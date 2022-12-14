Gas prices continue slipping lower – especially since early November. But, which city has seen the biggest decrease since Thanksgiving? It would be - by our figuring - Oglesby. On Sunday, Gas Buddy reported a price of $3.29 there - a 57 cent drop. In Spring Valley, gasoline is $3.39 - a 55 cent improvement. Petrol is $3.35 in Princeton and just a bit more in La Salle Peru. But, that's a fifty cent drop since Turkey Day. Ottawa pumps lowered prices by forty-three cents and motorists are now paying $3.33. The smallest improvement was thirty-three cents in Streator where, now, it's $3.37.

PRINCETON, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO