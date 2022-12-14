ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Austin Christmas light display raised over $80,000 for critically ill children

Maywald has been putting up Christmas lights at his property since he was nine and collecting donations from curious spectators for the Make-a-Wish Foundation for the last eight years. His display has become so popular that he can expect to tally around 15,000 Christmas enthusiasts each year. The money he has raised has granted a total of 27 wishes.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

AISD teacher is running 50 miles Friday to raise money for books

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Independent School District first-grade teacher is running 50 miles today around the school where he teaches to raise money for a book vending machine. Luis Reséndiz is a Dual Language teacher at Ridgetop Elementary School in central Austin. He said he decided to run...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Water main break near Walnut Creek could be causing murky water

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Walnut Creek went from crystal clear to a cloudy white overnight people living nearby wanted to know why. “It is usually beautifully clear water we have quite a bit of fish and turtles,” said Catherine McMullen, who lives next to the creek. “As far as I could see up stream and […]
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy