unranked with relatively undefined expectations for its performance.
Columbus, OH

Community Policy