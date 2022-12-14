Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencementThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Among The Best Steakhouses In Ohio During This Holiday SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
With Rushing Yards Likely Tough to Come By, Ohio State Will Face a Tall Task Trying to Outscore Georgia
With Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes still sitting at about a 7-point underdog to No. 1 Georgia in a New Year's Eve CFP semifinal matchup, the Bulldogs look like a very formidable foe. Kirby Smart's squad slots as the 11th-best scoring offense in the country opposite the No. 2 scoring...
Eleven Warriors
Zach Harrison, Ronnie Hickman, Paris Johnson Jr. Among Seven Ohio State Football Players, 49 Buckeye Athletes Receiving Degrees at 2022 Autumn Commencement
A total of 49 Ohio State athletes will receive degrees from the university on Sunday afternoon. Those graduates include seven Ohio State football players: Kamryn Babb, Marcus Crowley, Tyler Friday, Zach Harrison, Ronnie Hickman, Paris Johnson Jr. and Ryan Smith. Notably, Johnson – who also participated in Saturday’s Senior Tackle alongside the other graduating Buckeyes – earned his journalism degree from the university in just three years while Babb earned a master’s degree in kinesiology after previously earning a bachelor’s degree in communications.
Eleven Warriors
Turnovers and Lack of Stops in End of Regulation, Overtime Prove to Be the Difference in Tight North Carolina Loss
Ohio State had a victory in hand. Not quite, but close enough to think it could make one final play to wrap things up. After all, the Buckeyes had multiple opportunities to do so Saturday. But they didn’t slam the door shut, and with a team as dangerous as North...
Eleven Warriors
Former Arizona State Long Snapper John Ferlmann Transferring to Ohio State
Ohio State has added a long snapper from the transfer portal. John Ferlmann, who was the starting long snapper at Arizona State this year, announced his commitment to Ohio State after visiting OSU on Saturday. Ferlmann is the first player to join the Buckeyes via the transfer portal for the...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing React to Ohio State's 89-84 Overtime Loss to North Carolina
The Buckeyes let one slip through their collective fingertips late on Saturday. Despite either leading or being tied with North Carolina for all but 58 seconds of the second half, Ohio State allowed the Tar Heels to send it to overtime, where the latter had an extra gear and pressed on the throttle.
Eleven Warriors
North Carolina Sends It to Overtime at the Buzzer, Edges Ohio State in Extra Period to Notch 89-84 Win
Ohio State needed one stop for a win in regulation. But after a Brice Sensabaugh jumper put the Buckeyes up two with 2.0 left on the clock, North Carolina’s Pete Nance drilled a turnaround jumper to send it to overtime at the buzzer. From there, the Tar Heels took over to claim an 89-84 win in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Eleven Warriors
Bruce Thornton Already Becoming A Leader on the Floor As True Freshman Point Guard
Against one of the best defenses in the Big Ten, Ohio State leaned on Bruce Thornton to lead the point for 39 minutes, including making the biggest pass of the game in its win over Rutgers last Thursday. Bruce Thornton is the lone true point guard on Ohio State's roster....
Eleven Warriors
Pursuing Matayo Uiagalelei a Big Priority for Ohio State Ahead of National Signing Day, Ajani Cornelius and Jeremiah Byers to Visit OSU This Weekend
Ohio State is five days away from the beginning of the Early Signing Period. One of the biggest questions surrounding the Buckeyes ahead of National Signing Day was what it would do regarding its quarterback recruiting, but that question was answered Wednesday as OSU successfully flipped four-star former Washington commit Lincoln Kienholz. But there are a few other goals still remaining for the Buckeyes’ 2023 class, which currently sits at 20 commits and seventh overall in 247Sports’ national rankings.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Heads to New York City to Take on North Carolina in CBS Sports Classic Matchup at Madison Square Garden
This isn’t exactly the matchup most assumed it would be before the season. North Carolina (7-4) Madison Square Garden 3 p.m. CBS. Fresh off a run to the national championship game in the NCAA Tournament last spring, North Carolina started the year as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation. Ohio State, on the other hand, began 2022-23 unranked with relatively undefined expectations for its performance.
Comments / 0