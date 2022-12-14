ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

themainewire.com

Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland

Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

New liquor store to open in Derry

DERRY, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is building a new NH Liquor & Wine Outlet in Derry. The new Outlet, located off Manchester Road in Pinkerton Place shopping center, will span 8,000 square feet, serving the Derry and greater Londonderry communities, as well as the traveling public.
DERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Several people displaced after fire in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Several people in Nashua are without a home after a fire that spread to an attic. Crews responded to a call of a building fire just after 7:15 p.m. on Friday at the Ternbury Square Condo development. First responders had to open up the ceilings of...
NASHUA, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police search for a 21-year-old man from Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 21-year-old man from Lewiston.. Abdullahi Abdi was allegedly driving a car that was found abandoned in Wales Friday night, according to a post on the Lewiston Police Department’s Facebook page. Abdi’s family is ‘concerned...
LEWISTON, ME
WMUR.com

Large fire burns outside True Value Distribution Center in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Crews put out a large fire near Manchester’s airport Thursday night. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. in some of the semi-trucks parked outside the True Value Distribution Center on Harvey Road. Manchester police said four trucks caught fire. Video from News 9’s Manchester-Boston Regional...
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Vehicle Catches Fire in Exeter, NH Apartment Parking Garage

A sprinkler system is being credited with stopping the spread of a vehicle fire in the parking garage at the bottom of an Exeter apartment building Sunday morning. The fire started just before 3 a.m. in Building A on Willey Creek Road inside the Ray Farm community off Route 27 in Exeter, according to Exeter Fire Chief Eric Wilking. Residents of four story building were evacuated for about an hour as firefighters put out the blaze and remained on scene to remove smoke and remove the smell of smoke and gasoline from the garage, stairways and hallways.
EXETER, NH
WMTW

More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm

The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Mostly dry with mixed skies

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first major storm of the season is racing away with a mostly dry and chilly pattern taking over for the next several days...all ahead of the next system by the end of the week. Partly sunny and breezy Sunday with a few flakes possible far...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park

A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire

NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
SHARON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Faces of affordable housing: Meet Kylie Goss of Tilton

Editor's note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers, Lakes Region Community Services, and Laconia Housing features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region to demonstrate the diversity of people who thrive in affordable housing and how it enriches our communities.
TILTON, NH

