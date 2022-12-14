Ohio State is five days away from the beginning of the Early Signing Period. One of the biggest questions surrounding the Buckeyes ahead of National Signing Day was what it would do regarding its quarterback recruiting, but that question was answered Wednesday as OSU successfully flipped four-star former Washington commit Lincoln Kienholz. But there are a few other goals still remaining for the Buckeyes’ 2023 class, which currently sits at 20 commits and seventh overall in 247Sports’ national rankings.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO