25newsnow.com
Peoria Police officer resigns after fighting fellow officer
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria Police officer has resigned after being accused of fighting another officer on the force late last week. A statement from the office of Police Chief Eric Echevarria was issued to 25News, containing the following:. “On the morning of December 15, 2022, there was...
WIFR
Three arrested in Nelson Street shooting, one now on the run
LEE Co., Ill. (WIFR) - Over two months ago, on October 16th at approximately 11:49 p.m, deputies from the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Bassett Street in Nelson after a report of an individual shot in the throat. The victim of the shooting was identified as 41-year-old, Jake Verkruysse of Erie, Illinois. Verkruysse was transported to KSB Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound and then airlifted to a Rockford Area Hospital for stabilization.
1470 WMBD
Woman wanted for Attempted Murder in Woodford County arrested
EUREKA, Ill. – A woman who has been wanted on charges of Attempted Murder stemming from an incident earlier this month in Woodford County has been arrested. Woodford County Sheriffs Department officials say Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, was arrested Friday in Springfield by U.S. Marshals. It’s not clear if she is being brought back to Woodford County.
25newsnow.com
Police: Driver suffered seizure before hitting apartment building porch
UPDATE 4:03 P.M. - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the driver of a vehicle suffered a seizure before driving into the porch of an apartment building. Roth says damage to the building was very minor and the driver didn’t suffer any injuries from the impact. PEORIA (25 News...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended
WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
WSPY NEWS
Berwyn man sentenced in Kendall County drug case
A Berwyn man is being sentenced to six years in prison for selling cocaine to an undercover police officer. The Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says that 22-year-old Frankie Davila pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Judge Robert Pilmer accepted the plea and the sentence. Davila is to report to prison next month. He'll have a year and half of parole after being released from prison.
starvedrock.media
Your Christmas present: Gas as much as 50-cents lower
Gas prices continue slipping lower – especially since early November. But, which city has seen the biggest decrease since Thanksgiving? It would be - by our figuring - Oglesby. On Sunday, Gas Buddy reported a price of $3.29 there - a 57 cent drop. In Spring Valley, gasoline is $3.39 - a 55 cent improvement. Petrol is $3.35 in Princeton and just a bit more in La Salle Peru. But, that's a fifty cent drop since Turkey Day. Ottawa pumps lowered prices by forty-three cents and motorists are now paying $3.33. The smallest improvement was thirty-three cents in Streator where, now, it's $3.37.
25newsnow.com
One arrested after late morning shooting in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person is injured, and another is in custody after a late morning shooting in Peoria. Peoria Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says officers were called to the 700 block of West Joan Court just after 11:30 AM Thursday, regarding shots fired. Witnesses told police two...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
At least five cars damaged in Elgin crash
ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- At least five cars were left banged up in Elgin Thursday evening after a crash on Route 20.Westbound lanes near a bridge deck at McLean Boulevard were closed while crews arrived on scene.Information about how many people were injured was not immediately available.Some reports are that there was black ice, and that the weather played a role in the crash.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria carpenter accused of swindling over $100,000 from customers
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The owner of a cabinetry business has been arrested for defrauding multiple customers on Thursday. According to a Peoria Police Dept. press release, 35-year-old Thomas Murray was arrested for 16 counts of deceptive practice (each being a felony count). In the summer of 2022, Peoria Police...
ourquadcities.com
Public asked to help find suspect who allegedly removed GPS monitor
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asks for help from the public to find a 41-year-old suspect in a shooting incident in October. That person, law enforcement alleges, has removed a monitoring device and left home detention. The October incident. About 11:49 p.m. Oct. 16, deputies from the Lee County...
starvedrock.media
Peru Man Gets Police Attention Twice in Three Days
Peru police Monday morning arrested 32-year-old Jeremy Washburn of the 1900 block of Putnam Street. They'd been called to the CVS Pharmacy on Shooting Park in Peru, on complaints of damaged merchandise and retail theft. Two days later, on Wednesday, Washburn caught police attention again when he was caught allegedly entering vehicles in the parking lot of St. Margaret's Physical Rehab on Midtown Road. In this case, Washburn was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and cut loose with a notice to appear in court in January.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man shot during carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in serious condition after being shot during a carjacking on Wednesday. Around 9:33 p.m. Peoria Police were responding a 5 round Shot Spotter alert near the 1900 block of N. Knoxville when they were informed by dispatch that an adult male had been shot at the location.
25newsnow.com
Man shot Wednesday night in Peoria carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was shot during a carjacking Wednesday night after carjacking in Peoria. Peoria Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of North Knoxville at East Nebraska after five shots were fired in the area. Police said the adult male suffered serious...
Deadly Iroquois County crash connected to Buckley house fire
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Neighbors in Iroquois County are processing a tragic chain of events. A house fire was only the beginning on Monday, because the owner died in a car crash just hours after it started. “One of my siblings was panicking, watching the fire. They got the news before all of us,” […]
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect arrested after man shot in hand during fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man has been arrested after firing one round at another man during an argument Thursday morning, according to the Peoria Police Department. Officers reported to the 700 block of W. Joan Court just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and located an adult man who had a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim identified the shooter as 63-year-old Charles E. Jackson, with whom the victim had been arguing.
WSPY NEWS
Body found in Oswego identified as missing man
The Kendall County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was found dead in a wooded area near Jaycee Park earlier this month as 54-year-old John R. Martin, of Oswego. Martin had been reported missing to the Oswego Police Department in late October. The coroner's office says that Martin died...
fox32chicago.com
Shots fired outside Buffalo Wild Wings in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. - A gun was recovered after shots were fired outside of Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago Ridge on Thursday night. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. outside the restaurant housed near the front of the Chicago Ridge Mall, police said. Multiple shots were fired by one person...
Bradley firefighter credited with saving submerged driver’s life
CRETE, Ill. — A Bradley firefighter is being credited with saving a driver’s life Wednesday after they were submerged in a pond. At around 12:55 p.m., firefighter and paramedic Kyle Haemker was headed home on Dixie Highway when he was notified of a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Village Woods and I-394.
Comments / 5