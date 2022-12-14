Read full article on original website
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Armadillo Christmas Bazaar opens Saturday for 47th year
The 47th annual shopping event is held at the Palmer Events Center. It's open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 23.
Austin Christmas light display raised over $80,000 for critically ill children
Maywald has been putting up Christmas lights at his property since he was nine and collecting donations from curious spectators for the Make-a-Wish Foundation for the last eight years. His display has become so popular that he can expect to tally around 15,000 Christmas enthusiasts each year. The money he has raised has granted a total of 27 wishes.
What gives with the ‘Buscar’ graffiti?
It's all over Austin: on light poles, stop signs, overpasses, underpasses and buildings. Buscar. So what gives?
AISD teacher is running 50 miles Friday to raise money for books
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Independent School District first-grade teacher is running 50 miles today around the school where he teaches to raise money for a book vending machine. Luis Reséndiz is a Dual Language teacher at Ridgetop Elementary School in central Austin. He said he decided to run...
Austin church packages 35K meals to address global food insecurity
More than 200 volunteers from Austin's Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd helped package more than 35,000 meals Sunday, in collaboration with international nonprofit Rise Against Hunger.
Hays County coalition says no to proposed 5,000 seat concert venue
A spokesperson with Blizexas says the company is aware of the opposition from neighbors and "plans to continue working with the community to discuss concerns and craft solutions."
100 unionized Starbucks stores go on workers strike this weekend
Approximately 100 stores and more than 1,000 baristas nationwide will be standing alongside "Double Down Strike," a national unfair labor practice strike.
AFD members walk for 24 hours to honor colleague with stage 4 cancer linked to Sept. 11 attacks
Tonight, Robert Busby, of AFD, and nearly 100 of Travis Maher's coworkers and friends are walking 23 miles to honor his fight against cancer. His cancer can be linked to his aid and recovery service in New York following the 9/11 attacks.
Is this goodbye? Infamous Evil MoPac Twitter account ‘stepping away for now’
An integral player in Austin pop culture is seemingly taking a break after more than six years on Twitter.
Austin FC donates ‘wish list’ items to Austin Pets Alive!
If you want to help APA!'s furry friends, you can drop items off or make a monetary donation at the shelter.
Where to find the best hot chocolate in Austin
Three Austin cafes made Yelp's list of the 25 best places in Texas to get hot chocolate.
January forecast: How La Niña impacts the start of 2023
As we head deeper into our third La Nina winter, the outlook for next month from the Climate Prediction Center is a familiar one.
Startups fill up co-working spaces in Austin
As startups shift towards hybrid and remote work, many of these companies in the Austin area are questioning the need for renting out an entire office building.
This Texas vineyard is ranked one of the world’s best
A Texas winery has been ranked one of the world's best vineyards, one of only six wineries based in the United States to earn the distinction.
KXAN
First Warning: Single-digit wind chill temperatures expected Friday morning
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The First Warning Weather team is tracking the strongest Arctic cold front of the season thus far, forecast to send temperatures tumbling just before Christmas weekend. While temperatures are currently chillier than normal across Texas and will remain so through the middle of next week, the...
Outdated, understaffed, untrained: City responds to Austin cold weather shelter audit
Results also showed the city was relying heavily on support from local nonprofits and faith-based organizations to facilitate its warming shelters - and that volunteers likely stopped coming to help out of concern of catching or spreading the virus.
Here’s the latest on Austin’s new homeless shelter contracts
City heads received an update on its new homelessness shelter contracts on Friday, after Austin City Council approved the latest agreements in late July.
Pflugerville ISD to weigh possible elementary closures
Six elementary schools are being considered for possible closure: Parmer Lane, River Oaks, Dessau, Spring Hill, Brook Hollow and Pflugerville.
Woman dies after crashing into tree on W. Cesar Chavez
It happened around 11 p.m. on W. Cesar Chavez near where the road intersects with N. Lamar.
Water main break near Walnut Creek could be causing murky water
AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Walnut Creek went from crystal clear to a cloudy white overnight people living nearby wanted to know why. “It is usually beautifully clear water we have quite a bit of fish and turtles,” said Catherine McMullen, who lives next to the creek. “As far as I could see up stream and […]
